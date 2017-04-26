Home Capital Group: Time To Panic?

Depositors pulled nearly $600 million in funds from Home Trust in the last month and this will likely accelerate.

Confidence is critical to any financial institution. Nearly ten years ago, several very large examples in the United States demonstrated just how quickly a loss of confidence in a bank can leave shareholders sitting on massive losses. I am not convinced that Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) will follow that same path, but this morning's developments do not help its case.

In an article I wrote on this company just two days ago, I discussed that a reduction in high interest savings deposits could be a significant issue for Home Capital, but I certainly did not expect things to deteriorate so quickly.

This morning, the Canadian alternative mortgage lender announced that its main subsidiary (Home Trust) reached an agreement with a "major institutional investor" on a $2 billion line of credit as depositors continue to pull funds from high interest savings accounts. Over the last month, depositors pulled nearly $600 million from Home Trust and this recent news will likely accelerate those outflows.

GICs represent Home Trust's main source of funding (over $13 billion). The company announced that these deposits "remained essentially unchanged" during the last month (of course they did, the majority of these GICs are not cashable and therefore investors cannot withdraw these funds until maturity. However, who would choose to buy a new Home Trust GIC today (for a few extra basis points over a major Canadian bank) given all of this uncertainty?

As part of its news release this morning, Home Capital explained that it will no longer be able to meet its earnings targets for this year or next. Just how bad could earnings get? In a Financial Post article, Jaeme Gloyn, an analyst at National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) makes some rather disheartening predictions, caused by the increased non-securitized cost of funding (estimated to be "60 to 100 basis points, or almost double the current average of deposits").

Jaeme predicts that this increase of costs and significant reduction in margin could negatively impact 2017 EPS by 20-40% and 2018 EPS by 30-50%.

Home Capital shares are currently trading lower by approximately 60% today. Does this plunge in the share price represent an opportunity?

SeekingAlpha contributor Alkaline Capital points out that the stock has tangible book value of nearly $18 CAD per share. At the current price of $7 CAD per share, this represents a price to book ratio of below 0.4.

Could this be a value trap? It certainly has that potential. The outstanding regulatory issues make it less likely that a major Canadian bank or other institution will step in and attempt to acquire the loan portfolio, although this certainly remains a possibility.

Home Capital may be able restore confidence and emerge from this crisis. It may also be acquired at something close to tangible book value, making the shares a terrific value at their current price. Or, shareholders could meet a much uglier fate.

Warren Buffett famously has his "Too Hard" pile. For me, that's where Home Capital Group resides. I do not recommending initiating a new short position at these depressed levels. However, I would not be initiating a new position here or averaging down my current position based on the developments over the last 24 hours as it appears the stock could very well be a falling knife at this point.

