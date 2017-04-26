Banner Corporation - The Dividend Raises Keep Coming

The dividend has been raised twice in the last year and the annual dividend payout has gone from $.72/share to $1.00/share.

Investment Thesis

Banner Corporation (BANR) is demonstrating just how efficient it can be and it is passing on the benefit to shareholders. With the acquisition of American West Bank complete and the operating structures reaching the point of integration, I expect to see regular dividend increases that match BANR's growing EPS. Although the dividend is less than 2%, the regular dividend increases and capital appreciation make this stock a perfect long-term play for establishing a high yield on cost.

Multiple Channels For EPS Growth

On March 31st, BANR announced that its Board of Directors had renewed authorization to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding shares. This is a clear sign that BANR views its stock as undervalued and creates the opportunity to boost EPS. Based on 2016's EPS of $2.52 this would increase the EPS by approximately $.10/share if BANR was to repurchase a full 5% of outstanding stock.

BANR has been growing their EPS through acquisition and also through organic methods. As mentioned above, the acquisition of American West Bank allowed BANR to double the size of its business and expand its territory into markets that it had minimal presence in (primarily California). In 2015 BANR's net income was $45.2 million or $1.89 EPS versus 2016's net income of $85.4 million or $2.52 EPS.

Loan Portfolio Breakdown

The composition of BANR's loan portfolio plays a significant role in generating more interest income as rates increase. BANR's 2016 10-K reveals some interesting aspects of their loan portfolio. Here are the main takeaways:

One to Four Family Real Estate - $813.1 million or 11% of total loan portfolio.

Construction and Land Lending - $823.1 million or 11% of total loan portfolio.

Commercial and Multifamily - $1.99 billion in non-owner occupied; $1.35 billion in owner-occupied commercial real estate, and $248.2 million in multifamily for a total of 48% of BANR's total loan portfolio.

Commercial Business - $1.21 billion or 16% of BANR's total loan portfolio.

Agricultural Lending - $369.2 million or 5% of BANR's total loan portfolio.

Consumer Lending - $650.5 million or 9% of BANR's total loan portfolio.

Loan Portfolio Risks

The primary risk has to do with Commercial and Multifamily properties, which is largely due to the fact that it makes up almost half of BANR's outstanding loans on record. These loans come with a higher yield, but this is to compensate for several risk factors including:

Commercial and Multifamily properties are more difficult to value than traditional residential properties due to lack of comparable properties and other unique characteristics.

Payments on these properties are dependent on successful operations and management of these properties. Adverse real estate conditions can create problems with these loans.

Most Commercial and Multifamily properties are not fully amortizing loans, meaning that they have a large balloon payment due after several years. This can adversely affect the ability to refinance or sell these properties at that point in time. Market conditions can significantly impact these results.

Loan Portfolio Strengths

The average size of a Commercial and Multifamily property loan is approximately $618,000, while the largest loan on BANR's books is $17.7 million. For this particular portfolio, the largest loan represents less than .50% of the outstanding Commercial and Multifamily portfolio.

At the end of 2016, BANR serviced $2.55 billion in loans for others which represents no risk to their books, but generates fee and servicing income. In addition to these rights, BANR had $15.2 million in mortgage servicing rights at the end of 2016. These servicing rights can increase in value as interest rates improve and the likelihood of early payoff or refinancing diminishes.

Net interest spread has increased from 4.09% in 2015 to 4.19% in 2016.

Overall, these risks are limited by an improving economy and conservative underwriting methods. BANR's allowance for loan losses has improved, although it now only represents 1.15% of total loans in 2016, versus 2.37% of outstanding loans in 2012.

Source: Banner Corporation - 2016 Annual Report

Increasing interest rates also bodes well for BANR as many of their loans are a variable rate or adjustable after a certain number of years. An increase in rates would have the following estimates impact on interest income.

Source: Banner Corporation - 2016 Annual Report

Other Operational Strengths

Core Deposits (Checking and Savings Deposits) now make up 87% of BANR's total deposits. Note the decreased interest expense below even though deposits have increased significantly.

Source: Banner Corporation - 2016 Annual Report

BANR repurchased a total of 1,145,250 shares of common stock in 2016 at an average price of $44.29/share.

BANR clearly states that it intends to remain under the $10 billion in assets mark for the time being in order to avoid the additional regulatory burden that comes from passing this mark.

Regulatory Risks

BANR made approximately $19.5 million in interchange income for the year of 2016. This income is threatened in two major ways:

Alternative Payment Platforms - Large platforms can force BANR to lower its rates due to the amount of business they generate for BANR. Once BANR passes $10 billion in assets they are subject to the Durbin Agreement of the Frank-Dodd act which limits and potentially reduces the amount of interchange income they can collect per transaction.

Dividend History

Although BANR's stock and dividend suffered during the financial crisis, I am confident that the recent increases, low payout ratio, and the overall trend of its operating metrics support the continued growth of the dividend going forward.

Using the resources at Dividend.com I wanted to provide a chart of the recent dividend activity for BANR.

Source: Dividend.com - BANR Corporation

With the dividend now at $1.00/share I believe that management has finally signaled that BANR's best days are ahead of it.

Conclusion

I believe that BANR is likely looking for its next acquisition as it approaches the $10 billion in asset mark. In order to prepare it, BANR is focusing increasing its share price and the perceived value to shareholders. While there are many risks to BANR's portfolio, I believe that the risks are spread out and minimized by allowing for loan losses and small average loan size (especially for its Commercial and Multifamily segment. I think it is reasonable to expect BANR to raise its dividend close to the rate that it grows EPS.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BANR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer.