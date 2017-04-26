STORE Capital Is A Good Alternate Purchase When Realty Income Is Overvalued

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is an equity REIT. While it not a replacement for Realty Income (NYSE:O), it can make a nice alternative purchase for when an investor has the cash and wants a REIT but O is over-valued. At its current market price of just under $25, its dividend stream makes it a good value. While it still has a short history, dividend growth investors should consider whether it can have a place in their portfolios.

Is STOR a good investment partner?

For dividend growth investors who wish to invest in REITs, the premier name is Realty Income. However, since it is so popular there are times when it is not trading at a good value. So dividend growth investors who wish to put money into a REIT, but want to pay a price that is a good value, have to look elsewhere at such times. STOR is possibly one place they can look. Brad Thomas is the expert on REITs and their operations, so I always check to see what Brad says about a REIT. I don't always agree with him on what price is a good value, but on operations and safety of the dividend he has no real peer.

Brad wrote about STOR here back in late February. The Fed did not increase rates in March, but otherwise the big takeaways were the impact of the Gander Mountain bankruptcy and the 5% growth rate of AFFO just from internal returns. That 5% is pretty big for a Triple Net Lease REIT and is one of the reasons that STOR is a good investment. Seeing no red flags from Brad on operations or dividend safety, STOR is worth digging in deeper to see if it meets my criteria and price target.

I first look at what the company has to tell investors as to why they should invest. On the STOR website, I found the following presentation. I pulled the slides that best show how the company is growing its market, growing its profits, responsibly managing its debt and growth of the dividends it pays to investors.

This first slide presents an overview of STOR. I very much like that right upfront the management thinks it's important to talk about the dividend and the growth of the dividend. I also like that management sees the credit quality of its tenants as important to investors as well.

The slide above shows me that management has an idea of some of what drives companies to rent and has a plan to address the primary concerns of those potential customers. I also see that it has scoped out what size companies it will target as well. I like such focused plans from management.

This slide provides a bit more detail on management targeting plans. I like it when management recognizes that helping its tenants prosper helps the company and its shareholders too. I want to invest in companies that look to profit long-term and that are not too focused on getting the maximum buck this quarter.

Here is yet more detail on how management plans to grow its market share and profits. I like a detailed plan that focuses on aligning interests and is geared towards the long term.

This slide shows the quality of STOR's rental contracts. Long lease terms are good because they mean spaces stay filled and generating rent. No big near-term renewal demands mean that management has plenty of time to plan on keeping space filled, whether by releasing to the same tenant or locating a new one. A diversified set of tenants by industry helps insulate STOR from any difficulties on the company or sector level.

STOR is different than a lot of triple net lease REITs in that it has a fairly robust level of growth generated internally without the need to issue more shares or take on more debt. And yet it still has a good dividend that is well covered and has been growing at a reasonable clip.

Another very important item on my checklist is to have growing and stable profits. In the slide above, we see that STOR has very stable and growing cash flow as measured by several metrics. I particularly like that STOR has a better EBITDA margin than Realty Income. Because of its robust organic growth model, it is also able to pay a good dividend while keeping the payout ratio fairly low. That low payout ratio also gives some extra security to the dividend payment.

This slide presents some of the key achievements of 2016. I like that STOR managed to grow its total AFFO by over a third. I see too that it is buying a lot of good properties in pretty profitable deals with the cap rate being nearly 8%. Also, while it's clear that STOR issued a fairly big chunk of new shares, the AFFO per share still grew by just over 10%. That was easily enough to support a dividend increase of 7.4%. I also like that it got a credit rating from S&P to add to its rating by Fitch. This should help keep debt costs in line going forward.

Above we can see more detail on the debt situation. What I really like is the A+ rating from S&P on what it calls the STORE Master Funding debt. That allows a pretty low interest rate, as can be seen where STOR issued about $335 million in 10-year notes for just under a 4% coupon.

This last slide shows the growth in assets, profits and dividends. I like the growth in properties as well as the growth in how much STOR buys each year. I like the growth in both net income and AFFO that does support the growth in the dividend.

It's clear to me that STOR is a growing REIT that is quite profitable. While it is still a new REIT its management team has quite a lot of experience. I have no problems putting money into this company when it is priced at a good value, and REITs like Realty Income are overvalued. I see it not as a replacement for O, but as a compliment.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Ordinarily, I would look at David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to get data on things like dividend growth rates and how long a stock had increased its dividends, but STOR hasn't yet made to that list since it just started paying a dividend in 2015 and it has just 3 dividend increases (counting the first year it paid a dividend as the first increase).

To fill in the parameters I need to do a DDM calculation, I will use the currently declared dividend of $0.29 a quarter for an annual dividend of $1.16. The last dividend increase was 7.4%, so that is less than the CAGR it has increased it in the past and will give about a 2 cent a quarter for the next raise (which is in line with the dollar amount the dividend has been raised the last two raises). That is also less than the CAGR for the rise in AFFO as well, so it seems well supported to me. Since the current yield is over 4%, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 1%. I will also use my regular discount rate of twice long-term inflation.

Using those parameters I calculate that the present value of the dividend stream is $28.70, which gives me a buy target of below $29. With STOR trading just below $25, it looks to me to be worth consideration by dividend growth investors who want to add a REIT to their portfolio.

Can options help?

Looking through the various expiration dates, I don't see any call contracts that offer a reasonable premium and have a strike price at my buy price of $29. I do see a good put contract, however.

The July expiration date, just under 90 days away (a full quarter) has a put contract with a strike price that is $25 (just 21 cents over the current market price) with a premium where the bid is $1.05. With a limit order an investor should be able to get a premium of $1.10 to $1.15.

Conclusion

In the REIT space it often seems like the best companies are always overvalued. While STOR is somewhat riskier than Realty Income, it has a reasonable level of risk and a decent dividend rate. I think it could reward dividend growth investors quite handsomely to buy shares in it when, as it now is, STOR is selling at a good value and O is overvalued.

