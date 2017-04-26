Medidata Solutions' (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 08:00 ET

Executives

Anthony D’Amico - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tarek Sherif - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Glen de Vries - President

Rouven Bergmann - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Capone - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Sean Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Garen Sarafian - Citi

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Bill Priebe - Geneva Capital Management

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Medidata First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony D’Amico, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Anthony D’Amico

Thank you, Takia. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Medidata’s first quarter 2017 conference call. On the call today are Tarek Sherif, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Glen de Vries, President; Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Capone. Tarek, Glen and Rouven will offer comments on our Q1 performance, followed by our outlook for 2017. Then we will open up the call to questions. The team will take as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

Now, let me take a minute to remind everyone that elements of this presentation are forward-looking and based on our best view of the business as we see it today. I refer you to our detailed disclaimer set out in the press release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we think help explain our underlying performance. Today’s press release provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to these measures.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. Tarek Sherif, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medidata. Please go ahead, Tarek.

Tarek Sherif

Thank you, Anthony. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on today’s call. Q1 was another quarter of great execution for Medidata as we hit the ground running in the New Year. There is a tremendous amount of excitement in our client base and among our employees about the new capabilities we are bringing to market. You are going to hear a terrific story today about how the innovation we are delivering is not only driving really good financial performance, but how it’s truly revolutionizing the clinical landscape.

Let me first highlight some of our results. First quarter revenue came in at nearly $127 million, up 22% year-over-year and 2% sequentially. This represents the best first quarter growth we’ve seen since 2013. It was fueled by strong subscription revenues and strength in Professional Services as we continue to partner with our clients around our strategic solution and implement large platform deals. Profitability was also strong driven by excellent operating margins, with Q1 GAAP net income of $9.5 million, up over 100% year-over-year and our non-GAAP operating income for the quarter was $27 million, up 34% year-over-year. Rouven will give you more details on our results later in the call.

Our healthy financial performance lets us continue making investments in innovative R&D, helping extend our lead in the clinical development industry and shaping the trials of the future. We believe our investment strategy creates significant shareholder value and we have the performance to prove it. Our results clearly point to the fact that adoption of our integrated platform is driving our growth. In an environment where scientific breakthroughs are powering new life-saving drugs, our customers are looking for technology that can help them achieve development agility and focus on patient outcomes.

With every new or prospective customer that we meet, we hear priorities around picking winners early, accelerating trials, integrating data to demonstrate value, connecting with patients directly. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the standard for what good looks like in an enterprise cloud computing solution powered by increasingly advanced analytics and scalable and flexible enough to meet the end-to-end needs of sponsors, partners and CROs. Strong consistent customer demand and solid execution led to one of our best sales quarters ever and our highest sales in the first quarter and that’s on the heels of an exceptional fourth quarter in 2016.

We signed 5 agreements with bookings of over $10 million, including 3, which were in excess of $20 million. So, our sales momentum continues. You can see the impact on our remaining 2017 adjusted subscription backlog growth, which is up over 21% year-over-year. A good example of accelerating platform adoption is our recent enterprise deal with Teva, the top 25 pharmaceutical companies we alluded to on our Q4 earnings call. Teva selected the Medidata Clinical Cloud to redefine clinical trials of the future and power the next generation of their Phase 2 and Phase 3 specialty medicines trials. They are leveraging Medidata’s end-to-end clinical trial technology and data analytics platform, including our applications for protocol design and study startup, randomization and trial supply management, risk-based monitoring, study conduct, mobile health and study performance metrics. This integrated strategic approach to R&D will impact the speed, cost and quality of their trials, accelerating hope to patients globally. It was a strong quarter for our global market, which contributed nearly half of our bookings for the first time.

The Asia-Pacific market achieved a nearly 12x increase in subscription bookings growth year-over-year. The EMEA market also had a great Q1 with year-over-year bookings growth close to 7x. Our decision to invest globally including opening a data center in EU is clearly paying dividends given our great momentum.

