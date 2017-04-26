Straight Path: Yum, I Love Eating Crow

Yesterday, we learned that Straight Path Communications Inc. (NYSEMKT:STRP) received a mysterious and unidentified $105 a share bid. A bid that topped AT&T's (NYSE:T) offer. As part of the deal, this bidder offered to pay the $38 million break up fee owed to AT&T if STRP does in fact walk away from their original deal.

Let me be clear, I got this one badly wrong. Last week, when the stock was trading at $115 per share, I incorrectly concluded that Straight Path was embellishing the fact that other suitors were considering one upping AT&T's big deal premium. My logic was that a deal this complex took an M&A or investment bank months to carefully study and recommend. However, evidentially, a greater fool, I mean a thorough, thoughtful, and diligent research team in two weeks time (the AT&T buyout was announced on April 10th) was able to get comfortable outbidding AT&T's big premium. I work pretty fast and can synthesize fairly well, but they must have had a team of 30 I-Bankers working around the clock to get comfortable outbidding AT&T.

That it neither here nor there, as I am eating a lot of "crow" today and this clandestine bid, at $105 per share, drove shares of STRP to $129. This is an important reminder that in my rush to judgment, I didn't kick enough tires.

The last time I ate this much "crow" was after World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) tanked on me in May 2014.

See my bullish ahead of the TV rights negotiation.

A few weeks later, I was eating lots of crow, as shares of WWE tanked from $19.93 to $11.27 (or down 43%).

I did use the capitulation in WWE as a chance to double down on my then big World Wresting Entertainment bet, but boy did I look foolish.

Short Interest

In terms of short interest, surprisingly, as the AT&T deal was announced on April 10th, three trading days later, STRP short interest only declined by 606K shares (from 3.425 million to 2.818 million). I am surprised that the shorts didn't simply admit defeat and move on. From $92 to yesterday's $129 closing prices, that is another $37 points. Some noted short sellers put this bet on in the mid $30s.

Takeaway

I am still skeptical of the STRP bid, as the buyer wasn't revealed. I did, yesterday, contemplate buying some STRP $115 or $110 puts, but they are way too expensive. Perhaps, this is an important reminder that, sometimes, my Spidey Sense is off. Clearly, I didn't do an in depth analysis, like I usually do and therefore am eating crow.

Fortunately, prior to yesterday, the STRP May or June $95 and $100 puts were super expensive, so it never made sense from a risk/reward perspective to buy any. Congratulations to the bulls including SA user "Gebby" and "JBlumberg." They put me in my place as I was out of my depth on this name. I am fine with this as I throw a lot of rocks (at the sell side and Masters of the Universe), so I will be the first to say I got this one wrong and I can take a good counter punch.

Source: Fidelity