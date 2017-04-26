Chemical Financial's (CHFC) CEO David Ramaker on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 10:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Michelle Pilaske – Investor Relations

David Ramaker – Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Klaeser – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris McGratty – KBW

Terry McEvoy – Stephens

David Long – Raymond James

Scott Siefers – Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Andy Stapp – Hilliard Lyons

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day, and welcome to the Chemical Financial Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Michelle Pilaske. Please go ahead.

Michelle Pilaske

Thank you very much. As a reminder, a copy of today's earnings release can be accessed by logging on to chemicalbank.com and selecting the Investor Info tab at the top of the Web site. We've also included a slide presentation on our Investor Info page with supplemental information that will be referenced in today's call.

With me today are David Ramaker, Chief Executive Officer and President of Chemical Financial Corporation; and Dennis Klaeser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After brief comments from management, we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Chemical, its business, strategies, and prospects. Please refer to our forward-looking statements disclaimer and the other information on Pages 2 through 3 of the slide presentation for a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to David Ramaker.

David Ramaker

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning everyone. Despite the fact that we did not meet or exceed the consensus earnings per share target, we believe 2017 is off to a solid start, making good progress during the first quarter towards our goal of becoming the Midwest preeminent community bank.

During the quarter, we made some decisions related to operating expenses and the accretion of the credit mark on the acquired loan portfolio that Dennis and I will walk you through that impacted the EPS run rate. We believe these judgments were appropriate to establish or preload our foundation for future balance sheet and net income growth. Overall, I'm pleased not only with where we are, but more importantly, with where we're headed.

Looking at the first quarter financial highlights, earnings per share on both a GAAP and after excluding significant items were up slightly from the fourth quarter, and substantially for the first quarter of 2016. We again had solid organic loan growth which exceeded over $280 million of loans, an 8.7% growth rate in the first quarter, and over $1 billion in the past 12 months. Credit quality remains high with our ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans at a favorable 36 basis points at quarter's end, and our ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans at 11 basis points for the quarter.

Deposit growth was solid in the first quarter, exceeding over $300 million net of rolling off $70 in broker deposit. Net interest income was affected by our decision to wait for additional supporting trends in the improvement of the credit quality of the acquired loan portfolio before releasing the mark into accretable yield. The accounting treatment for not releasing the mark also has the effect of locking interest rate, and eliminating any change from occurring, in essence turning the entire portfolio into a fixed rate portfolio. As you know, we have had a significant movement in interest rates since the close of the transaction. Upon release, that interest will move into earnings over the life of the portfolio.

As previously mentioned, our non-interest expense run rate was modestly higher than expected during the quarter, and it was driven by few factors. First, as was mentioned in the release during the first quarter, we elected the fast track some of our key risk management and compliance systems infrastructure upgrades, which will result in faster overall implementation, but did accelerate some costs that we were anticipated to be incurred more gradually over the course of the year into the first quarter. Second, there were some expenses that we don't expect to reoccur at the same magnitude on a go-forward basis, such as an elevated level of payroll taxes associated with stock options exercised during the first quarter.

Those of you, who have listened to our past quarterly earnings calls know that I routinely refer to focusing on those things we can't control, simply put, we view non-interest expenses as one of those things and we have some very specific internal initiatives underway that we anticipate will lower our overall expense levels as we move forward in 2017. One of these initiatives is increasing the efficiency and our retail deliver network as we adopt the changes in the way our customers interact with us. This morning, we are announcing closing and are consolidating 16 branches within our Michigan footprint.

Within the past year, we have, including these additional branches closed 34 offices. We will continue to review the locations across our footprint to make sure that our branch distribution supports our future growth. While some of the initiatives will take longer than others to fully implement, we anticipate that most of them will be implemented by year-end. Because of these initiatives, the decline in the magnitude of trailing impacts seen in this quarter and our ongoing efforts to realize merger-related synergies, we believe our second quarter 2017 expense run rate will be similar to that of the fourth quarter of 2016 before transaction expenses. We are targeting an efficient ratio in the lower 50% range by the fourth quarter of 2017. With that, let me turn it over to Dennis to go through financial results. Dennis?

Dennis Klaeser

Okay. Thank you, David. Moving on to Slide 6; net income was $50.7 million in the first quarter 2017, twice as much as a year ago quarter and just shy of three times as much as the first quarter 2015.

Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items were $0.71 per deluded share in the first quarter of 2017, up slightly from $0.70 in the fourth quarter and $0.65 in the first quarter of 2016.

During the quarter, our earnings benefited from a significantly lower effective tax rate when compared to prior periods. For first quarter 2017, our effective tax rate declined to 20.5% compared to an average tax rate of 28% for all of 2016. Most of the decrease in the tax rate is from the significant amount of stock options that were exercises during the quarter.

Assuming a more normalized tax rate of 28% for the quarter, the lower effective tax rate for the first quarter benefited earnings by about $0.06. As I know, later in my comments about operating expenses, the large amount of stock option exercises also resulted in about a $1 million of higher cable taxes. Therefore the net benefit we got from the low tax rate during the quarter was about $0.05 for the quarter.

As shown in the top of Slide 7, year-over-year our total loan portfolio has grown by $5.9 billion to $13.3 billion at the March 31, 2017. The overall composition of a loan portfolio has remained relatively similar year-over-year with about 59% of our loans to commercial borrowers and about 41% to consumer borrowers at the end of the first quarter. At the bottom of the slide, you will see that our organic loan growth was just over $1 billion over the past year and the acquisition added nearly $4.9 billion of loans

Turning to Slide 8, we achieved $283 million of loan growth in the first quarter, representing in annualized loan growth rate of 8.7%. Frankly, this loan growth was higher than we expected since the first quarter is typically a seasonally slow growth quarter for Chemical Bank.

You can see this very clearly on Slide 8, as loan growth was very low for both first quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2015. We are pleased with this pace of growth and expect continued strong growth for the remainder of the year.

Looking further at what your overall strong loan growth on Slide 9, it's interesting to note that the pace of run-off of our acquired loan portfolio slowed down significantly in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. From Slide 9, you can see that our $283 million of net loan growth for the quarter is a result of $502 million of growth and our original portfolio offset by $219 million of run-off in the acquired loan portfolio.

This information is helpful for analyst investors to understand why our provision for loan loss also seems relatively high, even our net overall loan growth for analyst and investors to understand the technical counting issues they know that for most banks when loans run-off the balance sheet, the income statement gets a immediate benefit from the release of loan loss reserve that was associated with those loans or for chemical banks since we account for all of our acquired loans under ASC 310-30, which is otherwise known as purchase prior to impaired guidance run-off of acquired loans does not result in immediate benefit to our loan loss provision, but rather it's only realized over the longer period of time to a likely benefit to our net interest margin.

Moving on to deposits, as you can see on Slide 10, overall organic deposit growth was relatively muted in first quarter of 2017. However, this muted overall growth as hides a significant success outside of the acquisitions of Talmer deposits; we increased customer deposits by roughly $621 million compared to one year ago, by letting roughly $433 million of broker deposits run-off our balance sheet. That year-end broker deposits had fallen to $226 million, and are further dropped to $156 million at March 31, 2017. Our average cost to deposits during the first quarter of this year was 28 basis points compared to 27 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2016. The majority of the increase in cost compared to the first quarter of the prior quarter was due to the inclusion of the Talmer deposits.

Looking at overall funding on Slide 11; our average cost of funds picked up 2 basis points during the quarter to 35 basis points from 33 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Turning to Slide 12, as David mentioned, asset quality remains very high, while $4.1 million of loan loss provision seems high, please note the provision expense is driven by $502 million of growth in the originated loan portfolio during the fourth quarter without there being any provision offset from the run-off of our acquired loan portfolios.

While the quarter included $1.5 million losses from one commercial loan relationship, net loan losses in the first quarter of 2017 maintained a low level. Our ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was a low 36 basis points as of March 31, close to where it was at the end of 2016 and a very substantial improvement from 86 basis points at year-end 2015.

As shown on Slide 13, net interest income was a $130.1 million for the first quarter compared to $132.4 million in the prior quarter. First quarter was impacted by two less days in the quarter also a decrease in interest accretion from purchase accounting discounts and acquired loans and the reduction in prepayment fees recognized, fees reductions to net interest income were partially offset by a positive impact of our strong organic loan growth. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.49% in the first quarter down from 3.56% in the fourth quarter 2016 and 3.6% in the first quarter of 2016.

Based on my analysis, a substantial portion of the margin compression that we start during the first quarter is really accounting-related. First from the chart on Page 13 you can see that two basis points of a sudden basis point margin compression is due to a decline in purchase accounting accretion on the loans. Also as I noted earlier, we had substantially more prepayments of loans in the fourth quarter, which benefited our fourth quarter margin by two basis points because of higher prepayment fees earned through the margin in the fourth quarter.

