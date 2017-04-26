Chubb: Should You Come Back Later?

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is generating a 10% ROE and trades at 1.3x BV. This valuation implies pretty strong growth potential, or extremely low business risk. Perhaps it's a combination of the two.

The growth is pretty good: 1.7% QoQ in BVS and 3.1% in tangible book, as the large goodwill pile gets slowly worked down and cash equity rebuilt after the merger between ACE and Chubb one year ago.

You can see this in the current capital return dynamics of the group. If ROE is 10% and something like 6.8% of that is being retained as equity (given the Q/Q growth rate BVS) then we have just over 3% to play with in capital return. Chubb's current buyback program absorbs about 20% of profit and equated to ~1.7% of outstanding shares while it pays a dividend yield of 1.2-1.5% going forward.

No question then Chubb isn't cheap up here. That's not a real problem for me; I continue to hold Chubb in chunky size (6%) in the FIG Ideas U.S. Financials Portfolio. What's of interest is that my reason for staying with the stock at these levels, other than the recognition of its quality as a business, really relates to something that the CEO, Even Greenberg, was keen to downplay on the conference call. That is, Chubb's ability to deploy capital in acquisitions over the next few years. Greenberg said, that if Chubb never made another acquisition, it still enjoys strong opportunity at for organic growth.

Chubb's outperformance of the S&P over the last five years has been based on the Chubb/ACE merger announced late in 2015, as the chart below demonstrates. So Greenberg's view didn't quite pass by my radar unnoticed.

It's impressive that Chubb can achieve its current margins and ROE in such a tough pricing situation, and the company is clear that it expects soft pricing to continue for now although there are signs of it bottoming in certain areas. But do you want to pay 1.3x book for a stock that's returning at around 10% to equity? That's a 7.6% ROE on your price. To my mind Chubb will eventually need to use its multiple to add businesses at accretive pricing to improve the purely organic shareholder economics.

In the meantime, the market will probably content itself by watching the merger synergies come through in the next few quarters. There was over $100bn of revenue synergies in Q1, and cost synergies should become increasingly evident through the second half of 2017. I would see EPS growing from $10.4 in 2017 to $11 in 2018, putting the business on 12.3x 2018 EPS.

Risk seems very low given that the top line is growing quite slowly anyway, higher rates should give improved investment income and the synergies are providing some uplift in the near term. Assuming 2017-18 EPS growth of 6%, you also get towards 8% through buybacks and then the yield takes you closer to 10%. There are way punchier returns elsewhere in financials. But let's remember that Chubb is all about acquisitions and by 2018 I would expect the company to be thinking in these terms again. For now, it may lack a little juice.

