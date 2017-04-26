Looming S&P Breakout - Buy High And Sell Higher

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is sitting right below the all-time high and facing a major resistance at the 2400 level. Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) is at the 21,000 resistance, Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) has breached the 1400 resistance, and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) already had a significant break-out to the all-time high. Technically, it definitely seems like the major break-out is looming, although still not confirmed by the S&P 500.

Additionally, the yield on 10-year TBond (NYSEARCA:TLT) is back above the 1.30% level, the VIX Index (NYSEARCA:VXX) is back to historically low levels in 10s, and most importantly, the VIX Term Structure is back in normal contango. So, fundamentally, the key financial indicators I have followed during the correction are supporting the risk-on trade - or rotation back into the stock market. Further, one of the key negatives from our prior analysis - the US relationship with China - has significantly improved.

So, technically, a break-out to the new all-time highs significantly increases the probability of the trend continuation; and fundamentally, it seems like the market-moving investors expect "the clear sky", at last based on the VIX. Thus, this definitely seems like an opportunity for a quick profitable trade.

Given that this is simply a trade, the valuation ratios are not important. In fact, looking at the current P/E ratio, the new longs will be buying "high", but with the high probability of selling even "higher".

What's the risk?

The clear risk with this trade is - a false breakout. Within this scenario, the S&P crosses the 2400 level, and sharply sells-off, triggering the stop-loss orders, or causing deeper losses to unhedged trades.

What could cause the false breakout?

The initial breach over the 2400 resistance will likely be triggered by the execution on the stop-loss orders by the recent shorts who expected a deeper correction. The breakout is enforced by the systematic trend-followers, which only trade based on technical analysis, which causes even more short covering, and even more trend-following - so that's the breakout.

The false break-out could happen if the buy-the-dip traders decide to take profits right above the 2400 level, which could be recognized by the systematic trend-followers and reduce the buying interest. Lack of buying interest causes the sell-off, which could be further enforced by traders who bought at the previous high, but never sold, and now selling to break even.

A false break-out can also be triggered by a random systematic event that causes a risk-off trade, which could be monitored by looking at the 10Y TBonds, and VIX.

So, how to play the looming S&P break-out?

First, the chance of early profit taking by the buy-the-dip traders, or even the traders who sell to break-even, is currently very small. Why? The correction was very shallow at 2-3%, so even if somebody bought the dip, the profits would not be sufficiently large to get out at the breakout. Thus, the probability of a false break-out is small.

With that said, the probability of a random systematic event that could adversely affect the breakout is currently very high. There are simply many negative events currently at the horizon. The current advance to the 2400 level seems to be largely related to the positive outcome the first round of the French elections. However, there are many other events that could randomly happen at any point. Here is the S&P 500 futures chart:

So, the probability of a breakout, as the S&P crosses the 2400 level, is very high, which implies buying above 2400. But, given the high probability of an adverse random event, the stop loss order is mandatory. Follow us for updates, as the situation unfolds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.