Another accounting factor, which is a little more complicated as how purchase accounting treats the $5.3 million of our acquired loans, while overall cash flows and credit quality of our acquired loans are continuing to improve for most all of the loan pools of our acquired loans, we judge that these improvements weren't quite significant enough to increase the accretion rates for most all of our acquired loans assuming the credit quality of our acquired loan portfolios continues to improve, there should be meaningful upside to our margin from increased accretion yield on our acquired loans in future quarters.

Looking forward through the next couple of quarters, I do expect some modest pressure on our margin but much of this pressure is due to the fact that we are now visioning a larger volume of variable rate commercial loans and because we expect to increase the size of our securities portfolio which has net interest income but at a lower net interest margin.

Moving onto non-interest income on Slide 14, the reduction in non-interest income was largely due to the fourth quarter 2016 benefit from a gain on the sale of the former Chicago and Las Vegas branches that which holds $7.4 million gain and the $6.3 million benefit from the change in fair value of loan servicing rights.

The first quarter 2016 included $519,000 detriment to earnings due to the change in fair value of loan servicing rights. Excluding the change in fair value of loan servicing rights and the gain that we get from the branch sales non-interest income decreased by about $2 million in the first quarter of 2016, 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 with seasonal increases in mortgage banking fee income and wealth management fee income, we expect our second quarter core fee income to be back up over the fourth quarter level.

As seen on Slide 15, operating expenses excluding transaction expenses were $100 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $96.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, quarter-over-quarter our payroll taxes increased by over $2 million with a little less than $1 million of increase due to payroll taxes due related to the stock option exercises during the quarter.

Another key change impacting the quarter-over-quarter comparison is a $2.2 million increase in credit related expenses mostly due to reduction in gain on sales REO. Additionally variety of other expenses such as software and equipment expenses outside services, postage and marketing expenses were running higher than we originally targeted as we look to pass for our key infrastructure initiatives.

For the second quarter, our goal is to get our operating expenses back down to the level they were in the fourth quarter. As we look forward to the latter part of 2017 and 2018, our goal is to drive our efficiency ratio to the lower 50% range due to the combined impact of strong growth in our earning assets and incremental merger efficiency gains.

Turning to Slide 16, we entered the year with tangible book value of $20.32 which represents 5.8% growth in our book value compared to one year ago, I think this is an impressive growth in our book value given the corporation paid $1.07 worth of dividends over the past 12 months and we absorb the modestly diluted impact of the Talmer merger.

Our TCE to total assets ratio remain strong at 8.8% at March 31 and our regulatory capital ratios are strong at estimated amounts of 10.6% for Tier 1 capital ratio and 11.4% for our total risk based capital ratio.

I will now turn it back to David for some closing remarks.

David Ramaker

Thank you, Dennis. Overall economic conditions in the market we serve remain favorable though we are seeing evidence of both increasing headwinds in some sectors and stronger tailwinds in other sectors of the broader U.S. economy which point to the general uncertainty in the macro-economic environment. While remaining fully cognizant of the environment in which we operate, we were saying our focus on the things we can control. In addition to realizing and anticipating, the anticipated remaining synergies from the Talmer acquisition, two key factors will drive future earnings, revenue growth and cost discipline.

As I discussed in my opening remarks, we have several cost savings initiatives underway but we will be careful to implement these initiatives in a manner that does not undermine our ability to grow our top line. We also remain focused on consistently identifying measuring and mitigating or controlling our key business risks, we continue to execute our strategy as we move forward to our goal of becoming the Mid-west preeminent community bank and we believe that our combination of market focus, balance sheet strengths, talent and convenience provides a compelling choice consumers and businesses alike.

As always, we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation. On that note, moderator, let's open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And first we'll go to Chris McGratty with KBW.

David Ramaker

Good morning. Good morning, Chris.

Chris McGratty

Hey, good morning, guys. Dennis, I guess the question on the balance sheet strategy to start; your loan to deposits were sitting around 100%, you guys talked about a good loan growth outlook and the intend to grow that the bond book a little bit. Wondering if, number one, you've seen any pressure on the positive rates since the March hike, and whether you may have to become a little bit more aggressive to raise the funds to fund the balance sheet growth.

