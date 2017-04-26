Insider Transactions Weekly Newsletter

A few days ago, we summarized our current understanding of trading strategies and signals based on insider transactions. This is the first article of a regular newsletter where we will review insider transactions and select the most interesting companies to invest in. We will select these investment ideas based on insider activity that follows the 7 rules.

The 7 rules are as follows:

Lesson #1: Following every insider transaction is not feasible, nor profitable.

Lesson #2: Only relatively large insider trading provides an informative signal.

Lesson #3: Aggregate insider trading is more informative than individual insider trading.

Lesson #4: Insider transactions generally do not predict short-term movements, but rather long-term stock price changes.

Lesson #5: Insider transactions are more effective in predicting returns for small companies.

Lesson #6: Insiders are generally contrarian investors.

Lesson #7: Insider sales do not offer a strong trading signal.

Therefore, our strategy follows these criteria:

- U.S. listed companies

- Share price above $2

- Insider transactions above $100,000

- We will pay particular attention to aggregate trades

- We will pay particular attention to trades in small caps

- We will focus on Buy signals

Based on our search criteria we obtain 34 transactions. Let's look at the most significant (data from Open Insider).

Axovant Sciences (AXON)

We can see that three insiders (including the CEO) have purchased a significant number of shares in the company for a total of $12M. These insiders did not own shares prior to this purchase. This transaction is definitely significant and deserves deeper screening.

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of dementia in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, Intepirdine, is a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and in Phase II clinical trial for treating dementia. The graph below shows how significant is Alzheimer. Currently, more than 5 million Americans are affected by this disease. However, this number is expected to double in 30 years. The increase in patients will lead to a huge burden on the Government, which is expected to spend $1T (trillion) to treat patients. Therefore, a new drug in this space could prove to be very valuable.

The stock has gained almost 50% over the last month and now the company has a market cap of $2.4B. As with many early stage biotech companies, Axovant is losing money but has no debt. Analysts expect the company to start generating revenues and profits between 2019 and 2021 (source: www.Simplywallst.com). Overall, the transaction is very large, the company small and the drugs' potential significant. Yet, considering that the stock has gained 50% in a few weeks, the reward potential seems to be limited. We will pass on this one but for those that have an interest in the field, this could be an interesting company.

CSX Corp

Another company that experienced significant insider transactions is CSX. The corporation provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,400 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections.

We can see that on the 24th of April, the new CEO Harrison Hunter purchased 300,000 shares for a total of more than $15M. As reported by Forbes, at the beginning of March, "Harrison was named the new chief executive officer of CSX, filling a void left by the retirement of Michael Ward in mid-February. The nomination comes after a month's long battle in which Hilal's new fund, Mantle Ridge Capital, built a 4.9% stake in CSX and proposed Harrison to be its next CEO. When the effort was laid by the Wall Street Journal in mid-January, CSX shares shot up nearly 40% on investor optimism Harrison could remake his turnaround of Canadian Pacific at the stagnating Jacksonville-based railroad." The market seems to be behind this turnaround, and the share price continued to climb and is up 65% in 6 months.

Analysts expect a significant jump in profits over the next few years. EPS is expected to climb from the current $1.8 to $3.48 in 2021. The expectation is that both revenues and margins will increase significantly. If these estimates proved to be true, the company would not be expensive. It currently trades 23.5X 2017 earnings, but only 16.7X 2019 earnings (source: 4-traders). In practice, acquiring CSX at these prices is a leap of faith in the new CEO. The fact that he has bought so many shares signals the fact that at least he believes in himself. However, even if the estimates prove to be correct, the stock trades in line with its peers. Hence, at this stage, we feel that a lot of optimism is backed in the share price. Stone Fox Capital seems to share our opinion. We pass on this one as well, but would re-evaluate the stock around the $40 level.

Opko Health

Opko (NYSEMKT:OPK) is a healthcare company that engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products.

The CEO of Opko Health has recently purchased 61,800 shares for a total disbursement of approximately $450,000. However, in relative terms, the transaction is not significant considering that he already owns 180,000,000 shares (directly and indirectly, source SEC and Gurufocus).

The company has a market cap of $4.4B and equity of about $2B. As we can see from the graph below, OPK increased its revenues significantly, and is expected to keep growing in the medium term. The analysts surveyed by Simply Wall St, expect the company to return to profitability in approximately 18 months.

Overall, the company has low debt and the share price declined significantly over the last 12 months. It trades at less than half its peak in 2015. We have not done a detailed analysis of the company, but based on the insider activity, Opko does not look like a buy. Insiders have skin in the game and this could be both a good and bad signal. On one hand, their fortunes are linked with those of shareholders. Yet, this also means that they could be buying shares to sustain the share price where so much of their wealth resides. For now we will pass. However, other authors argue that OPK has shown potential of becoming profitable and a great investment.

PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB)

Based on pure transaction data, PCSB seems to be on a roll with insider activity. A large number of insiders started new positions in the stock. Each of them invested between $100,000 and $300,000. However, these transactions are part of a mutual-to-stock conversion. The Company's common shares started trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "PCSB" on April 21, 2017. The Company sold a total of 17,826,408 shares of common stock, which includes 1,453,209 shares sold to the PCSB Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at a price of $10.00 per share (therefore here is where the insider activity comes from). Therefore, these transactions do not offer signaling value to us.

Tocagen (TOCA)

Finally, another company with significant activity is Tocagen. Over the last week, insiders bought 135,000 shares of the company for a total investment of $1,350,000. However, also in this case, the purchase comes from an IPO. More details on the IPO can be found here.

Macro-trends

In our previous article, we also showed how cumulative insider activity can act as a strong market signal. Looking at data taken from www.openinsider.com, we showed that insiders generally sell (red) many more shares than they buy (NASDAQ:BLUE). The last period is no different. The graph below shows that, over the last three months, there is not much insider activity, especially in terms of purchases. Hence, it is not surprising that we do not find many transactions. However, it is important to keep an eye on the big picture as this can signal a trend reversal and offer a very precise buy signal.

Conclusion

This is the first article to review insider transactions. We will aim to publish a summary of the most significant transactions, especially those that follow our 7 rules. Unfortunately, today we did not find any convincing company. This is part of the game. We tend to be highly selective and would not recommend a company that we don't feel confident owning ourselves. Axovant might continue to gain if the insiders' activity captures potential breakthrough in their drug developments, but this is far from certain. CSX could also work, but the stock incorporates a lot of optimism and bad news could send it lower.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles about insider trading, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top or below. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our profile. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.