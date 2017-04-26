If You Could Buy Altria For $42.23 A Share, Today, Would You?

If you could time travel back to 2014 would you make that trade?

With Altria closing at $72.43 today, this seems like a trick question. And in a way, it is.

Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda…An Investing Newbie's Curse

Hindsight is 20:20. I can look at a stock's price history and see how good or bad a purchase it would have been at any point in time. I can also lament, for some stocks, such as Altria (NYSE:MO) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) not purchasing more at that magical point in my investing history that I pulled the trigger and purchased small positions in those stocks.

And when I say small, I mean small. Most corporate employees spend more on their coffee's and lunches in a month than I paid for each stake. I'm writing this article in my favorite café having just finished breakfast, so, I'm not anti-eating out. But I have recently seen the effect of being intentional with money.

Of course, there was method in the madness of buying such small stakes in many companies. My portfolio has a long-standing problem with diversification. That was my solution. Honestly, it's still the way I'm fixing it. $500 at a time. Those $500 are becoming more frequent now though, as I receive more dividends.

Even though, there was good reason at the time for only buying $500 worth of Altria stock, it still stings that I didn't buy more. It is by far the best performer in my US portfolio. As the stock's price and dividends have crept ever upwards, I have held off buying more stock, waiting for that elusive pullback.

When you purchase a stock at $29.91 cents in 2011 it can be painful to contemplate buying more at $35, $40, $50, $60, and now in 2017 north of $72. Of course, it wasn't only the price that made challenged me. As the price increased, so did the dividends. But despite generous dividend raises each year, they couldn't keep pace with the price.

The result. The yield shrunk. And I'm all about the income.

Altria's current yield sits at 3.37%. In 2011 at the time I invested. The yield was north of 5%. Of course, the first-time Altria was recommended to me as an income stock was back in 2000, when it yielded closer to 8%, but I was too young and idealistic to invest in a sin stock. I've gotten over that.

So, based on stock price and dividend yield it looks like I've missed my opportunity to buy more Altria stock.

Has the "Atria" Opportunity Passed Me By?

I'm not sure.

As with so many things in life, it's all about how you look at things.

I'm a bit of a numbers junkie. Over a break from work at Christmas (I try not to work when my daughter is out of school - it's one of my personal values) I took the time to set up a better spreadsheet for recording my portfolio's transactions. It is now based upon data dumps from my brokerage account.

It not only saves time, but it gives me new insight into how each stock is performing. The time I was spending entering data into spreadsheets is now spent looking at the information the data generates. Since it is also formula driven, I can do some basic what-if analysis.

Below is a current snapshot of what my Altria investment looks like.

The spreadsheet is still a work in progress, so it's not real pretty. That's surprisingly important when you have two X chromosomes. My initial stake in Altria was purchased back in 2011 for $29.91 a share. Since it's in a Sharebuilder account dividend reinvesting is automatically turned on. The first dividend reinvested; then I turned it off to collect cash for my next purchase.

I have received a total of $189 (about $182 in cash) in dividends and you can see how the capital gain and dividends feed into the investments total return at the bottom.

ASSUMING, I've got my calculations right (please tell me if I don't!) I'm looking at a total return of 179%.

I do not worry about my investment in Altria if the market crashes for two reasons. Firstly, I can never lose the dividends already paid (in cash); secondly, in times of stress, people turn to their vices. And plenty of people still smoke.

Is There a Different Opportunity Now? A Simple What-if Analysis

Since I buy shares in bundles of $500 let's imagine (or do some what-if analysis if you prefer) that I do pull the trigger and buy more Altria at today's closing price. After brokerage, I would have an additional 6.85 shares in Altria - or there about.

Let's look at my spreadsheet data once the buy is entered. Altria now looks like this:

Predictably, my cost per share increases, yield on cost falls as does total return. But it's still a respectable investment, on average, that would still cause me no panic in a market downturn.

Effectively, I've bought Altria, for $42.23 a share; a price that hasn't been available since October 2014. I've travelled in time. Sort of.

Like in all good fairytales, there's a catch. Cinderella only had until midnight at the ball to capture the Prince's heart. To break the curse on another Prince a fair maiden had to fall in love with him while he was The Beast. And my dollar cost averaging fairy who offers the ability to travel in time back to October 2014 also has added a catch.

The tradeoff is lopping off 3 years of gains (from the original purchase late in 2011 to October 2014).

Conclusion: Smoke and Mirrors?

The logical part of me knows this is just averaging at work smoothing out prices and returns over time. But it helps the emotional part of me realize that I can't go back in time. I can only purchase Altria stock today at a known price, or in the future at an uncertain price.

I missed out at buying more Altria stock at every price point between $30 and $72 because I wanted a deal. Along the way, I discounted the potential effect of dollar cost averaging AND the dividends I would have received in the interim.

With an existing stake in Altria, I have an advantage over an investor who doesn't, and is looking to get into the name. That investor will buy Altria today for $72.43 a share. No hiding from that. But thanks to the magic of the dollar cost averaging fairy, I could increase my stake in Altria at an incremental cost of $72.43 a share, with the average cost to my portfolio being only $42.23 a share.

That's a deal. Isn't it?

If I asked the investor without a stake in Altria if they would like to buy Altria at $42.23 a share today, I'm sure I know the answer.

So, what's stopping me? Maybe, I'm cursed....

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.