David Ramaker

Sure. Yes, you're right, the loan to deposit ratio is right around 100%. I point out that internally when we look at our loan deposit, with deposits we also include the securities sold under repurchase agreements, in effect those function as deposits, they're just collateralized deposits, but they were reported separately on the balance sheet. So, internally we see our ratio there more at about 98%. We really haven't seen the pressure yet, despite the Fed moves, you know, at the margin, clearly as we expect to have strong loan growth going forward and we need to become a little more aggressive with some of the time deposits; those deposits we have to be a bit more aggressive, but they're true core deposits, we really haven't seen much pressure to push those rates up.

Chris McGratty

Okay. And maybe a follow up, how should we be thinking about that the pace of security purchases? I think you said in your prepared remarks, David, the loan growth of 9% was a little bit above what you were modeling. Is the expectation for kind of high single-digit organic growth and maybe 4% to 5%, that's in portfolio growth, is that fair?

David Ramaker

Well, from a loan perspective I think that we're now looking at more like low double-digits versus high single. We think that the start that we have for the first quarter and the continued reaction to what we're doing in the marketplace is giving us a comfort level that we're going to have an extremely solid year from a standpoint of loan growth. So we would say that we're more on line to look at a low double-digit factor of growth in the loan portfolio. I'll let Dennis talk to the investment position.

Dennis Klaeser

Sure. So, for the investment portfolio, the pace of growth there is going to be stronger than you indicated primarily because when you look at the size of our securities portfolio, it is relatively very small. The typical peer probably has about 20% of their assets in a securities portfolio, whereas ours is more like 10%. And so, I expect, you know, over the next few quarters for us to migrate. It's up to about 20% of our total assets with fairly good growth here over the next quarter or so. That growth is primarily funded with very substantial availability that we have with FHLB borrowings. And my expectation is that for the most part, we are going to be match funding that securities portfolio growth. So, the net interest margin contribution from that growth as securities portfolio is relatively modest in the low 1% range. So, that in fact average is down than net interest margin a little bit, but of course it adds to the volume of interest earning assets and net interest income.

Chris McGratty

Understood, that's good color. Maybe just a quick -- two quick follow ups; the branch -- I didn't hear that they anticipate savings from the branches, 16 -- wonder if I -- number one, if I missed that, and also Dennis, if we just look at all the back-half of the year in the next three quarters, the effective for the next three quarters, the effective tax rate, can you remind us what that will be?

Dennis Klaeser

So, first on the effective tax rate, I commented in my prepared remarks that excluding the option exercises, I calculate the effective tax rate around 28%, which is a bit lower than I think where analysts have our effective tax rate. And what's happening is we're seeing a bit of benefits coming in from our low income housing tax credits, and some of our historic tax credits. And as those comes in, it creates a little bit of volatility in that effective tax rate, but when I look over the next three quarters, I think the effective tax rate will settle in the next three quarters around that 28%-29%. And in the third quarter, it may dip even a little bit lower than that based on we have a fair amount of restricted shares that are investing in the third quarter and we get a extra bump in the tax rate with that as well.

David Ramaker

On the branch cost savings, Chris, we -- as you know we operate our branches pretty effectively and efficiently to begin with. So, the savings we are going to get from those 16 offices is roughly going to be $1.5 million in 2017. The other part of that is that it will take us little over 90 days to actually achieve that process. We need to give notifications to the customers and it's a required -- 90 day notification, so…

Chris McGratty

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions. I appreciate it.

David Ramaker

Sure.

Operator

And next we'll hear from Terry McEvoy from Stephens.

Terry McEvoy

Hi, good morning guys.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Terry.

Terry McEvoy

Maybe, David, could you just go back to your earlier comments about preloading the foundation. And I am trying to understand whether that is more risk management DFAST versus opportunities for you grow revenue in the future? And if it's on the revenue side specifically where do you think these investments will show up in the future?

David Ramaker

Okay. Most of what we're referencing there is relationship to risk managements and DFAST and writing the shift [ph] appropriately to manage a $17 billion company growing to 25 billion in the future. We are continuing to hire additional people whether it's in -- from a mortgage origination standpoint or from a wealth management standpoint. And we continue to look at and bring in other individuals to help from a commercial lending perspective.

The wealth side and the commercial side is probably not going to provide us with a significant amount of upside potential in 2016. It'll take a while to build that particular set of books that are associated with those product lines or segments. But as it relates to the mortgage area, we believe that we will see the benefit of that happening virtually immediately as we continue to build out that team.

