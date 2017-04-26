Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Set For Success

Synergy has detailed marketing plans for its drug and is free to make a deal if sales disappoint or cash gets too tight.

Introduction

Synergy (NASDAQ:SGYP) is an interesting micro-pharma stock that has managed to play the FDA approval game and has come away a winner. It has one FDA approved product. It has a pipeline of one other drug dolcanatide (SP-333).

It is seeking to advance both Trulance and dolcanatide for a second indication, thus giving it a record of one approved therapy and a pipeline of 3 candidates.

This article explains why I just bought a piece of this rock and am watching to see if it pans out as I am expect/hope-ing.

Synergy has Trulance, a best-in-class FDA-approved drug newly on the market.

2017 is Synergy's big year. It started the year on January 19, with a coveted FDA approval for Trulance. The approval was to treat a condition that, in terms of FDA approvals, often affects small drug companies. It is also a serious worldwide human health condition, chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), affecting millions of people worldwide.

Trulance is second to market behind Linzess, a therapy developed by Ironwood (NASDAQ:IRWD) and marketed by Allergan (NYSE:AGN). Both drugs have black box warnings against infant use. Linzess has a four+ year head-start on Trulance. There is also a third therapy, Amitiza, an old warhorse that won its first FDA approval back in 2006. It is approved for CIC, opioid induced constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. It is typically not discussed in articles discussing Linzess and vica versa.

Linzess calls for daily dosing on an empty stomach before the first meal of the day. Trulance has the edge here calling for daily dosing, any time of day, with or without food. As an aside, Trulance needs to stay alert, its official product website has the most awful and alarming orange/red text and graphics. It was an immediate turn-off to me.

An SA article by Life Sciences Millennial shows that Trulance trial participants reported far less intrusive incidences of AE such as diarrhea, flatulence and many others. Unfortunately, the only one that is readily obvious to casual inquiry, as for example by run of the mill patients who likely do not read SA articles, is the dosing advantage.

Nonetheless, Millennial's article shows that a savvy sales force has clear talking points to present to physicians. Overall, they will likely be ineffective to cause defection from patients who are satisfied with Linzess. They do offer potentially definitive hooks to grab patients who are not fully satisfied with Linzess.

Synergy just received extended patent protections for Trulance.

Further supporting the theme that 2017 is Synergy's year, I note the 8-K Synergy filed on 4/12/2017. The 8-K incorporated a press release announcing that Synergy has now filed its NDA for use of Trulance as a therapy for the treatment of adults with IBS-C. This press release also announced issuance of patents that may not have been so widely expected.

In particular, it announced:

...that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued three new patents covering TRULANCE (plecanatide). The first patent relates to the method for manufacturing TRULANCE and will expire March 1, 2032. The two other patents relate to formulations and methods of using TRULANCE for treating Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) at 3mg or 6 mg dose; both of these patents will expire September 15, 2031.

This was important news for Synergy. Its initial tranche of Trulance patent protection was set to expire in early 2022, uncomfortably close for a drug just coming to market in 2017. These newly announced patents provide an ample runway for Trulance to make its mark.

Synergy has detailed marketing plans for its drug and is free to make a deal if sales disappoint or cash gets too tight.

The thing I like most about Synergy is that it has managed to get where it has with a modicum of financial leeway. It has diluted itself heavily and serially but it has not tied up Trulance in any out-license arrangement that restricts its future potential.

Synergy proudly includes the following legend on its pipeline page of its website:

WE DISCOVERED, ARE DEVELOPING, AND CONTROL WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO OUR UROGUANYLIN BASED GI PLATFORM

As shown on slides Synergy presented at a recent Oppenheimer investment conference, the CIC market is big enough for Linzess and Trulance, and Amitiza. Slide 8 below shows that

Linzess has enjoyed significant success without taking from sales of lesser therapies. Slide 9 below shows that the addressable market is quite large.

If Synergy management can beat the odds by generating enough revenue from Trulance to stay independent for the foreseeable future, it can pursue its end game on a leisurely basis. I see that as its best bet to achieve a big score.

Under such circumstances, Synergy can proceed as an independent company until a larger company makes it an offer it can't refuse.

At $4 and change, Synergy is a steal.

Synergy is a microcap with a market cap of ~$1B. For those who like to keep track of Synergy's outstanding shares, this keeps the math relatively easy. It currently has 223M shares outstanding.

It has often financed itself by issuing additional shares. Accordingly, it can be misleading to simply look at its chart which shows its current ~$4.00 price as being towards the lower end of its range.

SGYP data by YCharts

In the case of Synergy, it is clearly moving forward. Admittedly shareholders are suffering dilution, but the company is receiving ample value in return.

What could go wrong?

You're joking aren't you; what could go wrong with a <$5 pharma with one approved product, a pipeline of three and no past sales or profit history nor any predictable future profit projection? Anything and everything could go wrong, but you knew that.

You want to know whether any of these bad things will actually go wrong? As is the case, even with companies having nowhere near the risk of Synergy, it depends. It depends on management; it depends on the macro environment; it depends on its competition; it depends on luck.

The most important thing from my viewpoint is cash. Over time, Synergy has burned through a lot of it, $129.8M net cash used in operations for 2016, compared to $101M in 2015 and $89.1M in 2014.

2017 has not only had its positives, it is going to be expensive. Synergy started the year with $82.4M and raised $121.6M in a stock offering that closed 2/6/17. Still its 10-K for the year warns:

Notwithstanding our recent sale of common stock, we will be required to raise additional capital to continue the development and commercialization of current product candidates and to continue to fund operations at the current cash expenditure levels. We cannot be certain that additional funding will be available on acceptable terms, or at all. To the extent that we raise additional funds by issuing equity securities, our stockholders may experience significant dilution. Any debt financing, if available, may involve restrictive covenants...

To me, Synergy's biggest risk is that it find itself in a bind where its cash burn gets away from it and it is unable to raise more. This could occur because of some event unrelated to Trulance or possibly some totally unexpected Trulance related event. I won't try to speculate what that might be. One has only to read its risk factor section. There are plenty of candidates to play the black widow role.

Conclusion

Synergy is playing with fire by some reckonings in trying to market Trulance by itself with such meagre resources at its disposal.

That may be so, yet Synergy's management has proven its mettle where many other small pharmas have failed. It has taken Trulance through to FDA approval for one indication and is trying for another. I have to believe it has been assessing the market for possible deals with an eye to its developing financial needs.

I am of the opinion that Synergy's prospects are better than the market gives it credit for.

As is my practice in such cases, I am making a small bet on Synergy. I will be satisfied with singles or doubles in this case as I take care not to strike out. Depending how it goes, I may play for considerably less than nine innings. Time will tell. I am optimistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.