I would like to take a moment to recognize our global leaders, Edwin Ng, Takeru Yamamoto and Christian Hebenstreit and the entire APAC and EMEA teams for driving this amazing success. Our industry is transforming rapidly to handle the complexity of trials and regulators and health advisors are keeping pace. One example of this is the M&A guideline for good clinical practice for GCP called ICH E6. It aims to encourage sponsors to implement improved oversight and management of clinical trials while continuing to ensure protection of trial participants as well as clinical data integrity. The key to assisting sponsors in doing this is technology, smart technology that can analyze millions of data points at lightning speed for more informed decision-making. In acting on the guidance, a large Japan-based Medidata customer who is partnered with since 2006, just added our strategic monitoring solutions consisting of CSA and targeted source document verification. It’s part of their Q1 renewal to enhance data quality across the global drug development programs. We are pioneering the sophisticated data-driven solutions to help our customers take the guessing game out of finding sites, identifying signals and managing the risks associated with trial processes, data collection and outcomes. And for our customers, it enables them to imply a systematic risk-based approach to monitoring the global trials that’s in lockstep with the updated guidelines.

Another major trend in our industry comes from the pressing needs customers have to create operational efficiencies and effectiveness in trials. The key to achieving their goals is retiring the large and complicated mass of in-house legacy systems and replacing them with one comprehensive intelligent connect SaaS platform. We have seen this play out in several long-term enterprise deals for Medidata. An example is UCB, a Brussels-based biopharmaceutical company that signed a multiyear agreement with us in the first quarter. They are leveraging their platform, including analytics and mHealth solutions, with the goal of improving data quality, patient engagement and business relevant outcomes. As a committed strategic partner, we can’t wait to participate in this transformational change in UCB’s drug development process.

While we continue to invest organically in product development, we are also leveraging M&A as a way to accelerate delivery of the innovative technology to our customers, while bringing new talent and expertise to our team. This is evidenced by our recent acquisition of Mytrus, an eClinical technology company specializing in patient eConsent and virtual trials. Glen will give you more color on this shortly. By the way, the integration of our other two recent acquisitions, Intelemage and CHITA, are going really well. Our imaging business closed an impressive 10 new deals in Q1 alone, perhaps from existing Medidata customers confirming our cross-sell expectations. Also, as we talked about on our previous earnings call in February, we are on track to deliver our eTMF solution by Q3, giving us unmatched breadth of integrated solutions.

Overall, Medidata is the best positioned company in drug development to capitalize on trends, innovate and deliver and the industry is taking notice. Our strong growth was recently recognized by IDC who ranked Medidata #1 in life sciences development, surpassing Oracle for the pay first-time based on software license revenue. Their assessment focused in on our expanded product offerings, search of new customers, increased year-over-year revenue and large growth in 12 months subscription backlog. I am proud of these and all the Q1 accomplishments that derive our business forward and directly tied to accelerating hope for patients in need. And I would like to thank the entire Medidata team for their hard work.

Before I conclude, I wanted to share just one more thing, a major milestone that we achieved after the close of the quarter. We can now proudly say that the Medidata Clinical Cloud is the platform of choice for 18 of the top 25 pharma companies, giving them the architecture that accelerates hope. I am excited to announce today that we signed a multi-year enterprise agreement with Novartis, a top five pharmaceutical company, replacing Oracle and a multitude of other legacy systems. We will be helping them to re-architect their global clinical development program, one of the largest in the industry. This transformational agreement is the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership for Novartis and us. That aligns on innovation, patient outcomes and data driven decisions. Congratulations to all the teams that worked really hard to get this deal across the finish line. In summary, we are off to a very strong start in 2017; strong platform growth, strong customer success and a strong foundation for another record breaking year.

I will turn the call over to you Glen, now.

Glen de Vries

Thanks Tarek. You heard us talk about Medidata’s DNA, what makes us unique as a company. It’s a great way to understand, how we fit into the world and some to do that again, that the five components of our DNA, I will start of course, with life sciences. As you heard in Tarek’s comments, now we are in 18 of the top 25 pharma or at 18 of the top 25 medical device companies, we support 19 of the top 20 CROs and we have over 871 clients around the globe. As per IDC, we move past Oracle. We are the number one software provider in life sciences development. The second element of our DNA is healthcare professionals. We prioritize the needs of the doctors and nurses who are helping to create new therapies. Remember, Medidata was founded on our own experience in academic medicine. We now support almost 0.5 million site to sponsor relationships. Again, that’s more than any other clinical technology provider.

