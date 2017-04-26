J.C. Penney: Don't Give Up Just Yet

J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) shares are languishing. The retailer has had a harder time growing comparable store sales lately, and investors don't like the uncertainty associated with retailers in big shopping malls as traffic continues to shift online. That said, though, J.C. Penney has fallen too far, too fast, and I think there is an interesting trading opportunity to be found here after the company announced its latest growth initiative.

J.C. Penney's shares have not done a whole lot for shareholders lately. In the first four months of the year they have slumped ~34 percent, reflecting deep investor skepticism about the retailer's fitness and its ability to produce growing sales in a highly competitive market. J.C. Penney's shares have lagged the market by a wide margin: Investors have shaved ~43 percent off of J.C. Penney's valuation in the last year.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

That said, though, there is a good chance that investors have turned too bearish on the retailer. Granted, J.C. Penney's 4th quarter comparable store sales growth rate was a negative 0.7 percent, which hasn't done a lot in terms of exciting J.C. Penney's shareholder base. On the other hand, a small decline in comparable store sales growth is not that big a deal, and the retailer should be given time to prove that it can indeed turn things around and grow sales.

A step in the right direction is J.C. Penney's initiative to grow its popular beauty brand, SEPHORA, and bring the beauty chain to many more locations. As per Monday's announcement:

PLANO, Texas - (April 24, 2017) - JCPenney [NYSE: JCP] and SEPHORA are making beauty accessible to even more customers across the country with the addition of 70 new SEPHORA inside JCPenney locations and 32 expansions beginning May 5. Introduced in 2006, SEPHORA inside JCPenney is an exclusive beauty destination offering a curated selection of leading makeup, fragrances, skin and haircare brands that will be available in nearly 650 JCPenney stores in 2017. In addition to the 70 new locations opening over the next few months, 32 existing SEPHORA inside JCPenney shops will expand in size by nearly 50 percent to accommodate more products and client services, such as Benefit Brow Bars, which will be introduced to 25 new and existing SEPHORA inside JCPenney locations.

The announcement is potentially good news for investors because it carries the power to reshape investor sentiment, and because the expansion is a low-risk solution for the retailer to create higher sales down the road. When J.C. Penney's (comparable) sales start growing again, investors are likely to want a piece of the action. It is still too early to throw in the towel.

Your Takeaway

J.C. Penney should not be written off just yet, but that's exactly what investors are doing. The share chart speaks a clear language: Investors don't have a lot of confidence in J.C. Penney and its sales trajectory. However, the SEPHORA growth initiative has the potential to boost (comparable) sales, and shift investor sentiment for the better. J.C. Penney deserves the benefit of the doubt, and I think shares make for an interesting spec at today's price point. Speculative buy for capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.