Endeavour Silver - Silver Producer With Near-Term Growth Potential

In addition, EXK features a strong balance sheet, minimal debt, and producing mines, which make it a quality name in the silver space that is worth accumulating on any significant.

Endeavour Silver has a pipeline of exciting development projects at: El Compas, Terronera, and Parral that offer near-term growth potential..

EXK shares are down -23.5% over the last year.

In the midst of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) "rebalancing act" that is causing quite the scare (and sell-off) in the markets of late, not surprisingly we are observing that this event is not exclusive to just gold related companies, but also impacting silver ones too.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), a mid-tier primary silver producer, eclipsed new lows for the year this week (briefly touching $2.76/share intraday), and finished off the day closing at $2.90/share.

Endeavour Silver has three operating mines (Guanaceví, Bolañitos, El Cubo), and three near-term development projects (El Compas, Terronera, Parral) all in Mexico.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

For 2016, the company produced 5.4 million ounces of silver and 57,375 ounces of gold for a silver-equivalent (AgEq) of 9.7 million ounces. This in turn generated $157 million in revenue ($53 million in mine operation cash flow), at cash costs of $6.78/oz (net of gold by-product credits), and an All-In Sustaining Cost of $12.43/oz (net of gold by-product credits).

For 2017, the company is guiding to produce 5.2-5.7 million ounces of silver and 50-53k ounces of gold, for a AgEq of 8.9-9.7 million ounces, which on the high end would match 2016 results. AISC (net of gold by-product credits) are estimated to be $14-$15 per ounce of silver produced in 2017, higher than the first three quarters of 2016 due to increased investments in exploration and development programs.

Earlier this year, in March, shares of EXK sold off when Fourth Quarter 2016 results came in and showed that silver production had declined 37% to 1,088,845 ounces and gold production had fallen decreased 26% to 11,402 oz, compared to Fourth Quarter 2015 numbers.

As CEO Bradford Cooke explained:

Looking back, 2016 was a year of transition for Endeavour Silver. We delivered sharply improved financial performance in 2016 primarily due to higher metal prices and lower operating costs, notwithstanding lower cash flow and revenue resulting from lower production. We readily met our cost guidance, and with the exception of a slight (1%) miss on silver production, we met our production guidance which was revised upwards in July last year. Production was down year on year due to our decisions in January to significantly reduce spending on exploration and development in 2016 at low metal prices, which reduced our mine access and therefore metal production. We reversed that decision at the end of the second quarter and restarted our exploration and development programs to once again expand resources and access reserves. With the acquisition last year of two high grade silver-gold development projects in the historic silver mining districts of Zacatecas and Parral, Mexico and the advancement of our exciting new discovery on the Terronera property, our focus has now turned to near term growth. That makes 2017 a year of transformation for Endeavour as the company is now in a position to potentially build three new mines over the next three years to fuel Endeavour's next phase of organic growth.

Just recently, First Quarter 2017 numbers came in, and again they weren't pretty -- Silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 ounces and gold production fell 27% to 11,724 ounces, compared to First Quarter 2016 results.

That's two consecutive quarters of underperformance and reduced production for Endeavour Silver.

This time around, Mr. Cooke explained:

From a production standpoint, we are still recovering from the reduced mine development and operational challenges we faced in 2016. Our plan is to increase production throughout the year as we improve ore grade controls at El Cubo, slowly return Guanaceví to good health, optimize throughput at Bolañitos and regain access to reserves at each mine in order to achieve our production guidance.

The market seemed more forgiving this second time around as shares of EXK actually held up quite nicely post-Q1 2017 numbers being released, but regardless, in the wake of the sell-off currently being experienced by many other precious metals mining stocks, EXK has joined in and also gone along for the ride.

Since breaching the $3.00/share mark back in early March, EXK went on to rally to as high as $3.73/share in April, but has now given up those gains, as the share price is now below $3.00/share, again.

The share price of EXK is down -23.5% over the last year.

In spite of the tailwinds the company is experiencing due to uninspiring production numbers these past two quarters and the overall negative sentiment being felt across the entire precious metals sector at the moment, the near-term production growth potential offered by the company's pipeline of advanced-stage development projects make Endeavour Silver a company to follow closely.

El Compas

El Compas was acquired by the company in May 2016 when it purchased Oro Silver Resources for $6.7 million in an all-shares transaction.

