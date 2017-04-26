Legacy Reserves: Something's Strange

One of my largest holdings as of the time of this writing happens to be Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY). For the most part, my stake in the firm has been through its preferred units, with have the ticker symbol LGCYO (they also have a virtually identical class under LGCYP), but I do hold some common units at this time as well. In the past, I have made the case that Legacy's preferred units offer the most upside potential but in my most recent article regarding the topic, I suggested that, perhaps, the common units may not be the way to go. Seeing as how some time has passed and we've seen a number of developments along the way, I figured it would be a wise idea to revisit this thesis and provide my thoughts on all of this for investors moving forward.

Legacy looks beautiful

One of my favorite things about Legacy as an investment is that, even with energy prices just below $50 per barrel for oil and natural gas just above $3 per Mcf, the E&P operator is meaningfully cash flow positive. In the table below, you can see what, based on my estimates, the company's cash flow should look like for this year, next year, and 2019 in a world where oil prices average $49.35 per barrel and natural gas prices average $3.053 per Mcf.

*Created by Author

Based on these findings, Legacy should generate cash flow of around $54.59 million this year. Given its market cap of $156.87 million, this implies a price/free cash flow ratio of 2.9. Next year, the company's cash flow, if they pay off no debt and keep all else the same as well, should be $61.29 million, and in 2019 we are looking at cash flow of $43.01 million. This does exclude any cash flow it generates from its joint venture, which should only add to the upside. Absent an unforeseen event or a major drop in energy prices, this places the downside potential on the firm as being, fundamentally, quite minimal.

The one risk we do have relates to debt. Right now, the business has around $1.19 billion in long-term debt. The actual amount of it is not something I'm terribly worried about at this time and the nearest-term debt is the $463 million borrowed under its credit facility, which is due in 2019. This gives the business some time still before it needs to worry (absent a redetermination issue) its outstanding debt, but this will, eventually, become a concern. Thankfully, as we have already seen in this oil patch, a lot can transpire in two to three years.

An interesting divide

In the past, I touted the upside potential of Legacy's preferred units and, so far, I have been right. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you'll see the performance of its LGCYO units (its LGCYP units follow this closely so I didn't include those) over the past year (April 24th of 2016 through April 25th of 2017), indexed against a starting measure of 100. The same applies for its common units.

*Created by Author

What you can see by looking at this is that, over this period, the preferred units have vastly outperformed the common ones. To be precise, LGCYO is up an impressive 45.3% while the common units are actually down by 15.3%. My rationale here has been that, if Legacy survives, the firm must, at some point, begin paying its preferred distributions again since they are cumulative. Right now, around $2.67 in distributions are built up in each unit. This creates a scenario where, if Legacy survives, investors in the preferred should see that accrued value creation over time.

One problem with the preferred units, though, is that they cannot participate in the upside potential of Legacy as a business. If the firm's profits soar every year for the next decade, the max price the preferred units should receive is around their $25 liquidation preference, plus any accrued yet unpaid distributions. The common, on the other hand, have unlimited upside potential, meaning that, at some stage, the preferred's upside should become far more limited than the common's.

Now I believe that we may be reaching that point where the upside of the two may switch. This is not actually due to a ceiling that I'm expecting from the preferred (I see that happening once its distribution is reinstated). Rather, it's because of a disparity between the two that currently exist. You see, due to the nature of the two classes, if you remove the accrued distributions from the preferred, then, in theory, the common should still do better. However, this has not been the case.

If you look at the chart below, for instance, you'll see that, stripping out the preferred distributions built up over the past year (our observation period), shares have still risen by 5.4% compared to the decline seen by the common. This does not make any sense to me. Even if you remove all accrued distributions, preferred shares would be down just 2.8% over this timeframe and that's assuming a scenario where the market believes there's a 100% chance of preferred distributions being paid out.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that the picture facing shareholders is rather perplexing. We should have seen, as we did, the preferred units outperform the common over a period of time but the excess return compared to what the common has done seems far too much. Keep in mind that both of these types of units will either be worth an attractive sum or they will go to zero. One cannot succeed over the long haul while the other falters. This says to me, then, that we appear to be experiencing a classic case of inefficient market pricing and that LGCYO must either revert lower or the common units must move meaningfully higher. As a Legacy bull, I am more inclined to believe the latter over the former.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY.