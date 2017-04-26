U.S. Steel: Another Poor Quarter - Will Investor Patience Last?

The market did not take kindly to U.S. Steel's (NYSE:X) recently reported Q1 2017 results, and for good reason. Broadly, steel companies have seen strong stock price appreciation in recent months as pricing continues to improve and anti-dumping duties sting imports, so yet another quarter of operating losses by U.S. Steel took many by surprise. Despite management commentary that flat-rolled results declined "as expected" due to higher raw material costs, planned outages, and the usual seasonal impact from the company's internal mining operations, it seems clear that investors and management were not on the same page. This extends to the professional analyst community as well, as despite some upward pressure on input costs (coke coal, iron ore) from the initial guide in January, Street estimates for U.S. Steel's Q1 did not come down at all over the past several months.

In general, situations like this occur when management and the Street are not completely transparent with one another. There was clearly some hesitancy from the Street, as those who listened in on the Q4 conference call can remember, as there was substantial focus from analysts in the Q&A around the assumptions driving U.S. Steel's guidance. Analysts were hesitant, and likely should have listened to their gut more than management's statements. Given my own listen in on the Q1 conference call this morning, things have not gotten any better in regards to clarity.

Q1 2017 Results, Shift In Guidance

While reported results certainly were an improvement over Q1 2016's results, particularly the swing back to positive consolidated gross margin of 6.02%, there is still much improvement to be made After all, U.S. Steel continues to be outclassed in this area by other steel producers that have reported this year, such as large producers like Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and specialty producers like Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). While some of this lagging performance may come down to arc versus blast furnace production and ongoing costs associated with the Carnegie Way program, the reality is that U.S. Steel has long been a laggard to peers when it comes to operating efficiency for some time.

In the same vein, U.S. Steel generated negative working capital this quarter, primarily due to inventory builds, which drove an operating cash loss. This is a situation that the company had, up to this point, avoided over the past year despite reporting consistently negative net earnings. U.S. Steel noted the unusually low inventories with counterparties as potentially driving a reversion of this throughout the year, and that should be a focus point for investors going forward, but should be no cause for alarm. Liquidity and leverage has not, and likely will not, be a problem given the capital raise late last year.

On a segment basis, tubular continues to generate consistent operating losses given the oil market. Despite improving rig count and more domestic drilling, OCTG steel imports are grabbing sizable chunks of market share, keeping prices low in spite of demand increases. Flat-rolled steel demand has stalled in the automotive sector, which has been the one source of steady demand over the past several years. The European business continues to excel and keep the company afloat, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see further calls for a spin-off or sale of the business again this year.

Initial guidance for 2017 was for $1.3B in adjusted EBITDA, or $3.08/share. In just a few months' time, that has shifted to $1.1B in adjusted EBITDA, or $1.50/share. No one likes to see earnings per share guidance cut in half in such a short period, but the situation is actually far worse than it appears initially. Coincidentally, U.S. Steel has decided to change its accounting policy for depreciation from group method to unitary. I don't dispute that unitary is preferable under U.S. GAAP, or that most peers tend to use the unitary depreciation.

What this change means that U.S. Steel will begin to capitalize instead of expense maintenance and outage spending where the useful life of an asset is extended (substantial portion of maintenance spending). In years with heavy spending on rehabilitating the asset base like 2017, this results in significant benefits to reported results (to the detriment of earnings once spending falls). U.S. Steel believes this change will cut $175M off reported operating expenses under U.S. GAAP this year, which should have been an excellent tailwind for the company to maintain or exceed prior guidance. Despite this, shareholders are faced with that sizable guidance cut.

Takeaway

After the impact from today's trading, U.S. Steel now trades at 5.9x its new 2017 EBITDA guidance. This is a discount to its peer steel group as a whole, but it is a discount that seems warranted. Shareholders seem lured to U.S. Steel due to the name and that trading multiple discount, but at some point, it is worth taking stock of the situation and considering that a discount may be warranted. This is, after all, a company that seems to have long-standing issues from an execution perspective. U.S. Steel continues to generate earnings below its cost of capital, and it will need to begin to see better results from its efficiency programs in order to remain competitive. While the steel market continues to improve, and likely will continue to do so over the next several years, an approach of buying quality names seems to be the better route.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.