BlackBerry: Another Payday Coming?

It seems BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) is in luck. The enterprise software provider won a court order yesterday which temporarily lifts the Chapter 11 litigation stay on Avaya. This allows BlackBerry to continue its patent infringement case against Avaya without any regulatory hurdles. Although the battle is still half won, it does position BlackBerry favorably to receive another payday from a lawsuit filing.

(Image Source)

Evaluating Avaya's financial capacity

The question that a lot of investors would be asking is if BlackBerry can actually extract anything out of Avaya in the form of damages, considering that the latter had filed for bankruptcy protection.

To address this concern, I went through Avaya's recent financials and found that the company had generated $99 million in free cash flow during FY16 if one-time legal settlement charges are excluded. Also, it generated $343 million in adjusted EBITDA over the past year. This is far from being bankrupt by any standards. Avaya might go bankrupt in a year from now, but it's not bankrupt as of today.

The main reason why Avaya had filed for bankruptcy protection is because its upcoming debt maturities for FY17 aggregate to a staggering $6 billion. This roughly equates to 60-times the free cash flow it generated during FY16. In fact, even if you add all current and noncurrent tangible assets listed in Avaya's, the total value aggregates to $1.93 billion, which is well short of $6 billion.

(Source: Avaya, Author)

This is where things get interesting. The court's decision to lift Avaya's bankruptcy protection basically ensures that BlackBerry's interests do not get ignored. If the court finds any merit to BlackBerry's patent infringement claims and rules in its favor, BlackBerry's lawsuit would transform into a liquidation claim. At that stage, Avaya's creditors and BlackBerry would begin arbitration over who gets paid first.

(If you're interested in further reading, the patents in question are 9,143,801; 8,964,849; 8,116,739; 8,886,212; 8,688,439; 7,440,561; 8,554,218; and 7,372,961.)

I suspect that Avaya has the financial capacity to pay as much as $1-$1.5 billion to BlackBerry by way of liquidating assets and selling intellectual property.

Is it possible?

An interesting thing to note here BlackBerry hasn't mentioned the dollar amount in its lawsuit filing. The Canadian smartphone vendor is vaguely asking for "injunction, damages and attorneys' fees," basically letting the court decide what the settling amount would be.

We'd normally see companies asking for exorbitant amounts in their lawsuit filings, but the absence of a dollar figure in this case leads me to believe BlackBerry doesn't know what to expect out of this lawsuit, if it wins the case. It seems BlackBerry is trying to milk Avaya and see how it goes.

However, I do think that BlackBerry could win. In the lawsuit filing (PDF), BlackBerry details its proprietary technology that Avaya has been using in its commercial products without receiving any explicit permission from the former. If the court felt that BlackBerry's claims were baseless and amounted to patent trolling, they would have dismissed the case and wouldn't pulled Avaya out of bankruptcy protection.

Also, according to Reuters, "(Avaya) the telecommunications company warned (the lawsuit) would threaten its reorganization efforts." Notice that Avaya didn't dismiss BlackBerry's claims. In fact, wording of the statement sounds like Avaya management already knows that it would have pay up BlackBerry. This leads me to believe that BlackBerry could actually get something significant out of the lawsuit.

Investor takeaway

How much would the settlement amount to? I don't know, and it seems BlackBerry or its advisors don't know either. It's like shaking the tree to see how many apples fall. More the merrier.

However, I suspect the settlement would amount to a significant dollar figure as BlackBerry has been going after Avaya for almost a year now, and went through the legal hassle of getting the Chapter 11 stay lifted.

Either way, it's a low-risk but high-reward prospect for BlackBerry and its shareholders. The Canadian enterprise software provider has very little (legal fees) to lose but lots to gain ($1-plus billion in settlement?). Investors should keep an eye out on this lawsuit as it could bring another windfall for BlackBerry over the weeks to come.