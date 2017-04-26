Best Buy: When The Trend Is Not Your Friend

The strategy proved resilient to Best Buy's surprise rally alongside Foot Locker to a 9-year high, even as good news affecting Best Buy itself were few.

An option strategy based on $40-50 range forecast for Best Buy shares up until April 21 has produced 19% absolute return or 106% annualized, despite the range having been breached.

In February, I noticed that Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) shares were moving rather less than in 2015-2016. Yet the market still valued options commensurately with the formerly higher volatility. It appeared that the stock might remain between $40 and $50 for a period of time. The result was an option-based strategy that would do best within this range and progressively worse outside of it, though both gains and losses were supposed to be limited. The idea has done well, yielding a 19% profit, or 106% annualized return on invested capital. In this article, I will analyze the insights gained while the strategy was in progress. A particularly valuable insight concerns position handling at expiration.

The recent rally has gone a little too far

The idea was to sell Best Buy options, namely $50 calls and $40 puts. As of February 13, shares closed at $43.97, and so both were out of the money. It was hoped that the stock would remain in $40-50 range. In case it strayed outside, equal quantities of $35 puts and $55 calls were to be bought in order to limit the downside risk.

To make the dollar amounts concrete, I will assume the trade size of 20 contracts of each option. Then, the amount at risk is $10,000 in case of either a large downward (below $35) or upward (above $55) price move, exclusive of net proceeds collected when the position was first established.

Shares closed at $50.64 on April 21, the last trading day of April options. The four options performed as follows:

$40 puts, assumed to have been sold at the bid price of $1.26 on February 13, expired worthless.

$50 calls sold at $0.72, expired $0.64 in the money. Considering that shares did not move following the 4 PM close, these could be expected to result in an assignment. This was a complication with implications for risk management. It will be discussed later in this article.

$35 puts, bought at the asking price of $0.39, expired worthless.

$55 calls bought at $0.24, also expired out of the money.

Altogether, establishing the four option positions resulted in $2,700 in initial proceeds. The $7,300 difference between this amount, and $10,000 at risk in either $35-40 vertical put spread or $50-55 vertical call spread, is what had to be invested initially to maintain the positions. Net of $1,280 loss upon the assumed effective assignment of $50 calls, the strategy has yielded the profit of $1,420 and the absolute return of 19% that translates into 106% annualized.

The following diagram shows the realized payoff at the expiration date.

Chart 1: Best Buy's rally past $50 took the strategy outside the preferred $40-50 range. However, at $50.64 closing price on the verge of options' expiration, the idea remained profitable. The option expiring in the money would require careful treatment.



Source: author's analysis

The eventual mark-to-market value of $1,420 is not the highest ever observed while the strategy was in progress. The idea performed significantly better up until the Foot Locker report on April 20, when Best Buy's shares jumped above $50.

Chart 2: The strategy's mark-to-market value over time



Source: author's analysis

As I forecast, shares tended to be less volatile than expected by the options market

When the idea was suggested, $40 puts were quoted at mid-market implied volatility of 38.2%, while $50 calls were around 34.8%. A fundamental reason for proposing the strategy in the first place was the belief that implied volatility of sold options was too rich. The trading history during the following months supported this belief: realized volatility stood at 29.5% while the strategy was in progress.

What to do about the option that expires in the money?

A major appeal of the proposed strategy is in how little trade management it requires in many circumstances:

With shares solidly between $40 and $50, all options expire out of the money and nothing needs to be done;

If shares finished well above $55, both puts would expire worthless, while both call options would be automatically exercised. Options in the money by at least $0.01 are subject to automatic exercise, while the "well above" qualifier is to assure that the short call is indeed assigned. While this outcome involves the total loss of the initially committed capital, at least no more position management would be needed.

If shares finished well below $35, both calls would expire out of the money, while both put options would be subject to automatic exercise. In other aspects, the result would be similar to that of the preceding scenario.

The outcome that actually occurred, namely the share price ending between $50 and $55, is a situation that needs to be handled carefully. At expiration, the entire risk of the position is concentrated in the short $50 call. If no action is taken, exercise of the call by the counterparty would result in a short position in 2,000 shares and the receipt of $100,000. This might not be a desirable outcome from the perspective of risk management. For example, shares experiencing random noise movements of +/-1% that could readily occur during the night, the weekend and the morning before the market opening the next trading day would result in -/+$1,000 noise P&L. This is uncomfortably large relative to the strategy's earnings as seen on the payoff diagram of Chart 1. Allowing the emergence of an outright short position in shares of stock would also go against the intention to strictly limit the downside risk exposure.

