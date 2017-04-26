One 6.9% Dividend Stock To Buy Today: BP

Investors looking for yield in stocks outside the US should consider taking a position in BP PLC (NYSE:BP) for an Energy play. In my view BP is still a great buy at the current level with significant room to rally to the upside.

BP stock price has lagged the market since January as oil prices have struggled to find solid footing with oil trading in a range from the $48 to $55 level. BP's share priced peaked in January on the Trump rally at the $38.50, followed by a volatile 14% sell-off over the last four months.

In my view BP is significantly undervalued at the current level even with oil sub $50. Management has repeatedly stated that they are planning on lower oil prices for longer and are prepared for that reality.

Here is a clip from their intermediate strategy update.

The company has reduced its 2016 our capital expenditures by 35% from the peak levels in 2013. Last year the company reached its target of $7 billion reduction in controllable cash costs compared with 2014 a year early than expected.

BP's upstream segment delivered 24 major projects over the last 5 years which is positioning BP for growth in the years ahead. In 2017 BP is launching 7 major startups, one of the largest and most ambitious rollouts in the company's history.

I strongly encourage interested investors to click here to listen to the 1.5 hour presentation.

EIA Data out today shows a larger drawdown in inventories than expected with U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreasing by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. Investors can read the report here.

Summer driving season is here

I for one have been waiting patiently for oil inventories to start falling with rising demand and today was validation that patience sometimes pays off.

In my view the market has been shaking the tree in regards to oil prices; testing the downside right before a possible sustained rally into the summer with OPEC likely to continue their reduction in output.

As I write this article oil just broke back above $50 in a possible trend reversal that I believe is likely to continue for some time. In my view the price of oil will likely move back up to $55 in the coming weeks and months testing the upside once again.

Is BP about to Break Out?

For the answer to this question, let's look at the charts.

It is no secret that I have been bullish on BP for some time. As a trader I have been battling to hang on to my position and my belief that oil is nearing the bottom of the next leg up for oil prices.

BP stock along with others in the energy sector have been moving up ahead of oil bottoming as evidenced by the last few weeks of higher lows in the sector. To my eye the stock is now poised for a sustained rally with oil trading back to the $55 level and possibly beyond.

I see the potential for BP share price to retrace this year's losses and make new highs for the year in the coming months.

Earnings due on May 2

Investors will get a chance to grade BP on their earnings call coming up in 6 days. Some traders are taking up positions ahead of the call, others may be waiting for an opportunity to buy on the volatility that often happens in the hours or days following the release.

Interested parties will want to know how the projects are progressing and of course the safety of the juicy 6.9% dividend going forward. I for one want to see the break even cost come down to the $56 to level per barrel for the coming quarter

Conclusion

In my view BP is a buy; I like the stock right here where it is yielding a 6.9% dividend today. It is my belief that the stock has seen the bottom this year. It is currently less than $1 from where it traded when the US Government settled the largest lawsuit ever with BP one year ago this month. That fact alone in my opinion makes it a buy.

BP along with the other oil majors have struggled in a four month sell-off as oil tests the $50 level to the downside. I believe the bottom is in or very near for oil as the summer driving season is here.

Today's oil inventory data should be bullish for the price of crude going forward. OPEC will likely be extending cuts although it will be interesting to see if Russia will comply with lower production.

BP is positioning for future growth, managing their capital and maintaining their dividend. Any weakness in price action would be a welcome gift for investors looking to take a position in this well run business. I see brighter days ahead for BP.

As always do your own research and know your exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP LYG CHK BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.