Straight Path: Yum, I Love Eating Crow

Summary

Shares of STRP soared yesterday to close at $129.

A mysterious and unnamed bidder, allegedly, offered to pay $104.64.

Perhaps, based on a short squeeze, I'm eating lots of crow on this one.

Incidentally, the short interest data, as of April 13, 2017, STRP's short interest only decreased by 606K shares (from 3.425 million to 2.818 million).

Yesterday, we learned that Straight Path Communications Inc. (NYSEMKT:STRP) received a mysterious and unidentified $105 a share bid. A bid that topped AT&T's (NYSE:T) offer. As part of the deal, this bidder offered to pay the $38 million break up fee owed to AT&T if STRP does in fact walk away from their original deal.

Let me be clear, I got this one badly wrong. Last week, when the stock was trading at $115 per share, I incorrectly concluded that Straight Path was embellishing the fact that other suitors were considering one upping AT&T's big deal premium. My logic was that a deal this complex took an M&A or investment bank months to carefully study and recommend. However, evidentially, a greater fool, I mean a thorough, thoughtful, and diligent research team in two weeks time (the AT&T buyout was announced on April 10th) was able to get comfortable outbidding AT&T's big premium. I work pretty fast and can synthesize fairly well, but they must have had a team of 30 I-Bankers working around the clock to get comfortable outbidding AT&T.

That it neither here nor there, as I am eating a lot of "crow" today and this clandestine bid, at $105 per share, drove shares of STRP to $129. This is an important reminder that in my rush to judgment, I didn't kick enough tires.

The last time I ate this much "crow" was after World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) tanked on me in May 2014.

See my bullish ahead of the TV rights negotiation.

A few weeks later, I was eating lots of crow, as shares of WWE tanked from $19.93 to $11.27 (or down 43%).

Source: Yahoo Finance

I did use the capitulation in WWE as a chance to double down on my then big World Wresting Entertainment bet, but boy did I look foolish.

Short Interest

In terms of short interest, surprisingly, as the AT&T deal was announced on April 10th, three trading days later, STRP short interest only declined by 606K shares (from 3.425 million to 2.818 million). I am surprised that the shorts didn't simply admit defeat and move on. From $92 to yesterday's $129 closing prices, that is another $37 points. Some noted short sellers put this bet on in the mid $30s.

Takeaway

I am still skeptical of the STRP bid, as the buyer wasn't revealed. I did, yesterday, contemplate buying some STRP $115 or $110 puts, but they are way too expensive. Perhaps, this is an important reminder that, sometimes, my Spidey Sense is off. Clearly, I didn't do an in depth analysis, like I usually do and therefore am eating crow.

Fortunately, prior to yesterday, the STRP May or June $95 and $100 puts were super expensive, so it never made sense from a risk/reward perspective to buy any. Congratulations to the bulls including SA user "Gebby" and "JBlumberg." They put me in my place as I was out of my depth on this name. I am fine with this as I throw a lot of rocks (at the sell side and Masters of the Universe), so I will be the first to say I got this one wrong and I can take a good counter punch.

Source: Fidelity

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

