Rubicon Project: Undervalued Adtech Firm Poised To Rebound

Observers of the adtech ecosystem have undoubtedly noticed over the past couple of years the fall from grace that Rubicon Project (RUBI) has experienced. Once viewed as a promising pure play on the exploding programmatic advertising space, Rubicon's stock price has been pummeled since its IPO in 2014. Poor execution and a major shift in its clients' core monetization strategy is largely to blame, ultimately resulting in a ~75% drop in Rubicon's share price from its all-time high.

To understand how this decline precipitated, it's helpful to recognize the evolution of the programmatic advertising space while considering Rubicon's place within it.

In the early 2010's, advertisers began moving their digital media budgets en masse from direct sales channels (i.e. engaging with publishers or networks directly to manually acquire ad inventory) to automated buying channels enabled by third-party platforms utilizing APIs. These APIs became largely standardized by the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) in January 2012, becoming the Open Real Time Bidding (ORTB) protocol. This standardization led to a windfall for the channel at-large as partners could overcome interoperability issues and scale operations enormously. As Zenith, a major media buying agency, states in an annual report: "Programmatic ad spend grew from $5bn in 2012 to $39bn in 2016."

As a founding member of the OpenRTB project, and a key cog for both programmatic buyers and sellers, Rubicon was able to ride this secular wave of advertising automation to a phenomenal ~50% CAGR over the past five years. With wonderful business economics based on a high degree of operating leverage it looked as if Rubicon was poised to continue to grow into an enterprise valued in the billions.

So, what went wrong?

Over the past 18 months, the tide shifted around Rubicon, and as Warren Buffett has famously stated, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked."

To better understand the factors which led us to Rubicon's decline, a bit of high level technical insight into the ad serving process is useful.

In the earlier days of programmatic advertising, publishers ranked their monetization partners (i.e. exchanges) in a stack (i.e. ad server) and divvied their inventory up based on these rankings. If an exchange could secure a high ranking in a publisher's stack, they'd be given first shot at monetizing the most premium/high value impressions a publisher had to offer. This setup allowed those at the top of the stack to monetize impressions based on priority setting vs. price - this nuance essentially means that even if an exchange hadn't secured the highest bid for a given impression, by meeting a minimum price threshold, it would still be awarded the impression. Over the past several years Rubicon was in the enviable position of sitting at or near the top of many of the world's largest publishers' stacks due to its early entry in the marketplace, the flywheel effect of scaling supply/demand dynamics, and its reputation as being a quality partner - it was a classic example of the old IBM axiom "nobody ever gets fired for choosing IBM" - nobody at a publisher would be questioned for making Rubicon a top partner in their ad server.

Today this legacy publisher monetization strategy of "waterfalling" exchanges/monetization partners has largely been replaced with a new technology. The rise of header bidding, a technology that allows publishers to better monetize their advertising inventory by placing partners on an equal priority, put Rubicon into the unfavorable situation of losing its preferential access to publisher inventory. Instead of investing aggressively in marketing its Fastlane solution to publishers (Rubicon's header bidding technology) as competitors Appnexus and Index Exchange had, Rubicon moved glacially, evidently not wanting to concede that header bidding was more than a passing fad. The late adoption to this trend has had a profound impact on Rubicon's business as evidenced by the 20% drop in QoQ revenue and management's guidance that they expect the decline to continue into 2017.

Having provided this backdrop, there are tangible reasons for optimism for investors with a horizon of 12-18 months. Given Rubicon's renewed focus on driving optimal results for publishers (see recent announcement to participate in AppNexus' open source header technology) and the move to replace Frank Addante with industry veteran Michael Barrett, we are bullish on Rubicon's prospects at its current valuation.

We should, however, preface our optimistic outlook by including several factors which could significantly derail our outlook for Rubicon:

1) Buyers consolidating onto market leaders AdX and AppNexus

Since header bidding has largely commoditized access to publishers, buyers no longer need to support numerous, duplicative paths to ad inventory. This could mean heavy consolidation onto the largest ad exchanges (Google's AdX and AppNexus) at the expense of smaller players.

