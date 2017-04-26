Samsung Galaxy S8: First Major Test For Shaw's Freedom Mobile

Shaw may be able to steal some of its competitors' subscribers in the short term but still faces TV subscriber challenges in the longer term.

So far, the "Big Three" flanker brands are not advertising prices to match Shaw/Freedom plans for this phone on their websites.

Based on pre-sale and current prices, Shaw/Freedom is offering the base phone at a lower initial cost and monthly rate than three of Canada's incumbent flanker carriers.

On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 plus launched in Canada.

The phone launched on the incumbent carriers and their flanker brands owned by Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), and TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU).

Of more importance is the launch of the recently re-branded Freedom Mobile, owned by Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR). Shaw, like the incumbents, also offers subscription television service, land-line telephone service, and internet services.

Discount carrier Freedom Mobile has launched or is in the process of launching LTE in the non-roaming areas it serves. Those areas include the greater Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Ottawa areas, and other parts of Eastern Ontario. Freedom is unavailable, except via roaming in an "Away" zone in many other parts of Canada, including Quebec.

As I previously wrote on this site, when Freedom launched its LTE service, it was incompatible with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) devices. At the time, the company only offered two phones that were compatible on its LTE network: a ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) phone and an LG (OTC:LGEAF) phone. This was because the company launched LTE on the AWS-3 Band 66 spectrum.

The new Samsung Galaxy phones are compatible with this spectrum, giving Freedom its first meaningful opportunity to compete with the incumbents on its LTE network.

Based on the ever-increasing stock price of Shaw, it seems investors have high hopes for growth of Freedom subscribers.

Below is a table reporting the number of subscribers of the four major companies in some major competing segments.

Most Recently Reported Number of Subscribers and Year-Over-Year Percent Change (except Shaw subscriber change, which is total subscriber change quarter over quarter)

We can see from the above table the following:

All companies reported seeing subscriber growth in wireless and internet.

Rogers and Shaw are seeing declines in consumer TV subscribers. TELUS, which offers services in Western Canada, in competition with Shaw, is seeing growth in TV.

Shaw's Most Recent Reported Earnings

For the most recent quarter, Shaw reported earnings per share of $0.30. If earnings remained constant, this would work out to $1.20 on an annualized basis. (All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated).

On April 24, 2017, Shaw closed at $28.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This means that Shaw's most recent quarterly earnings, if annualized would have a P/E of almost 24. In comparison, Western Canadian-based competitor TELUS has a P/E of about 21, according to Yahoo Finance.

During its most recent conference call, an analyst asked Shaw about its consumer products in Western Canada (which include its television and internet bundles marketed as Internet 150 and BlueSky TV). President Jay Mehr noted:

"I think Western Canadian benefit[s] from the highly competitive environment and we've certainly seen [an] extremely competitive environment in this fiscal year in Alberta and BC... Our primary competitor is fierce and does a great job and that's what this is going to continue to be."

Given the results of its consumer internet and TV businesses, it appears that wireless growth is the main thing getting investors excited about Shaw, which closed near a 52-week high of $28.79.

That is why the new Samsung phones should provide a good first indicator of Shaw's ability to compete with the incumbents. I have summarized some of the incumbents' online flanker brand offers (as at the time of pre-sale, advertised on their websites from April 19th to the 21st, 2017) on the lowest priced Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and compared them to Freedom Mobile. All offers were for the province of Ontario.

Carrier Minimum Up-Front Price of Samsung Galaxy S8 (excludes any activation, SIM card, or other fees or taxes) Required Monthly Payments Over Two Years To Get Phone For Minimum Up-Front Price Minimum Cost of An LTE Monthly Plan Total Monthly Cost Before Taxes and Other Fees Fido (Rogers) $489 $25 $65 1 GB of data $90 Virgin Mobile (Bell) $489.99 Platinum Plan Required $90 1 GB of data $90 Koodo Mobile (TELUS) $490 $21 $69 1GB of data $90 Freedom (Shaw) $59 $35 $30 250 MB full-speed data $65 Freedom (Shaw) $59 $35 $40 4 GB full speed data $75

Freedom and Koodo also conspicuously advertised a free Samsung Gear VR with a pre-order. I am unaware of whether the other carriers offered it, but I am most interested in the money that a customer has to put down to get the phone (prior to any fees for SIM cards, activation, etc.)