Another element of Medidata’s DNA is how we focus on the future. As I say a lot, don’t take my word for it. Look at examples from outside of Medidata that validate that. Let me give three specific examples. Number one, we use Medidata Balance to more efficiently manage the pressure supply of drug inventory in studies with TESARO. We won the Clinical Partnership of the Year award based on that work at CARE Awards in Boston just a couple of weeks ago. I think it’s worth noting that that same night TESARO also won Clinical Development Team of the Year and it was extremely well deserved. And that was on the heels of the approval of their ovarian cancer drug two days before that award ceremony. So once again, you can see that some of the most exciting new drug development, some of the most successful life sciences companies in the world are working on the Medidata platform.

Okay. Example two, the Medidata Cloud is powering some of the most statistically and scientifically advanced research in the world, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society’s adoptive AML Master Trial, which is truly bringing precision medicine into the treatment of AML, it’s running on Medidata Cloud. Example number three, actually this is really two examples. The Medidata is going to be presenting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Annual Meeting in June, the ASCO meeting. This is arguably the most important scientific meeting in cancer research. Medidata is the first tech company ever selected to present its scientific innovation, advancing clinical research and furthering drug development and oncology and beyond at that meeting. And as I said, there is really two examples, not one that’s because we have two presentations, not one. This is a big deal.

So next up in our DNA, aspiration, we aspire to power smarter trials and help your people. We bring together more scientists, more physicians, more statisticians, researchers and most importantly, patients than any other cloud research platform in the world. In the past three months alone, over 100,000 patients came on to the Medidata platform. And that brings me naturally to patients, the fifth and most important constituency as part of Medidata’s DNA. These are the patients who want to receive the best possible therapies just what the Medidata Architecture of Hope represents. And these are the patients – these are the people whose hope and [indiscernible] resulted them volunteering to be part of a clinical trial. It’s because of them that we are so excited about the acquisition of Mytrus. Mytrus dramatically improved the informed consent process for patients. This is a natural opportunity for Medidata clients to positively impact the experience of those 100,000 plus patients who started studies on our platform every quarter. And we are defining what good looks like in eConsent, just as that starting to take hold as a key capability in life sciences. The integration of Mytrus in the Medidata Patient Cloud makes informed consent, patient reported outcomes and all the absent sensors that are part of mobile health, part of one single seamless platform. And incredibly app report to Medidata’s mission, Mytrus has real emotional and ethical impact for patients. Again, don’t take my word for it, Mytrus word, now Medidata clients see that and enhance patient retention and engagement.

So in conclusion, now after almost two decades of focused organic development as well as a successful track record of tuck-in acquisitions like CHITA, Intelemage, Patient Profiles, now Mytrus, Medidata handles the documents, the data, the dashboard, the data science everything that everyone involve in clinical trial needs, patients, healthcare professionals, sponsors, CROs. We do that on any device, we do it anywhere and we do it at any time. The Medidata platform is the place where research happens.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Thanks Glen and good morning everyone. On the heels of a very strong Q4, we continued the momentum in Q1 highlighted by 22% total revenue growth, $22 million of operating cash flow, 200 basis points of EBITDAO margin expansion and 32% billings growth. As a result, we are on track to deliver on our full year 2017 outlook and our 2020 goals. Accelerated platform adoption is once again the highlight of our success in Q1 and the key to our long-term opportunity. The industry’s mandate to speed up drug development is creating an unprecedented tailwind for our business, powered by the largest clinical trial data repository in the world, we are increasingly enabling our consistent intelligence to improve data quality, detect sickness and data patterns and augment human attachment to improve scientific discovery.

To-date, over 25 sponsors have chosen to deploy our analytical applications to use machine learning in over 500 trials. And our growth opportunity is truly global. China and other emerging markets in Asia are increasingly contributing to our growth, as Tarek mentioned earlier. In fact, in Q1, I met our partners and customers in the region and experienced in many conversations the dedication to innovation and focus on growth, with more and more local Chinese biotech developing innovative drugs and seeking approvals in the U.S. and Europe. The increasing scope of global trials is accelerating the adoption of our portfolio. For example, in many cases, the default initial setup includes Balance for randomization and trial supply management. Overall, we saw very strong uptake across our entire integrated platform beyond rate. Let me share a few highlights.