The mine plan calls for 200 tpd, producing 135,600 ounces of silver and 11,488 ounces of gold, for AgEq of 939,760 ounces/year over a 4.1 year mine life.

The current resource shows -- Indicated: 496,000 ounces of silver and 34,900 oz gold, for AgEq of 2.9 million ounces; Inferred: 530,000 ounces of silver and 37,500 ounces of gold, for AgEq of 3.2 million ounces.

El Compas is a small resource, but it is simple, high-grade, and features a very modest CapEx of just $10 million. AISC is expected to be $9.64/oz (net of gold by-product credits).

El Compas is currently slated to be the company's fourth producing mine, possibly coming online by the end of 2017.

Terronera

Arguably the most exciting of the company's development stage projects is Terroenera.

The mine plan calls for 1,000 tpd, expanding to 2,000 tpd in Year 3, producing 3.22 million ounces of silver and 26,400 ounces of gold, for AgEq of 5.1 million ounces/year over a 7 year mine life.

The current resource shows -- Indicated: 29.6 million ounces of silver and 277,000 ounces of gold, for AgEq of 49.0 million ounces; Inferred: 7.1 million ounces of silver and 34,000 ounces of gold, for AgEq of 9.5 million ounces.

Terronera is a relatively large silver project that will add attributable silver ounces to the company's production. The CapEx is $69.2 million in upfront expenditures. AISC is expected to be $4.76/oz (net of gold by-product credits).

The Pre-Feasibility Study (NYSE:PFS) for Terronera shows the following project economics:

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Terronera is currently slated to be the company's fifth producing mine, possibly coming online sometime in 2018.

Parral

The Parral project is an early stage development project that the company acquired from Silver Standard Resources (SSRI) in September 2016 for $6 million in an all-shares transaction.

Parral currently features 3 main veins that extend over 8km and are up to 40m thick.

Historic resource - 32.1 million ounces of silver in 3 zones totaling 4.0 million tonnes grading 249 g/t in Veta Colorada, estimated by IMMSA (not verified by the company).

The company plans on spending $2 million in exploration at San Patricio and La Palmilla targets over the next two years.

Parral could potentially become the company's sixth producing mine, possibly coming online sometime in 2019.

Investment Thesis

When looking at different silver investment opportunities, investors/speculators are primarily targeting companies that offer high leverage to the underlying commodity price.

Here is how Endeavour Silver compares to other silver stocks.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

The following chart shows a comparison of "purity" between Endeavour and many of its silver peers.

Source: First Majestic Silver April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Unlike many other companies in the sector, Endeavour Silver does not earn relevant revenue from base metals (e.g. lead and zinc). As such, Endeavour Silver should be viewed as more of a "precious metals" producer -- Silver primarily, with gold by-product credits making a meaning contribution to the bottom line.

The company currently has ~$72 million in cash and just ~$9 million in debt (as of December 31, 2016), so the balance sheet is in good shape.

At a current market cap of ~$370 million and enterprise value of ~$320 million, shares of EXK do not look expensive, especially when compared to other primary silver producers like First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM).

In general, I do feel like silver producers tend to trade at a premium relative to gold producers when using metrics such as: Enterprise Value/Revenue, Enterprise Value/EBITDA, Enterprise Value/M&I Resources, etc. and EXK is no exception. Nevertheless, as most investors/speculators know, in a rising precious metals environment, silver tends to outperform gold as the Gold:Silver ratio (currently ~72) starts to compress; as such, I would also expect for leading silver stocks, such as EXK, to outperform its gold peers, as the profit margins for these silver producers would quickly expand to close the current valuation gap.

Endeavour Silver is a quality name in the silver space and although shares of EXK have sold off in recent months due to poor production numbers in the last few quarters and overall negative sentiment towards precious metals mining stocks in general, the near-term growth potential looks robust (with annual silver production projected to rise 62% sometime in 2019, assuming El Compas and Terronera enter production on time and can achieve nameplate capacity as specified in the Mine Plan) which could conceivably provide investors with even more torque (shareholder returns) in a strengthening silver price market.

Further, the company has sufficient cash and minimal debt on its balance sheet which position Endeavour Silver well to endure (and survive) a deflationary environment for several years, if it had to. I think EXK offers investors solid value below $3.00/share and is worth accumulating on the dips, although I wouldn't chase it up until the company can consistently prove that the lower production numbers reported in the last few quarters are indeed a thing of the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.