This development would negatively impact Rubicon. However, even with consolidation taking place, most buyers/DSPs will still need to keep 4-5 partners live for redundancy purposes, and we don't see any danger of Rubicon being excluded from this core group based on its global scale. Though consolidation is a potential headwind, it's not an existential threat to Rubicon.

2) Buyers circumvent exchanges entirely

There's been outrage recently across the advertising universe over the non-transparent fee structure that exchanges employ. In the programmatic space, buyers and sellers don't typically understand how much value (i.e. take rate) is being siphoned by exchanges from bid transactions before reaching publishers. This will likely change over the coming quarters as both advertisers and publishers demand fee transparency from their partners. This effect could potentially escalate from negotiated, fixed-fee commercial terms into outright abandonment of exchanges by DSPs through direct partnerships with publishers. Amazon (AMZN) and Criteo (CRTO) already have initiated this tactic as a way of avoiding middleman fees and other DSPs could potentially follow suit.

We don't foresee this doomsday scenario playing out, however. Neither resource-strapped publishers nor DSPs (outside of the aforementioned, and perhaps a couple of others) have the resources to devote to developing and managing direct integrations. The outlay in building the necessary technology and business development teams would be too great for most players - the juice simply wouldn't be worth the squeeze.

3) Poor capital allocation

Rubicon has displayed an extremely poor track record over the years in the capital allocation department. It's recent acquisitions of Chango, Shiny Ads, and iSocket have added minimal value at a cumulative price tag of $150M. Chango was especially disastrous from a strategic standpoint. As a direct competitor to Rubicon's DSP clientele, the acquisition of Chango created a possible conflict of interest as Rubicon could potentially advantage advertiser campaigns running through Chango over those of its other clients. These optics undoubtedly created caution if not outright biasing against Rubicon from DSPs.

With the company under new, more experienced management, we don't foresee these mistakes being repeated. The new CEO has a history of successful exits in the space and we expect capital to be deployed judiciously.

With these factors noted, we'll expound on our reasons for optimism and our rationale for initiating a position in Rubicon in the last month:

1) New Management

it was announced that Michael Barrett would be succeeding Frank Addante as Rubicon's CEO during its Q4 earnings call. Barrett is an industry veteran having led organizations at Fox (NWSA), AOL (now with Verizon (NYSE:VZ)), Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and most recently Millennial Media (now AOL/Verizon). This move is immediately accreditive to Rubicon, in our opinion. Look no further than his rumored nixing of a deal to acquire competing exchange OpenX. The acquisition would have provided very little in the way of incremental commercial relationships or technology while further diluting value for Rubicon shareholders.

2) Valuation

Rubicon is trading at very attractive metrics to a value oriented investor. As of 4/14/17, Rubicon traded at basement-level ttm rates on several key metrics:

· P/S - .96

· P/C - 1.4

At these levels, an investor need not believe in a massive turnaround to find Rubicon a compelling opportunity. By trading near cash value, the potential downside risk is minimal. With no debt and cash in the bank of ~$190M, Rubicon isn't in a place financially where it will be forced to take drastic measures to continue operation any time soon. Couple this with large upside potential as growth in programmatic advertising continues to act as a prevailing tailwind for expanding revenue and profitability. Indeed, with gross margin hovering over 70% on a ttm basis, a huge opportunity exists for profits to drop into the bottom line with some operational improvement.

3) Acquisition Target

As a bolt-on acquisition target, Rubicon fills a large void for a pool of strategic acquirers. For context, many owners of unique, highly valuable, first party data sets (i.e. telco, CRM/database verticals, etc.) have viewed adtech/martech as another means of squeezing growth from these proprietary assets. For the most part, however, these players are largely missing the data/media content bridge layer in their current technology stacks. This gap limits their ability to fully utilize their tremendous data assets in targeting consumers and driving value for advertisers. This has led to a recent spree of acquisitions by large data players gobbling up smaller, media-execution vendors (e.g. Verizon / AOL + Yahoo, Adobe (ADBE)/ TubeMogul, Singtel / Turn etc.).

Considering Barrett's track record of finding acquirers for his last couple of adtech outfits, the attractiveness of Rubicon's core technology to potential acquirers, and its valuation, I see a buyout at a ~40% premium to current share price levels as the most likely scenario over the next 12-18 months and the key driver to our position in Rubicon.