Risk-based monitoring, our second largest revenue generating product increased its annual revenue run rate by 70% year-over-year. As I mentioned earlier, data analytics had a fantastic start to the year. The annualized revenue run rate grew triple digit in Q1. From an adoption perspective, let me highlight mHealth with customer growth of over 80% year-over-year and Balance up more than 40% year-over-year. Overall, the number of products adopted during the quarter is up 29%. As you can see, our integrated platform and data strategy is working and our long-term thesis is been validated in the market every day.

Let me now walk you through our financial results for Q1. Q1 total revenue was $126.8 million, up 22% year-over-year, highlighting our very strong start to 2017, driven by the product and booking trends noted earlier. Subscription revenue was $107.1 million, up 19% year-over-year. Professional services revenue was $19.8 million, up 38% year-over-year. Our service business benefited from strong contribution from both executing – execution and delivering large scale platform implementation as well us accelerated adoption of data analytics and other platform solutions in Q1. While this is greater than our initial expectation for Q1 entering the year, we are on track for our full year services outlook. We continue to be laser focused on renewing and up-selling existing customers. As typical, our revenue retention rate remains approximately 100%. Overall, the net increase in annual bookings from renewals was 16% above par. Q1 gross profit was $96.2 million, up 21%. Overall, gross margin was 75.9% in line with our expectations, reflecting the typical seasonality for Q1.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter on a GAAP basis was $84 million, up 15% year-over-year. This is driven by 16% increase in our global workforce to nearly 1,800. Q1 also includes the impact of incremental acquisition-related expenses from the CHITA and Mytrus deals as well as higher legal fees. Despite these higher than normal expenses, as a percent of revenue, total operating expenses declined 370 basis points year-over-year reflecting strong operating leverage. For further details regarding operating expense strength, please refer to the financial statements released this morning. From a profitably perspective, Q1 EBITDAO increased 34% year-over-year to $27 million and EBITDAO margin increased 200 basis points year-over-year to 21.3%. We remain on track to deliver 150 basis points of expansion for the full year, which includes the necessary investments related to the CHITA and Mytrus acquisitions.

Moving on to tax, we had a $3.6 million benefit in Q1 due to the discrete impact of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. Overall, income taxes were a net benefit of $0.5 million for the quarter. As we noted on our Q4 call, our expected tax rate of 35% for 2017 initially excluded any potential excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. And as a result of this Q1 benefit, we now expect the full year GAAP effective tax rate of 28%. While excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation can be an ongoing factor of volatility in our rate each quarter, the majority of any potential impact is expected to occur in the first quarter each year due to the annual vesting of restricted stock. GAAP net income for the first quarter was $9.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share, up 108% year-over-year. Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $18.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share, up 42% year-over-year.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash metrics. Operating cash flow was outstanding in Q1 at $22.5 million, up 63% year-over-year, driven by record billings and cash collections of nearly $145 million. On a trailing 12-month basis, cash from operations totaled more than $97 million, up 14% year-over-year. Calculated billings defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue of $131 million in Q1, up 32% year-on-year. On a trailing 12-month basis, our calculated billings increased 23% year-over-year to $494 million. DSO trends are positive and in line with our expectations driven by record collections in Q1. DSO were 64 days at the end of Q1, representing an improvement of 10 days sequentially.

CapEx was $7 million for the quarter as expected. Finally, we ended the quarter with $513 million in total cash and investments. Before we move on to our outlook, I wanted to briefly comment on the total customer count. We ended the quarter with 871 customers up a strong 38% year-over-year. We feel we have achieved a critical mass of customers and the impact of new less material to our results than – less material to our results and outlook. Therefore, going forward, we will update you on key customer trends as we reach important milestones.

Now, let’s turn to our backlog and visibility for the remainder of 2017. We ended the quarter with $319 million of remaining 2017 adjusted subscription backlog, up 21% year-over-year. When considering the midpoint of our 2017 total revenue guidance range of $550 million, our remaining adjusted subscription backlog together with our remaining professional services guidance provides coverage for 88.5% of remaining total revenue guidance. As you know, it is our practice to provide annual guidance.

In addition, I would like to share some color on a few items that should be helpful as you build your models. First, we continue to see competitive EBITDAO our full year revenue guidance midpoint of $550 million. The quarterly distribution of revenues for the remainder of the year should reflect this full year guidance. Second, as I noted earlier, we now anticipate a GAAP effective tax rate of 28% compared with our prior estimate of 35%. Given this benefit, GAAP net income and adjusted non-GAAP net income are expected to be above the midpoint of our guidance range for the year.

