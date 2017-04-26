Why Does Anyone Own Coca-Cola?

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a stock that I owned for a very long time and in significant size (significant for me, anyway). But after it became clear to me that the long-term trajectory of KO's core products was down, down, and more down, I exited the stock at $44 and never looked back. It's been years since I did that and I couldn't be happier with my decision because even after 2017's Q1 report, KO is still below $44 and while dividends have been paid in that time frame, I've rested easy knowing that I made the right decision.

Investors have a bit more to digest with this report than they usually do because KO has some fairly substantial news. First, as we all know, Muhtar Kent is no longer going to be CEO. I personally don't think this is any sort of news at all. Kent was fine and I don't have anything against him but I do think that the Oracle himself was correct in saying a monkey could run KO. In other words, it really doesn't matter who the CEO is; the likelihood of anything material changing isn't great to say the least. If I'm proven wrong and the new chap can find a way for KO to grow, we'll have something to discuss; we'll have to wait and see.

Perhaps more importantly, KO announced it was cutting 1,200 jobs from its corporate ranks as a part of a cost-cutting program. I think that's terrific news for shareholders but I always point out that I don't like to see anyone lose their job. Obviously, you feel for those impacted and hopefully they are able to find gainful employment elsewhere quickly. This is, however, an unfortunate part of life and KO is no doubt doing the right thing by cutting a bit of the fat from the payroll. If the new CEO is serious about cost-cutting, perhaps it will finally matter who is running the place but for now, we'll just have to see how things go on that front.

The reason cost-cutting and, by extension, margins are so important to KO is because it just cannot grow. I've said for years how KO has struggled over and over again to even produce flat volume and while bulls will no doubt point to Q1's strong pricing/mix gain of 3%, the offsetting loss of volume is far more important and indeed, alarming. No business can sustain even small volume losses over time and KO is no different. Yes, pricing and mix have helped over the years but KO and others in the category have been juicing pricing by selling smaller containers. That bumps the average unit price even if volume suffers, which is fine, but what happens when KO laps these changes? What is it going to do then to boost pricing? I have no idea what the answer to that question is and I'm not entirely sure KO knows either. For now it can play that game and juice pricing with smaller containers but eventually, it will have to actually grow. Sadly, that's just something it has proven unable to do for years at this point. Q1's 3% volume loss should be alarming for shareholders because it has already lapped weak volume periods and the numbers just continue to deteriorate; there is no end in sight.

To its credit, margins did expand very nicely in Q1, adding 90bps from a mix of productivity savings and pricing initiatives. That's really quite terrific and it helps offset some of the volume losses and in concert with pricing and mix gains, actually helps KO keep its EPS relatively flat despite its dreadful volume performance. With job cuts on the way, KO stands to gain further margin improvements via lower payroll costs, although those gains will be slight and appear over time. Still, the fact that it is trying to move forward with a right-sized team is a step in the right direction. And of course, it has already proven adept at squeezing productivity gains despite lower volumes. The only word of caution I'd offer on that is that productivity gains necessarily have a ceiling. After all, there is only so efficient any particular process can be and while KO still obviously has some forward momentum, it cannot last forever. It all comes back to volume as that is the only thing that can drive profits higher over the long term; everything else is just a shot in the arm.

KO's yield is still very enticing at nearly 3.5% but anyone who has read my work knows how I feel about that. From a valuation perspective, the stock is still really expensive at roughly 23 times earnings for this year. Keep in mind this is a company that has been unable to actually increase the amount of product it sells for years and while pricing and mix have helped, it has a very fundamental issue; people don't want its core products the way they used to. KO has diversified but its other businesses are too small to counteract the onslaught from lower carbonated beverage sales as of yet. And 23 times earnings for a company that basically doesn't grow earnings - never mind at some sort of reasonable rate - seems very dicey to me. KO has completely lost its appeal to this investor and while I know KO is still a very widely owned stock, I just don't know why. Q1 is yet another warning to longs that this company hasn't figured out what to do about its volume issues and doesn't really seem to be any closer to be honest. And with the dividend skating on thin ice, it's never been clearer to me that running for the hills is the best move.

