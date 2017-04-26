Fear And Greed Explorations: Silver Is In A No Man's Land

This article explores the latest COT report and various technicals in order to determine the prevailing sentiment and if it’s weakening or strengthening.

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current trend in silver and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

"I had a hard time convincing her that I was not gambling, but making money by figuring." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Opening Thoughts

Unfortunately, I couldn't write an article on silver last week because I had to attend an event last Tuesday. However, I was able to put out my weekly series on gold. In last week's article, I stated that I sold my SLV (NYSEARCA:SLV) position at $17.5 because I thought that the precious metals complex was going to pull back ahead of the French election. The SLV has since pulled back and is now around 16.68.

The SLV once again proved unable to hold the critical 17.5 level and has since put in a double top. The action in silver certainly looks bleaker than the action witnessed in gold. Silver is down 3.9% over the past five days, but gold is only down 1.37%. Currently, I see no reason to be bullish or bearish on silver. I think the action in precious metals is likely going to slow down and not be quite so volatile, given the move lower ahead of the French election and then given the follow-through on Monday and Tuesday.

I think it would be wise to watch if gold breaks down through the 1,258oz level/1,250oz level. The silver trade has been extremely overcrowded for weeks, and the French election has sparked a bit of an unwind, but I think the unwind becomes more meaningful if gold can't find solid ground.

US Equities

In my latest gold article, released on Tuesday and written on Monday, I stated that the week is shaping up to be of the risk on variety: "Monday was a strong day for equities, the results out of France were 'market friendly', and Trump is talking about fiscal policy. A risk on week is in the cards". Well, Tuesday turned out to be a very bullish day for equities. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gapped up and closed out the day 0.61% higher. The S&P 500 has been consolidating over the prior 23 days. Today's action marks a breakout from the range that has been established over the past month. The Russell 2000 also posted a nice move to the upside. A little back-filling could be in the cards, given the gap-ups, but I don't expect a meaningful move towards risk-off assets like gold.

US Dollar

The US Dollar Index has broken below the key level of 100 and currently sits around the 98 level. The Euro had a big day after the "market friendly" results came out of France. Furthermore, the US Dollar is also weakening against the Yen and the Pound. Normally, the US Dollar weakening offers a boost for gold and silver, but I see the past two days as a broader risk-on move so the two kings of risk-off assets, gold and the US Dollar, are getting sold. The idea of a risk-on sentiment gripping the markets is further supported by the fact that US treasuries have been under pressure, as seen by the spike in yields.

On a side note, there's a lot of scuttlebutt floating around in the world of currencies. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has upgraded its forecasts for the Pound, and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stated that it is looking to raise its forecasts for the Pound as well. Just some food for thought.

(A look at volatility in SLV over the past year. (ATR is on top and the Standard Deviation is on bottom))

A look at the correlation between SLV and GLD over the past year. (Red = 10-day correlation, Blue = 20-day correlation, and Green = 60-day correlation) - (Essentially, you have half a month's correlation, a one-month correlation, and a three-month correlation.)

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding five years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past five years, and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past five years. The most powerful readings, as far as predictive power, come when there are extreme readings and/or divergence.

The prior report had commercial producers/users in the 8th percentile and speculators in the 94th percentile. The current reading has speculators in the 94th percentile and commercial producers/users are in the 7th percentile. Commercial producers/users are essentially saying that the current prices are expensive. Producers are looking to hedge at the current levels because they want to offload as much as they can at the current prices, and users are not looking to lock-in their inventory needs because they think prices will go lower. Speculators positioning implies an extreme level of bullishness.

Ichimoku Cloud analysis

(The chart is of a one-year time frame) - Tenkan-Sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou Span = grey

Overall, all three factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to appreciate are currently in place. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-Sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. Also, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the trend with it currently being above the price of 26 periods past. However, a surface level reading of the cloud system is not going to suffice this week. The Tenkan-Sen looks like it will likely make a bearish crossover. Furthermore, the Chikou Span is plunging quickly. The Chikou Span will no longer be confirming the bullish trend if it continues in this manner. Things appear bullish, but there is a lot of weakness being displayed.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 17

Major support - 16.5

Minor support - 16.5

Moving Averages

(The chart is of a one-year time frame) - moving averages: red = five days, orange = nine days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days

The chart depicts the bears in full control with the current price being below six of the seven critical moving averages. I'm looking to see how silver responds to the 125-day moving average, which is currently at 16.46. This week's moving average analysis really helps to shed light on the cloud analysis. The cloud analysis shows that everything is still positive, but it also shows that there has been some deterioration in the trend. However, the moving averages analysis really helps one get an idea as to just how much damage has been done to the trend and just how weak silver is currently looking.

Five-day moving average support: 16.98

Nine-day moving average support: 17.19

13-day moving average support: 17.18

20-day moving average support: 17.2

50-day moving average support: 16.95

125-day moving average support: 16.46

200-day moving average support: 17.11

MACD & RSI Provided For Further Context

MACD: both the signal line and the base line are above zero, but a bearish crossover has just taken place.

RSI: is at 38.64. This is nearing the oversold level of 30. Over the past year, the SLV has not gone lower than a reading of 28.

The Bottom Line

The SLV is essentially in a no man's land between a bullish bias above the 16.95 level and a bearish bias below the 16.46 level. A high probability trade does not currently exist. Good luck.

