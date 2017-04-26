The Best Of The Blue Chips (And The Worst)

Below, we provide tables highlighting the 10 best performing stocks in the S&P 100 (100 largest stocks in the S&P) over three different time periods - year over year, since the 11/8/16 election and year to date.

As shown, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) top the list of winners over the last year with gains of 60%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks third with a gain of 44.4%, followed by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks eighth best with a YoY gain of 37.39%.

With a gain of 41.47%, Bank of America also tops the list of biggest winners since last November's election. Tech-behemoth Apple ranks second best with a gain of 29.99%. Even though it's the biggest company in the world, Apple has quietly posted huge returns over the last 6-12 months.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has also quietly posted big gains recently. The stock is currently the top performer in the S&P 100 in 2017 with a gain of 26.80%. Apple ranks second with a gain of 24.56%, while Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is up the third most at +22.72%.

Of course, not every stock is up. In the S&P 100, there are 14 stocks that are down over the last year, and we highlight them in the table below. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are down the most, with declines of more than 33%. Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are the two remaining names that are down 20%+. Other notables on the list of YoY losers include Ford (NYSE:F), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Nike (NYSE:NKE), General Electric (NYSE:GE), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