Terry McEvoy

Thank you. And then a question for Dennis; you did a commentary about meaningful upside to the margin from the acquired loan pools. Is that based on the assumption that the underlying quality of those pools will improve going forward? Could you maybe quantify what do you meaningful upside and some sort of timeframe around that statement?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. You are absolutely correct in your thinking about that. If we see this continued trend of improving cash flow relative to where we had estimated when we first bought those portfolios, I think there is a possibility of that. We would basically release -- we would enhance the yield on those portfolios as we moderate the necessary credit mark against those portfolios.

I am little hesitant to sort of give you the specific basis points because there is a target of pool there. So, it is the improvement in the yield from those portfolios. Again, offset a little bit by the diminished margin pressure from the leverage of the securities portfolio. So -- but if I look at the first quarter alone and if I had allowed my acquired portfolios in particularly the Talmer portfolios, approximately 4.2 billion of that portfolio, our loans have had no prior historical impairments, but I have let that portfolio simply float up with the underlying contractual rates floating up, it would have benefited my margin in the quarter by about $2 million.

So by keeping the yield on that portfolio constant, in effect I am just postponing when that annuity is going to come into my cash flow stream. So I am in effect I think taking conservative stance just looking for a little bit evidence that that improvement in cash flow is sustained. And that once it's released, the goal is that once released the earnings stream from that portfolio is going to be sustainable and moderate my risk of any unexpected impairment charges.

Terry McEvoy

Just to be clear, the modest pressure in Q2 on the margin, does that reflect a conservative stance you just get in the first quarter?

Dennis Klaeser

No, that reflects my expecting particularly additional leverage within the securities portfolio. On a really core fundamental basis, I see the margin being relatively stable quarter-over-quarter. But these accounting issues that I would expect benefit the margin in the second quarter while [indiscernible] that margin drag from the leverage of the securities folio.

David Ramaker

And the other thing, Terry, is that from a loan perspective, we are seeing more opportunity especially in that middle market space to book floating rate instruments and that's going to have an effect on the margin a little bit -- a negative effect on the margin versus putting that in a fixed rate portfolio. But obviously from a go-forward basis, that starts to move just a little bit away from that neutral to a liability sensitivity perspective into that neutral to slightly positive perspective from a net interest margin standpoint.

Terry McEvoy

Understood. Thank you both.

Operator

Moving on, we will go to David Long with Raymond James.

David Ramaker

Good morning, David.

David Long

Good morning, guys. Couple of questions, the first one regarding the loan growth; now you guys put up some pretty nice growth especially when you compare it to some of the other banks that have reported first quarter results already. What would you say is the main reason for that that you guys are seeing some better growth?

David Ramaker

Well, I think in large part it's the acceptance of what we're doing. And we're seeing significant growth from a standpoint of Northern Ohio going to Cleveland marketplace as well as in Southeast Michigan. And I would add to that, we continue to see significant growth in our West Michigan market, primarily situated in Holland and Grand Rapids. So with -- in large part as much as anything, it continues to be a market share grab. And our bankers are very well positioned and very skilled at talking about the attributes that we can bring to helping our clients continue to grow. And so, I would say it's in large part being funneled today by the primary reasons why we did the deal so that we could actually take advantage of those additional resources and start to move into different market segments and continue to see the benefit of that in growing the portfolio.

David Long

Okay. And then, shifting over to the other side of the balance sheet, looking at the deposits and you talked about the deposit data still being relatively low, but have you seen a difference in deposit base in your consumer customers versus your business customers?

David Ramaker

I would say it's more -- I would say actually it's probably a little bit more in the municipal side of the equation and maybe slightly on the business side. We haven't seen a lot of pressure on the retail side yet. Now, there are some -- there are some CD specials that people start to try to reflect some changes in how they have their balance sheets structured. But on the overall, let's just say the money market rates and those kinds of things from a retail standpoint; we're not necessarily seeing that much pressure there yet.

David Long

Got it. Thanks, David.

David Ramaker

Yes.

Operator

And next we'll hear from Scott Siefers with Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, guys.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Siefers

Dennis, I appreciate the comments on the 2Q trajectory for expenses. So I guess as I think back over the last 90 days or so, in fact in January I think the outlook was that we might get higher cost in the 1Q due to the seasonal factors. And then, be able to bring the core expense base down below the 96.3 million core from the fourth quarter. It sounds like maybe the way to think about it is the brand rationalization savings will basically offset the accelerated investments that you made. I am wondering if you see any additional opportunity to actually bring down the absolute quarterly cost level below the 96.3 million from the fourth quarter.