In conclusion, our performance was strong across the board in Q1. We are executing fast driving growth through innovation and increasing our leadership position in the industry as we transform drug development. I look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

Now, let’s open the call and start the conversation to hear your thoughts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Sean Wieland

Thank you very much. Good morning and nice work on the quarter. So, just relative to my model on the revenue line, the one thing that stands out is stronger than my model is the professional services line. Was that indeed in line with your thinking or did that come in higher and what should that look like? Because my understanding was that was going to tail off as some of these larger implementations went live or did some of the new wins is that going to keep that line going strong?

Tarek Sherif

Yes. Thanks, Sean. I will take that question. So, you see the PS trend continues from a very strong 2016 into the first quarter. As you know from our guidance that we said, our goal is to get to $75 million, which reflects an increase year-over-year. In the first quarter, we also had some level of stronger and accelerated revenue as some of the projects tracked faster. So, there is a bit of a pull-forward reflected, but at this point in time, we are tracking very nicely towards the $75 million. Our pipeline for that is strong to support this number. Our bookings are strong to support the $75 million. And as such, I think at this point in time, we are on track and it would be too early to revise any estimates.

Sean Wieland

Okay, thanks. And then I heard you on this call talk more about engaging the patient, patient recruitment and also mentioning site selection. Could you just talk about how this aspect of the market is changing and maybe how you are positioned vis-à-vis quintiles in that segment of the business?

Mike Capone

Sure. Sean, this is Mike Capone. Yes. So, actually, patient engagement has been a big part of our strategy for a while now. So, whether you saw with mHealth and the ability to take trials patients through uPRO apps as well as our sensors and mobile devices. When it comes specifically to patient recruitment and site selection, we do have – we have products in the market today to assist with site selection and we are also through our partnership with shift assisting customers with patient recruitment as we bring in external sources of data, help them looking at patients to bring to trials. It’s true the CROs do have some of these capabilities. However, as we said in the past, our unique position in the market is the fact that we have got all this data across all of these trials. No one has more data in the platform than we do and so our ability to leverage that. Thanks to the data rights brings to our contracts. It really differentiates us in the market.

Sean Wieland

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. I want to start with, given the strong bookings in the quarter, especially in some of these large deals, including Novartis, how should that change or impact the seasonality of subscription revenue as we think through the year?

Tarek Sherif

So first of all, Novartis isn’t included in our Q1 bookings number. It was post quarter close, but still a fair question. I don’t think that the seasonality changes dramatically. We typically have seen a very strong Q4. We have tended to see a softer Q1 on the heels of that. I think this is more about sales execution than it is about seasonality. I think a lot of the work that’s been done in the organization that get more consistency and better predictability from our sales pipeline and improve the close rates. We are seeing that flow through. I don’t think the seasonality goes away though. I think we still will have very large Q4, just the buying pattern and some of the decision-making and budgeting that happens in our customers. I expect that Q3 will continue to be one of the softer quarters that we see, but I think that’s about – those are my thoughts on seasonality.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then Mike, you touched upon a little bit the use of data and from the last Analyst Day and some of the things that you have done, wondering if you could just give us an update on where you are and the ability or the opportunity to monetize that dataset with your customers?

Mike Capone

Yes. I think Tarek commented on this a bit. Analytics is now a part of pretty much every deal that we go out to market with. It’s in every single bed. The deals we closed to the largest Japanese sponsor was a multimillion dollar analytics deal in Q1. You saw the Celgene announcement previously. We had another multimillion deal with a global biopharma in Q1. So, it’s happening. What’s nice is the way this really creates a great portfolio business for us. So, we are able to up-sell large customers with analytics in addition to bringing in new customers like Novartis.

