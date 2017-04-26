Caterpillar Flies But Why?

Image credit

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been a battleground stock of sorts for the past couple of years as people like myself have argued that its very long fundamental downtrend hasn't abated yet while bulls argue that it has. The Q1 report would seem to suggest that I'm wrong and that CAT really is flying but if we look beneath the eye-popping headline numbers touting a doubling of operating EPS and a sizable guidance bump, things aren't quite as rosy as they may seem. That said, no one can argue with price action and CAT is undoubtedly moving against me right now.

First, the reasons CAT exploded higher yesterday were because operating EPS doubled from last year's Q1 and because guidance was raised significantly. These are both terrific events for the company and shareholders and I certainly won't try to detract from them. But there's more to this story than just a headline EPS number that doesn't even include huge expenses related to CAT's pension liabilities or restructuring charges. Operating profit numbers are useful but they are not the only thing that matters.

The guidance raise was enormous as CAT ratcheted up its sales and profit forecasts by sizable margins, owing to the fact that it seems more robust demand than it had previously thought. Again, that's terrific news and shareholders are obviously very excited about that; and why not? The problem is that CAT's problem for the past few years has been the sale of new machinery and according to commentary in the press release, that hasn't actually improved all that much.

CAT's revenue has indeed finally turned around - something shareholders have been waiting years for - but the increase was due to aftermarket parts, not equipment sales. Resource Industries as well as Energy and Transportation both saw slight revenue improvements due to aftermarket parts sales while Construction Industries saw no improvement at all. Pricing contributed a bit to the revenue increase but the point stands that while CAT sold some replacement parts in Q1, this isn't exactly a sign of demand screaming higher. Aftermarket parts count as much as anything but CAT's core problem - a lack of demand for its equipment - seems to be persisting despite what the stock chart will tell you. To be honest, I think investors are completely ignoring this right now.

Bulls will say that the fact that CAT isn't selling equipment means those dollars are coming down the road but is that necessarily true? What if commodity prices don't recover and its customers cannot afford new equipment? Indeed, higher parts sales would suggest that is exactly what is happening today and unless commodity prices increase, I'm not sure what would change that. In addition, what is to stop CAT's customers from buying equipment from someone else? There are many variables that have to go right for CAT's bull case to work out and while I won't argue Q1 was nice, I simply don't think it was as nice as everyone else apparently does. Assuming huge numbers of equipment sales are coming seems like a dangerous game to play considering it has been years since that was actually the case. Will it happen? Perhaps, but betting on it is a tough thing to do for me right now.

Margins were up a bunch in Q1 as CAT's years of cost-cutting appears to be paying off. The thought is that CAT is so lean now that any increases in revenue will flow to the bottom line in larger proportions than they would have otherwise and that story is playing out. This chart from the press release shows us what CAT was able to do in Q1.

The thing is that I would have expected the variable manufacturing costs number to be larger considering CAT has spent the last few years cutting its staffing and facilities down to the bone to save money. Instead, most of its margin increases came from volume and price, things that likely would have accrued regardless. Obviously, we cannot pin down exactly what would have happened without the cost cuts but this chart gives us a pretty good idea and to be honest, I was surprised at the relatively small size of the margin gains from its cost-cutting programs. We're still early so I'll reserve judgment but I'll certainly be interested in this metric for Q2 to see if further progress is made with respect to margins. Without that, the bull case is extremely difficult to make.

Speaking of the bull case, the stock is now at 32 times this year's earnings and 23 times next year's estimates. That is certainly a reasonable price on next year's number if you believe in CAT's bull case. I won't deny that CAT's revenue outlook has improved but I'll also remind readers that these improvements are based upon parts sales - not equipment - and that the improvements are off of extremely low levels. A gain is a gain but consider how far CAT has fallen in the past few years before you get too excited about a 4% revenue gain. There is a very, very long way to go for CAT, including its restructuring charges that everyone seems to be ignoring so just be careful extrapolating earnings growth out into the stratosphere.

On the whole, CAT's Q1 was much better than last year's. In addition, the huge guidance bump has bulls very excited as it seems the company's revenue has finally turned a corner. But analysts have CAT growing earnings by 25% per year for the next five years, a very tall order indeed. If CAT can manage that impressive feat, there's probably some room left to run. If it can't, there just isn't. I think investors are very early in cheering the results that improved from parts sales and not equipment volume and it seems margins aren't improving quite as much as I thought they would as a result of cost-cutting programs. I'm in the minority here but I'm still skeptical of this rally as euphoria has set in on CAT and that's just not something I want to chase and hope for the best.