Dennis Klaeser

The brand rationalization, the benefit of that really doesn't come into play until late in the third quarter, so that is not impacting my guidance in the second quarter. In the second quarter, some of the down trend in operating expenses will be offset by seasonally high mortgage banking originations and mortgage loan officer commissions. So there are, within that forecast there are definitely incremental cost savings that we are expecting. But some of it also is simply -- payroll taxes will drop by over $2 million into the second quarter. And also, I'd commented earlier that one of the key drivers of the unexpected jump up in expenses in the first quarter was that we had a million dollars or so of OREO expenses, whereas typically the run rate there has been more flat, and even some recoveries. So that factor is a little bit difficult to predict, but I wouldn't expect the same level of OREO drag in the second quarter as I had in the first quarter. So there's definitely some fine-tuning of expenses across the board in a variety of [indiscernible], and we're very focused on that.

Scott Siefers

Okay. I guess maybe put it a different way, once we have passed the 2Q where we're at, call it roughly $96.3 million or so. Do you think we can then indeed drop down below that level in the third or fourth quarter, I guess as some of the -- maybe some of those elevated 2Q seasonal costs come down or you begin to get the benefit from the brand rationalization?

David Ramaker

Yes, in my prepared remarks I used the word, "Incremental." So yes, there are some incremental steps down. I would not say there's dramatic steps down, but we are focused on achieving some incremental cost savings. The degree of that, again, we're a little cautious on providing guidance for that because we're not going -- we're going to make sure that we are opportunistic in terms of the market opportunities that we see.

Scott Siefers

Okay.

Dennis Klaeser

And I will add to that, Scott, we are obviously providing guidance that we're going to get back down to a low 50% efficiency ratio. Now, obviously some of that is based on our anticipation of increasing revenue, but we will manage the expenses, and we will manage them down. Incrementally, yes. But we've shown a history of being able to manage those costs for quite some time. And I'm very comfortable that we'll be able to start seeing the benefit of that.

Scott Siefers

Okay, all right, perfect. And then all the Talmer cost savings are fully embedded in the run rate now. Is that correct?

David Ramaker

For the most part; there's -- again, I would call it incremental, very small cost savings yet to be realized, but they're very small.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. And then, David, final question, does have accelerated some of these investments, does that do anything for the way you're thinking about M&A or is it going to be consistent with what you had suggested at the investor day a month or two ago, where basically we get through the DFAST sort of approved, you've got everything to satisfy the regulators, and then maybe we look from the beginning -- late this year or into next year?

David Ramaker

No, Scott. I think you've characterized that correctly. I wouldn't say by fast-tracking or moving some of these things along a little bit faster as it relates to our risk management and DFAST processes, that it's going to escalate or accelerate that process. I will tell you that we continue to have meetings to cultivate relationships and so forth from that perspective, but our first and foremost focus is on making sure that we have the infrastructure so that we can take advantage of our balance sheet and our pricing power, and look at acquiring other institutions in the future. So, I would continue to give you the guidance, not unlike what we said in New York.

Scott Siefers

Okay. All right, that's perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

And next, we'll hear from Andy Stapp with Hilliard Lyons.

Andy Stapp

Good morning.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Andy.

Andy Stapp

Most of my questions have been asked and answered, but had a couple of questions on the securities portfolio. Number one, what is the blended yield you're realizing on securities purchases.

David Ramaker

The blended yield is approximately 2.3% -- 2.3%-2.4% of the incremental leverage portfolio that I think you're referring to.

Andy Stapp

Yes, just what you're realizing on new investments in the portfolio. Okay. And will the ramp up in the securities portfolio be fairly uniform over the course of the year?

David Ramaker

No, there'll be a bit of frontloading here in the second quarter.

Andy Stapp

Okay. All right, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And gentlemen, it appears there are no further questions. I'll turn the conference back over to you for any additional or closing comments.

David Ramaker

Thank you, Moderator. Again, we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation. We remain confident in our future prospects, and believe we are well-positioned to achieve additional competitive and market share gains as we move forward. Thank you very much, and have a great day.

Operator

And that will conclude today's conference. We'd like to thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.