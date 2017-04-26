Fannie And Freddie Have Huge Upside, Says Highly-Regarded Value Investor

What long-time value manager recently said "I think the stocks of the GSEs could appreciate 4 to 10 times, but nevertheless after the big runup I took some money off the table because this remains a highly risky situation." He sees the value in FNMA (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) but appears to have sold some of their shares perhaps near their February peak. if you followed the Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL) saga, this activist investor kept real busy slamming Lumber Liquidators more than I have slammed the senior management team and co-proponents of the Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) reorganization plan on SeekingAlpha. His allegations were never proven but he brought Lumber Liquidators to its knees and made a bundle shorting its stock in the process. He is no longer short Lumber Liquidators and its stock is now near its 52 week high.

The value investor I am speaking about is Whitney Tilson. He wrote about Fannie and Freddie in his Kase Fund First Quarter Letter with comments written on April 3, 2017.

He included an excerpt from an interview that then Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Elect did with Maria Bartiromo shortly after the election which some Fannie and Freddie investors can recite by heart. What Fannie and Freddie investor can forget these words that have given us hope since Mnuchin said them on CNBC? "Well, I think with this administration [Obama] it hasn't been a priority. If it had been a priority it would have. And in our administration it's right up there in the list of the top 10 things that we're going to get done and we'll get it done reasonably fast."

Mr. Tilson said in the Kase Fund First Quarter Letter the stocks of the GSEs could appreciate 4-10 times, but nevertheless, after the big run-up, he took some money off the table because this remains a highly risky situation.

Tilson added, "The risks were underscored when a sharply divided appeals court recently ruled 2-1 to largely uphold a lower-court ruling that was unfavorable to the GSE shareholders. It was the wrong decision, driven, I believe, not by the legal merits of the plaintiffs' case but rather by two judges not wanting to rule in a way that would enrich the investment funds who own most of the GSEs' stocks, so I think there's a good chance the decision is reversed on appeal. But the primary way to win here remains a settlement between the shareholders and the Trump administration. This will take some time, but I think the risk-reward equation here remains favorable, especially at today's reduced price."

Fannie Mae common stock is extending it strong recent uptrend and was up 2.11% in volatile early trading today to $2.90 on strong volume of 1.2 million shares in the first five minutes of trading. Preferreds such as Fannie Mae's FNMAS was up 6.04% to $7.55 and Freddie Mac's FMCKJ was up 5.76% to $6.98. It wouldn't surprise me if FNMAS approachs $11.00 again like earlier this year and perhaps continue onward and upward and FNMA common moves back to its $5.00 high and ultimately takes out the high, perhaps by a wide margin.

The Kase Fund does best when there is value in the market. Its performance was stellar in 2009 and has been weak vs. the market since that time. If Mr. Tilson wanted to ramp up the performance of his fund, I believe he should have been buying Fannie and Freddie with both hands after they quickly declined 33.1% in Q1 in the wake of an unfavorable court ruling in February. I strongly believe the best is yet to come for Fannie and Freddie.

I own Fairholme Fund and indirectly own Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred shares, which have a large position in Fairholme Fund.