I showed two of Freedom's plans above because it is clear that Freedom is aggressively competing on upfront price and monthly plan price.

It is also apparent the incumbents are not competing with each other on price of this phone, when one considers the total cost of a two-year plan.

So Far No Price War On The Samsung Galaxy S8

As of the time of writing (Tuesday, April 25, 2017), none of the flanker offers has changed from the pre-sale offers I saw advertised on their websites. This is good news for Shaw/Freedom as despite lower pricing from Freedom, an all-out price war has not resulted.

If this trend continues, Freedom should be able to increase market share among value-conscious Samsung fans. It appears the incumbents are prepared to let Freedom try to gain those consumers, rather than sacrifice margins.

The incumbents' flankers offer lower-priced plans for other phones. For example, as of the time of writing, if you bring your own phone to Koodo or Virgin Mobile you can get plans starting at $30 per month. Fido offers bring-your-own phone plans at $40 per month.

In other words, the value proposition is different for customers who already have their own phones. I suspect that is because customers who already own their own phones are able to move to whatever network they want (with the exception of moving to Freedom LTE, which, as discussed, requires an AWS-3 Band 66 compatible phone).

If you do the math, Freedom is selling the phone for $899 to its customers over a two-year term. Management previously said during a conference call that its goal was to get average revenue per wireless user to $40 per month. The company is offering more data than its competition for that price. It is foreseeable that absent a price war, in regions including Toronto and Vancouver where Freedom has already rolled out LTE, Freedom will continue its trend of wireless growth.

The Bigger Test Comes With Apple

Apple sells iPhones in its retail stores, resulting in customers willing to pay full price becoming free agents, who can port their phone numbers to any carrier. Assuming that the next iPhones will be compatible with the AWS-3 Band 66 network, this increases the probability that customers may be willing to give Freedom a chance. If they are dissatisfied, they can always change to any of the incumbent carriers' brands.

Difference Between Wireless and Other Telecom Services In Canada

When a customer of an incumbent wants to cancel their cable or internet service, they have to contact their service provider. This may result in speaking to a customer retention agent who may be willing to make an enticing offer to not switch to a competitor such as the privately-held Canadian internet service provider TekSavvy.

However, as a result of recent CRTC rules (the regulator of Canadian telecoms), consumers can port their phone numbers to any company they want, just by contacting their new desired providers. Consumers can skip the retention hard-sales pitch from their current providers and simply walk into a competitor's store and switch. Obviously, this makes it more difficult to keep customers who are not locked into contracts.

Accordingly, while we are not seeing price wars yet, I imagine that the incumbents will eventually fight to keep their subscribers.

America Offers Glimpse Of What Canadian Incumbents May Fight To Avoid

We can imagine how this could play out for the four players in Canada by looking at the four players in the United States: Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Sprint (NYSE:S), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

On April 20, 2017, Verizon reported a decline in wireless subscribers for its first quarter. Verizon also reported a decline in wireless revenue on the quarter. These events likely resulted from increased competition from smaller competitors Sprint and T-Mobile.

However, Shaw has said in a previous conference call that it does not want to price as aggressively as T-Mobile's "Uncarrier" campaign.

How Could More Subscribers Impact Freedom?

Shaw's operating margin in its most recent quarter for its wireless segment was 20.7 percent. In comparison, TELUS had a 36.7 percent adjusted EBITDA margin in its most recent quarter.

