Healthcare Stocks: The Trump Factor

President Trump promised to change the Affordable Care Act on the campaign trail. Terry Chong, Global Healthcare Analyst, TD Asset Management, talks with Sara D’Elia about what these proposed policy changes and the preliminary budget mean for health care stocks.
Summary
How could policy changes from the Trump administration impact health care stocks?
How can investors pick the winners from the losers?
Which names would be top picks in the sector?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook, Market News Article
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.