Wendy's First-Quarter Earnings Preview

Wendy's should have a positive quarter for the year due to positive food campaigns during the quarter and the completion of their restructuring plan.

(Source: Wendy's)

The Top Bun Buttered Bun: Introduction

Apologies for the strange format; I couldn't resist changing up my usual article structure for an earnings preview on a great burger company. As many people know Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) is the third most popular burger chain in the world. It has over 6,500 franchised restaurants in the United States and thirty counties. As earnings season continues for many companies, Wendy's is set to announce their earnings in the next two weeks - on May 10th, 2017.

Wendy's 2017 guidance is $1.18 billion in sales and $0.46 in earnings. Last year, Wendy's reported $1.44 billion in sales and $0.49 in earnings. Per Zacks Investment Research, Wendy's revenue consensus estimate for Q12017 is $279.63M. This compares with last year's revenue of $378.79M, making for a slide of -26.2%. Consensus earnings for Q12017 are $0.08, compared to last year's earnings of $0.10. This represents a decline of -27.3%. Despite the lower guidance comps, Wendy's still has been sizzling with consecutive quarters of positive growth and I think that will continue in the first quarter of 2017. As stated last quarter by CEO Todd Penegor:

"We have now record 16 consecutive quarters of positive same-restaurant sales and total new restaurant openings have accelerated in both North America and International with nearly 150 new restaurants open globally in 2016." "As a result of our brand transformation efforts and with the support from our franchise partners, the Wendy's system has never been stronger."

(Source: Wendy's 2017 Investor Day Slides)

This statement allows me to believe that Wendy's will provide positive results this quarter. Plus, Wendy's is starting their new 2020 initiative to create more global sales by creating 1,000 new restaurants worldwide and adding $2 billion sales to the income statement. Per the CEO, this will bring their total restaurants to 7,500 and generate $12 billion in sales. This is not to mention that Wendy's peers, such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Burger King (NYSE:QSR), have already had their earnings releases and have provided positive results - all of which lead me to believe that Wendy's will have similar results. Lastly, Wendy's has engaged in many popular campaigns during the quarter; I believe that these will reflect positively on the quarter as well.

Fresh Cut Toppings: What Happened During the First Quarter?

Wendy's just finished their third phase of their growth strategy by offloading restaurants to franchises owners.

(Source: Wendy's 2017 Investor Day Slides)

With fewer restaurants, Wendy's revenue will come in lower than in comparable years due to the decrease of store ownership. This has been the case for last couple of quarters. Investors shouldn't worry about the revenue slip, as it is a natural occurrence due to ownership decrease. Theoretically, a positive effect from owning fewer stores is the increase in operating margins. However, I believe that this quarter will follow the same pattern as that of Q42016 and that margins will decrease due to beef commodity prices and possible labor costs during the quarter.

Image source (Google Finance)

General and administration expenses are set to decrease for the quarter compared to last year due to decreased ownership. I also predict that same-stores sales will be positive for the quarter. There has been a positive trend in this metric for the last couple of quarters. Last quarter, same-store sales were reported as a positive 5.6% on a two year basis. One of the reasons same stores sales have been positive is the rollout of rebranding old restaurants. I've visited quite a few of the rebranded restaurants and they have a great feel to them, with large flat-screen televisions, fireplaces and one of my new favorite things: a Coke (NYSE:KO) freestyle machine.

American Cheese: Comparing Peers

As the earnings season heats up, like the weather outside, many QSRs have already reported their earnings. While each restaurant individually has had its own problems or growth opportunities, they are still worth reviewing to get an understanding of the industry as whole. According to Black Box Intelligence, restaurant industry same-store sales fell 1.1% Y/Y during the month of March and comparable traffic was down 3.4%. Still, individual restaurants are having great first quarters, which allows me to believe that Wendy's could follow the path of its peers. Here is a list of quick service restaurants that have already released their earnings.

100% Fresh Never Frozen All Beef Patty: Successful Campaigns

I think that Wendy's food campaigns are some of the best in the industry. They find the perfect balance of value/premium foods. Their long-standing 4 for $4 meal has expanded during the quarter to include a double stack, which includes two patties. I believe the 4 for $4 meals will stay popular as many QSRs copy the Wendy's formula by offering similar meals - such as Hardees (sorry to fans of Carl Jr.) and Burger King's (BKW) four-dollar meals.

(Source: Burger King)

In addition to value meals, the company is a master at offering a premium meal for a limited time. These meals usually cost more than the average value meal, however what is special about these rotating premium meals are that customers who normally don't eat Wendy's often change their preferences to taste the new menu item. Their food kitchen in Dublin, Ohio continues to amaze me on the products they offer. Over the quarter they offered a new taco salad, which has had some positive reviews that could translate well in the quarter. Also this quarter, Wendy's stepped up their game in offering sustainable chicken from reputable sources.

Bottom Bun: Conclusion

Overall, I think Wendy's will have an excellent quarter. Analysts at BMO Capital see upside on the new business model and have raised their share price target on the company to $17. This could be taken as a positive signal for the quarter, as well, as the coverage was released on April 21st. Only time will tell with Wendy's, but I think the stock will be positive for long term investors.

The stocks will announce their earnings on May 10th before the bell. To listen into the conference call click here.