There are two ways to avoid the exploding risk scenario. First, one could repurchase the short $50 call before the market closed on the last trading day of the option. This might, however, require paying the call's bid-ask spread, which might be uncomfortably wide. A snapshot of options quotes I pulled at market closing time, with shares quoted at (bid-ask) $50.64-50.65 showed $50 call at $0.65-0.90, with $0.90 far too much to pay for an option that, if exercised immediately, would only result in a loss of $0.65 (the holder of the short call gets paid $50 and pays $50.65 to buy shares to cover the short position resulting from the counterparty's exercise).

Given Best Buy's typical volatility and the low chances of relevant news releases after the market close on Friday, shares closing at $50.64-50.65 make exercise of $50 call highly likely. Hence, a better way to deal with the short call would be to buy, just before closing, the shares needed to cover it. This would lock in the outcome of the call's assignment. Economically, the risk would have been offset.

Could the rally have been anticipated?

The magnitude of the recent rally should not be underestimated. In the short term, shares rose 25% from the short-lived bottom at $40.25 on March 1. Looking at the longer history, shares have not traded above $50 since late 2007. If dividends are taken into account, producing a dividend-adjusted series of daily closing prices, the stock currently trades near the all-time high.

Chart 3: Best Buy's closing prices contrasted with dividend-adjusted prices



Source: Quandl

A few reasons for the rally can be identified. For example, there was a 1.5% gain on February 24 in response to news of hhgregg's (NYSE:HGG) anticipated bankruptcy the day before. During the following weeks, release of details regarding closing stores and distribution centers provided price support over time, in addition to a visible rise by 6.5% on March 2. The most recent push above $50 came along as a sector correlation-inspired move initiated by Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) report. This latest rise is not particularly justifiable, as Foot Locker sells clothes and shoes, both comparatively short-lived goods, whereas Best Buy sells electronics and appliances, which are rather more durable consumer goods.

The rally, now to above $51, went way past the median analyst price target at $47. All things considered, it is hard to give the definitive reason for shares rising by this much in the course of little more than a month.

Market conditions now, compared to February: play Best Buy again?

When the idea was originally proposed in February, the spread between the forecast volatility and the higher level of market implied volatility was around 5.5%, in annualized volatility terms for at the money options. This spread was wide enough to assure an attractive expected annualized return of 38% under the assumption of paying the full quoted bid-ask spread. In comparison, the figure would rise to 52% if one paid no commissions and were able to trade at mid-market prices.

If a similar strategy were to be initiated in the current market, one would likely use options, expiring June 16, as September options are too long-dated. The interpolated spread between the implied and forecast volatility of at the money June 16 options stood at only 2% as of April 25. As a result, transaction costs in the form of the bid-offer spread would have a comparatively larger effect.

Considering the recent rally, a refreshed idea might involve selling $45 puts and $55 calls, and buying $40 puts and $60 calls. If one bought at the ask and sold at the bid at April 25 closing prices, this strategy would look bad, with the expected annualized return (taking into account the difference of market and model prices) being only 3%. However, if one paid no commissions and were able to get every order filled at mid-market, the expected return would rise to 31%, making an immediate repeat of the idea potentially worthwhile.

Conclusion

The belief that shares of Best Buy were likely to remain between $40 and $50 from February until the options' expiration in April was expressed in the form of a range idea. The underlying view was that the actually realized volatility would be lower than priced in by the options market. This view turned out to be correct. The strategy, involving a sale of equal quantities of $40 puts and $50 calls, and a purchase of $35 puts and $55 calls, earned a 19% absolute return. This is a good outcome, considering the strategy's vulnerability to a trending market.

In addition to usually requiring little maintenance, another attractive feature of the proposed idea was a strict limitation on the amount of the potential downside risk. Best Buy's rally above $50 required one to be proactive in preparing for options' expiration to avoid a sudden emergence of a short position. One could do so by buying the amount of shares, involved in the anticipated assignment of the short call option struck at $50, just before the market close on the expiration date. This approach would lock in the profit of the overall strategy and at the same time offset the risk of the position, resulting from the call's assignment.

The market continues to richly value Best Buy's options. At this time, however, the discrepancy between the market's higher implied volatility and the forecast of realized volatility is about one half of that observed in February. A potentially profitable refreshed idea can still be devised, but only if one possesses both a great deal of patience and the good luck to enter positions at mid-market prices.

