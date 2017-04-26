Syntel Demonstrates The Power Of Free Cash Flow

One U.S. company that has failed to gain much ground over the last several years is IT outsourcing firm Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT). The share price spent much of 2015 and a portion of 2016 around the $45 level and currently trades at about a third of that price. Of course, Syntel repatriated $1.24 billion last year and used those funds to pay a $15 per share special dividend, which makes up for a significant portion of that share price decline.

Still, the company's operations have been struggling as sales growth evaporated in recent quarters. This article argues that Syntel's revenue decline should soon reverse and I believe that assertion is reasonable. That article also makes a point of mentioning Syntel's free cash flow. After reading it, I decided that the company would make an interesting choice for a discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis.

DCF Model

Note: I invite you to read my original article that outlines the DCF sensitivity analysis methodology. The basic idea is that since the results of a DCF analysis can be heavily skewed by making minor changes to the terminal growth rate or firm's cost of equity, I have used a range of long-term growth rates and discount (cost of equity) rates in my analysis below. By using one's own estimate of long-term growth and an appropriate discount rate, each individual investor can come up with their own target price for the security in question.

To get a sense of how effective Syntel is at turning sales into free cash flow, the past five years of results are analyzed:

Note - 2016 cash flows are adjusted for the $264 million one time tax expense caused by the repatriation.

Syntel generates consistently positive cash flows at a rate of between 23% and 26% of annual sales. The five year average is 24.75% and this Operating Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio will be assumed moving forward. Also estimated based on the above numbers is the firm's CapEx to Revenue Ratio (2.5%). The difference of these two numbers (22.25%) is an estimation of free cash flow for each dollar of revenue earned in future years.

Although the article I referenced earlier predicts that Syntel will return to revenue growth, analysts are more pessimistic, estimating that sales will decline nearly 10% this year and basically remain unchanged in 2018. My DCF model uses these assumptions, along with a 0% long-term growth rate. Given Syntel's history, this might seem like an unreasonably conservative projection, but it helps build a margin of safety into the analysis. Using the ratios calculated above, the following free cash flows are estimated:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using Syntel's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 1.08. Based on an 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, Syntel's discount rate is estimated to be 11.1% (rounded down to 11% for this analysis). If you feel like a lower or higher discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After subtracting the company's approximately $372 million in net debt and dividing by 84 million shares outstanding, the model reaches the following conclusion:

Even with no sales growth projected after 2018, Syntel shares appear undervalued by more than 10%. This is the power of a company that trades at a free cash flow yield of greater than 10% and maintains a reasonable balance sheet. In addition, any sort of positive long-term growth adds further value to the shares in a DCF model, as is demonstrated in the below sensitivity analysis.

Sensitivity Analysis

My favorite part of the DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the Syntel model using a range of long-term growth estimates (-2% to +2%) and discount rates (10% to 13%). The target prices range from a low of $13.39 to a high of nearly 27% (60% upside from the current share price).

Red cells in the below table show scenarios in which Syntel shares are currently overvalued by 10% or more, while green cells are scenarios in which the shares are currently meaningfully undervalued:

The sensitivity analysis suggests that even with no future growth expected, Syntel appears undervalued at any discount below 11% (or at higher discount rates if any positive future sales growth is projected). Of course, there are potential risks here, including further revenue declines or margin compression, that could lower the present value of future cash flows.

Conclusion

When revenue and earnings growth stall at a company, its price to earnings multiple often contracts in a hurry. This process has occurred at Syntel over the last several years, leading to an inexpensive stock relative to future earnings and cash flows. However, even if future sales merely remain flat, my discounted cash flow model and accompanying sensitivity analysis suggest that Syntel shares likely represent a compelling opportunity at their current price.