Tarek Sherif

I will just add one thing to Mike’s commentary to give you some sort of quantification around it. Since we rolled out CSA about less than a year ago, we now have 500 committed studies to use CSA in our portfolio. That should give you a sense of the momentum we are seeing.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dave Windley with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Dave Windley

Hi, thanks. Thanks for taking the questions. Client number that you gave this morning and understand you are kind of changing what you believe your future disclosure would be. I think at the Investor Day, you also talked about a goal to really improve a broadened client intensity or depth of use of product across client platform. And I wondered if you could help us to understand how that is progressing? And particularly, Mike’s answer just to this last question, I presume that if one of these large companies, large global biopharma, for example, were to adopt multiple products of yours. That, that would easily be multimillion dollar, maybe even double-digit million dollar kind of opportunity if they took it across their entire platform. And so I was hoping to understand the progression. So maybe they are taking it in one therapeutic area and it expands from there. How does that progress and how do you then ultimately getting back to the first part of my question get to that broad intensity of use of a product across the client?

Rouven Bergmann

Okay. David, Rouven. I take the first part and then we take the second, maybe, Mike. Yes, so in terms of density and intensity, I referred in my prepared remarks to the up-sell and above par at the time of renewal of our customers, which was 16%. So in total, we increased the value by 116% with our existing customer base. We achieved this because of what Mike mentioned, because we have a very strong portfolio of products that our customers are adopting at the time of renewal. Now in addition to that, we have offsite increases, right. We also announced one earlier in the year, which was big that was not a renewal customer who added our analytical part and analytical portfolio, but that comes on top. And then of course, the new customers adding as well, but as it relates to density intensity, you can see really how you are growing this by increasing revenue at the time of renewal above par, which was 16% in the first quarter, which was a very strong number.

Dave Windley

Okay, thanks.

Tarek Sherif

I will take the adoption part. So what you are actually seeing is on net new deals. You are seeing a much bigger uptick in terms of simultaneously taking analytics and you heard two great examples in the call today in UCB. They are going on it right away to see the value of EDC along with the analytics to actually make the trial more efficient. However, if you remember, we have north of 500, 600 customers going in before we launched analytics products. So, we also have to up-sell opportunities to those clients and you saw that with some of the deals we announced at the end of Q4.

Dave Windley

Okay.

Mike Capone

And by the way, they are not all buying. They are not buying full capacity on day 1 typically, right. Continued adoption that happens, I think, which is what you are getting at is they will – they may sign an agreement for all their therapeutic groups or they may sign an agreement for one or two therapeutic groups and then add on later.

David Windley

Right. Okay, that’s exactly right. That’s kind of what I was trying to get out and how – what’s the lag time when they sign maybe the first therapeutic group to when they broaden it out?

Tarek Sherif

The other thing that you have to factor in is actually what’s happening in their clinical trial portfolios. Literally, every single patient who has ever been in the clinical trial on Medidata is somebody who could have been consented electronically, right. Now that we have that capability over time, we will begin to have a higher and higher percentage of them, but you have to start the clinical trials to consent the patient. So there is a difference in the way people adopt our kind of scientific software than the way you might look at an ERP system.

Dave Windley

Right, okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Scott Berg with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Scott Berg

Hi, everyone. Congrats on a good quarter and thanks for taking my questions. Yes, I guess my first question would be on some of the international global sales success in the quarter. Just half of the bookings, congrats on interesting level, but wanted to see if we can drill into maybe – are those customers buying different products, was it all up-sells, was it kind of a new logo additions, trying to understand maybe some of the strength behind those sales?

Mike Capone

So, it’s a mix for sure. In Asia, what is really a phenomenal thing is that we are selling a lot of full platform. When you look at markets like China that they are still fairly nascent, there is really no established systems we are going in and basically filming from the ground up in there we are seeing uptake in everything from balance to study conduct analytics. And then you have seen some good global platform deals coming out of them UCB and [indiscernible] being a couple of examples of that. And then the last piece is just up-sell of existing clients. So it really is everything you said is driving that global growth.

Scott Berg

Got it, helpful. And then on a follow-up question, Rouven, your deferred revenues were up we’ll call it almost 11% year-over-year in one of your best quarters in the last five quarters. Given how you guys invoiced customers in the ramp that some of these larger deals take. Can you maybe tell us what the puts and takes were that were to drive that number higher than what we have seen recently?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. So, I think as we said earlier, consistently over the last quarter that the deferred revenue line items. It’s not really a good approximation of revenue in the quarter given that we have some unique bidding terms with some of our clients, our large CRO contractors, for example, where there is some portion of revenue that is not yet invoiced, but recognized, we call it unbilled accounts receivable and we can take that also offline. So you don’t see this portion in the deferred revenue line. But if you look at our backlog overall and the backlog disclosures we provide to you, you see that our revenue goal for the year is well supported of what we have contracted and what we assume to renew within the year.