Let us hypothetically assume that Freedom can become a "Big Four" player and obtain 25 percent of all customers in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. According to the 2016 census, the population of Canada is about 35.2 million, and Ontario (13.5 million), Alberta (4.1 million), and British Columbia (4.7 million) account for 22.3 million people, or 63 percent of the population.

As the Big Three (based on the table above) have about 27 million customers, a proportionate 63 percent of those customers would equal 17 million subscribers. If we divided that equally between four companies, that would equal 4.3 million customers. In this hypothetical, let's pretend Freedom keeps its current 1.1 million wireless customers for a total of 5.4 million customers.

At the company's goal, of average revenue per customer of $40 per month, that would total about $2.6 billion in annual revenue. If margins stayed the same, that would result in operating income of $536 million. In comparison, TELUS reported $2.9 billion of wireless EBITDA in fiscal 2016. That equals about 5.4 times the operating income in the hypothetical Shaw scenario.

In other words, even if we generously gave Shaw one quarter of the wireless customers in the general territories in which it competes (in addition to its current customers), its operating income would not be close to the current operating income of TELUS. If we compare market capitalizations, TELUS, including all of its business segments, is worth about $26 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. Shaw is worth about $14 billion. If Shaw is going to double to the size of TELUS, it appears Shaw may need help from its other businesses.

Shaw Still Losing Consumer Non-Wireless Subscribers

The problem with that is that Shaw's consumer, non-wireless reported operating margin was 43.2 percent in the most recent quarter. It lost 11,735 TV subscribers in a quarter. While there were internet gains in the quarter, to quote the company's quarterly report:

"Consumer RGUs in the second quarter declined by 5,294, a significant improvement over the 41,922 RGU loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2016."

The trend is still down. The company may be currently successfully bundling TV and internet packages, but Canadians continue to cut the cord. Further, as required by the CRTC, Shaw has competitors who buy use of its cable at wholesale prices and provide internet service to customers at low prices. At a time where consumers are demanding what they want on TV, when they want it, and also demanding no contracts, it appears Shaw plans to eventually bundle its wireless services with its other services.

By the time it offers those bundles, it may be too little too late. I believe Bell and Rogers continue to be best of breed by owning sports teams, sports networks, and offering products that can be used on set-top boxes, smartphones, and tablets. Specifically, Bell offers CraveTV and Rogers offers Sportsnet without a TV subscription.

In contrast, Shaw sold its media division (although obtained a stake in the acquirer Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF)), and TELUS has no major media assets. These happen to be the two companies that are competing with each other for Western Canadian TV subscribers and wireless subscribers.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the first major phone that gives Freedom Mobile the ability to compete with the Big Three in LTE in certain markets. The Big Three carriers seem uninterested out of the gate in competing with Shaw/Freedom on price for this phone with some of their lower-priced flanker brands.

The Big Three seem more willing to compete on plan price when customers already own a phone based on their bring-your-own-phone plans.

As the Big Three have continued to see their subscribers grow year over year, they may see a decline in subscribers, based on Freedom's current prices on the Samsung S8.

In the short term, I suspect the Big Three company that may be the most pressured would be TELUS, given it competes in Western Canada with Shaw/Freedom and does not appear to have a major content strategy to meet changing consumer tastes.

That said, in the longer term, even if Freedom is able to gain major wireless share, investors may want to consider whether Shaw's declining TV subscribers (including those going to TELUS) may more than offset any gains from wireless.

Investors who agree with the challenges expressed above may want to further consider a short position in TELUS in the near term or Shaw in the longer term, bearing in mind that there are obviously still many investors excited about both of these companies, which trade near 52-week highs on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SHAW COMMUNICATIONS PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long puts of Shaw Communications Inc. on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The commentary expressed in this article is not legal advice, nor investment advice, nor taxation advice, and is subject to Seeking Alpha's Terms of Use. The author does not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the information or calculations within this article.