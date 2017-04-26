Healthcare Stocks: The Trump Factor

by: TD Wealth

Summary

How could policy changes from the Trump administration impact health care stocks?

How can investors pick the winners from the losers?

Which names would be top picks in the sector?

President Trump promised to change the Affordable Care Act on the campaign trail. Terry Chong, Global Healthcare Analyst, TD Asset Management, talks with Sara D’Elia about what these proposed policy changes and the preliminary budget mean for health care stocks.