Scott Berg

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Rouven Bergmann

Sure. Thanks, Scott.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Garen Sarafian with Citi. Your line is open.

Garen Sarafian

Good morning, guys. So just want to go back to Novartis, Tarek, could you just repeat what they had signed up for, what they still haven’t bought and any unique trace that could think that, that will ramp slower or faster than a normal large client? And also, can you maybe qualitatively size the deal relative to the last three or four large client wins such as BMI, Biogen or anyone else?

Tarek Sherif

So we didn’t provide any details around it and we don’t give you any specifics around it. What I would say is we are extremely happy to be partnering with Novartis. And we think over the long-term, there is a very great opportunity for us to continue to create great value for them and for us to have them be a very significant customer for us.

Garen Sarafian

Okay, fair enough. Now you would rather have some products that, that acquired. So we can just look at up in the transcript, I guess. And then just as a follow-up, thanks for the detail on the M&A front. But just wondering, you guys seem to have picked up the pace a little bit in terms of still tuck-in acquisitions, so wondering is that something that we should expect going forward a little bit more frequent tuck-in M&A or is this just sort of the sequence of events sort of more coincidental than anything else?

Tarek Sherif

So it’s definitely not coincidental. I think that we have talked for a couple of years now about the sort of structured process we have built around M&A. And our maturity as an organization to be able to both find good opportunities and absorb them, integrate them, right. But the hard work starts after you have closed the acquisition, not beforehand. And I think we are in a really good place to be able to take more of that on and we have said we are going to a bit more. That being said, its opportunity driven, so if you find the right company with the right technology and it makes sense given our strategy, which has evolved, right. We are more I think as one of the other folks noted, we are a bit more patient centric these days and talking about it. And we are more analytic centric than we were historically, leveraging that the great beta asset that we have. So that creates new acquisition opportunities for us. And we are going to be aggressive about that. So it’s not a – I wouldn’t call it a trend, but I would say it is definitely opportunity driven.

Garen Sarafian

Got it. It sounds good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Donald Hooker with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Donald Hooker

Good morning. So the subscription backlog growth looks great, but I was curious how you are handling that number, some of the more rapidly growing products particularly like the payments products and the imaging product and I guess, my second – [indiscernible] my first question and is there any – how do you handled with some of those new product launches in their definition of backlog. And then my second question is I didn’t hear much conversation about payment solution, which I thought was particularly interesting solution, I think you had some interesting comments last quarter, is there any more traction there and how do you see that playing out over the next year or so?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. Don, I will take the first part of the question as it relates to your backlog question and the clarification on the transactional part of our business. So what we include in our backlog there is only what we have let’s say contracted in line of sight. This is a very small part. At this point in time, as you know as you are ramping this business, so it’s – that will be coming in as the business gears, it’s an in quarter revenue and then a bit more commitments that would then also become part of our backlog. But at this point in time, it’s only where we have line of sight and it’s a smaller portion.

Mike Capone

It’s Mike, I will pickup from where Rouven started. With regard to payments, we remain completely bullish. We just had so many things to talk about and I got in trouble on the last call with my Managing Directors for picking favorite children. But the reality is payments is doing great. So we closed a number of these in our pipeline in Q1. We have a very strong backlog for payments. And to Rouven’s point, because of consumption based model, you will see it layer into our revenue over time, just with all the good news in the quarter, we just didn’t fit into the main script.

Donald Hooker

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jamie Stockton

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess maybe the first one on the Novartis business, I understand you guys don’t want to size that relationship, but can you talk about – I think you already had the Alcon business there, can you talk about whether that’s going to help you ramp that relationship faster than maybe another large incremental customer?

Tarek Sherif

The difference in therapeutic areas is an important one, whether it’s across a small company that a large company acquired, more even in a company that’s flatly in multiple therapeutic areas. So there is kind of a way of saying, no. That said, I think it was great for us is it has been in other instances where small companies that were really competitive on the Medidata Cloud got acquired by big companies, it’s a wait a minute. This stuff works really well. Why haven’t we using this everywhere. So I think there is some element of that.

Jamie Stockton

Okay, that’s great. And then maybe just Rouven, any details around what you paid for Mytrus, how big that business is, maybe what the combined revenue is for it and the CHITA business, anything on that front would be great?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. So I think as we mentioned that the revenue from both acquisitions are not material to our 2017 results and the bottom line is slightly dilutive, but it’s already priced into our financial guidance and outlook. And so we have the capacity to cover the investments associated with the two deals and ramp those up that they will become meaningful contributors to our growth in the years to come. And transaction details we have not disclosed.

Jamie Stockton

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if you could dig in OpEx a little bit, it looks like most of the leverage in your model came from the R&D and sales and marketing side as opposed to G&A, so I was wondering maybe Rouven, if you could walk us through some of the moving parts there, I think I would have expected a little bit more scale on G&A and a little bit higher spending in R&D, just so we understand how to kind of fine-tune our models going forward?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. Thanks Brian. From an OpEx perspective, I think we are very well on track to what – compared to what we outlined earlier in the year when we presented our guidance for 2017. As it relates to sales and marketing, we are on track last year. We were at 23.4% as a percent of revenue, that’s what we believe we will come out of around this year again. So we make the investments to bid our sales and marketing of any decision as we grow our top line. R&D, last year – this quarter, we were slightly lower, but we will ramp up. And as we said, we will be around 24.5% for the year, that’s what we expect to come out. And so there is some ramping that’s happening. On the G&A line, we saw that there is some increase in the first quarter as a percent of revenue, also from an absolute perspective. I mentioned in my prepared remarks a couple of drives that are behind this trend, but they are not recurring trends. It is more like something that was happening in the first quarter related to the acquisition related expenses for are the two deals that we closed as well as some higher legal fees that we also hope to drain down over the course of the year, so that overall for G&A, we will come in slightly below where we have been last year as a percent of revenue.

Brian Essex

Got it. And then maybe just a follow-up on application services gross margins, as we think about maybe any kind of pricing increases you might get or better attach rates, I mean should we see a material movement in gross margin?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes. Over time, yes, so the overall gross margins what we have projected for the year is 100 basis points improvement for the overall gross margin. We also know that we have made and continued to make investments into our infrastructure, our data center capabilities. But also globally as it relates to our presence, we just opened this week, our office in Korea. We are going to expand in New York. We are expanding in Europe. So you see and of course those infrastructure-related investments to bidding part of course of revenue, but overall, there is a healthy investment to support our growth.

Brian Essex

Alright, that’s helpful color. Thank you.

Rouven Bergmann

Sure. Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Bill Priebe with Geneva Capital Management. Your line is open.

Bill Priebe

Hi, good morning. Veeva Systems has with some fanfare announced they will be offering a suite of analytical instruments in your area, do you view them as because of their – the quality of their record as an emerging competitor and how would you compare what their initial offerings are to what you offer?

Tarek Sherif

I will take this one. Look, I don’t know anything proprietary about what Veeva is doing. So my comments are based on what was in their press releases yesterday, which I read. If Medidata has 0.5 million instances facilitated the flow of clinical data from a site to a sponsor, Medidata has done it in 0.5 million instances more than Veeva. If you look at the idea of making your system or EDC field more like electronic medical records or health records and people who work with electronic medical records know that you probably shouldn’t be bragging about that most of the time. The fact of the matter is comparing what Viva is doing and "EDC" to Medidata or to Oracle or to BioClinica or to the open source EDC software that’s being used in thousands of small academic clinical trials. I think it best is premature and I would argue. And I think you are asking the right question, but I would argue it’s not even just a credible comparison to make.

Bill Priebe

Thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Tarek Sherif

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tarek Sherif for any closing remarks.

Tarek Sherif

Thank you. I want to thank all of you for joining us today. Just want to leave you with a few thoughts as we end today’s call. We had a great quarter to start the year and we couldn’t be happier and we couldn’t be prouder of the work that the teams of Medidata did. We had some significant deals come in both during the quarter and right after the quarter. And we are getting a lot of industry recognition for the capabilities that we bring, not just in providing software, but improving science and impacting patients. And I think those are very, very important takeaways for us as an organization and hopefully for you all as investors and analysts as well. I want to thank you for today and look forward to talking to you on our next call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.