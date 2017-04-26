KMG Chemicals - Flowchem Deal Looks Reasonable As Leverage Concerns Should Be Addressed

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) is a provider of specialty chemicals which operates a bit under the radar. The company has steadily grown sales from roughly $100 million to $300 million over the past decade, and is now roughly doubling its operations again with the purchase of Flowchem. Note that Flowchem will not double sales, but it will double the value of the company as well as its reported EBITDA.

While I like the strategic rationale behind the deal, that of adding diversification by owning a steady growth business, I have some concerns as well. Even as KMG has made numerous great deals in the past, this is much bigger as leverage is very elevated as well in the absence of a follow-on equity offering. To create any appeal from a risk-reward stance, I would only become a buyer at around the $40 mark on the back of earnings potential of $2.50 per share. A second condition before investing in KMG would be a well-timed equity offering used in order to reduce the elevated leverage position.

Deal-Making Spree Continues

KMG announced that is has reached an agreement to acquire Flowchem LLC. The acquired company provides pipeline performance products to fuel pipeline operators and midstream players. Flowchem produces the so-called drag reducing agents (DRAs) which reduce friction and optimize the capacity and flow of the pipeline.

As the business relies on the flow of oil, it is not dependent on oil prices. Instead it has some structural growth drivers including growing adoption with just 30% of global pipelines using DRAs at this point in time. The usage of relatively cheap DRAs improves the flow and thereby capacity while it reduces pressure on the physical pipeline as well, which means longer lives of the assets. Another benefit is the reduced requirements to use very strong pumps, thereby allowing the owners to save on rising electricity costs.

Flowchem claims to be the second larger provider of DRAs, serving over 50 pipeline operators as well as related partners across the globe. KMG's CEO, Chris Fraser, notes that Flowchem ticks off all the boxes which it is looking for in dealmaking. This includes a well-managed business which posts strong cash flows and has barriers to entry. Flowchem's business is roughly 60% domestically based and 40% overseas. Of interest, one of Flowchem's key competitors is Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Lubrizol.

KMG will pay $495 million to acquire the company and has already arranged committed debt financing. Few financial details have been announced other than that the business will contribute $43 million in adjusted EBITDA for an 11.5 times multiple. KMG is furthermore quick to point out that cash flow conversion of the business is excellent. Despite the fact that KMG has little overlap in its operations, it does expect $2-3 million in EBITDA synergies from improved management, and another $1-2 million in operational synergies over time.

The Core Business

KMG is currently organized around three business segments: electronic chemicals, industrial lubricants and wood treating chemicals. In all of these industries, products supplied by KMG are critical for safety, durability or even functioning of the product, while the costs are very modest.

While the three segments suggest that KMG is well diversified, the reality is that the company is really a supplier of electronic chemicals which comprised 88% of the $298 million in sales reported in 2016. This core segment itself is a product of acquisitions, starting with the 2007 purchase of the wet process chemicals business of Air Products (NYSE:APD) in a $75 million deal. This deal was followed by the 2010 purchase of the chemical business of General Chemical (OTCPK:GNMP) for $26 million. In 2013, the ultra pure chemicals business from OMG (NYSE:OMG) was acquired for $63 million.

The remaining industrial lubrications and wood treatment are relatively small segments with combined sales of merely $36 million in 2016, down from $100 million in 2014. While the wood treating business has no priority and has seen some dis-investments in recent years, lubricants have been earmarked as a growth area. This started when the company acquired Val-Tex in 2015 for $24 million, followed by the $17 million purchase of Sealweld in 2017. The half a billion purchase of Flowchem will of course change the importance of this segment in a huge way.

The company ended the second quarter, which ended in January of this year, with $31 million in cash and $41 million in debt. As a result of the deal, this pro-forma debt load will rise towards little over $500 million.

The Pro-Forma Business

Alongside the second-quarter earnings release, KMG raised its full-year sales guidance to $315-320 million, a $15 million upward revision from the initial outlook provided for the year. The company upped the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA guidance by $4 million towards $52 million, plus or minus a million. After backing out $15 million in D&A charges, adjusted EBIT comes in at $37 million.

As Flowchem reports adjusted EBITDA of $43 million, pro-forma EBITDA comes in around $95 million for quite elevated leverage ratios at little over 5 times. Including synergies, the pro-forma EBITDA number might improve towards $100 million, reducing the leverage position to roughly 5 times. Management stressed the need and expectation to deleverage the balance sheet rather quickly. The company recently filed a shelf registration to offer up to $200 million in stock. Given the leverage and big run higher in the stock, this indicates that a follow-on offering might be on the way.

To appreciate the size of the deal, KMG operated with merely $10 million in net debt ahead of the deal as the 12.3 million shares were valued at some $550 million. This means that the deal will essentially double the enterprise value of the firm. The stand-alone business was on track to post EBIT of $37 million on an adjusted basis. With interest expenses coming in at a million and assuming a 35% tax rate, the guidance implies that net earnings are seen around $23 million this year. That would be equivalent to roughly $1.85 per share.

So how is this going to change? We know that pro-forma EBITDA will rise to $100 million if synergies are included. D&A charges of the core business came in at $15 million, but no details have been specified for Flowchem. If we assume $10 million in D&A expenses for Flowchem (which is less asset intensive), we end up with adjusted EBIT of $75 million. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on $550 million in gross debt, interest costs will skyrocket towards $27 million. That yields pre-tax earnings of $45 million, which suggests earnings of $2.50 per share after applying statutory tax rates. If that ballpark estimate is correct, the deal could boost earnings by $0.65 per share.

Management indicated on the conference call that earnings might see accretion of $0.75-0.90 per share in year one, but has not detailed the assumptions under this calculation. The comments by management suggest that depreciation charges of Flowchem might be lower than I anticipate, or that it expects to be able to borrow at cheaper rates than I have assumed. If synergies of $4 million will be delivered upon over time, after-tax earnings could jump by another $0.20 per share over time.

Final Thoughts

I think that KMG is a great business, but am not too enthusiastic about the latest deal. While KMG's past acquisitions have worked out really well, these were all below $100 million. This $500 million deal will result in significant increase in leverage, absent of an equity offering. I think that it is fair to assume that an offering will emerge given the fact that shares have more than doubled over the past year while current leverage will limit deal-making flexibility for years to come.

Using a $2.50 per share earnings estimate going forwards, or close to $2.75 per share once synergies are realized, shares now trade at 18-20 times earnings while leverage is very high at 5 times. If the company would use the $200 million follow-on equity offering in full, leverage ratios could drop to 3 times. That involves the issuance of some 4 million shares at these prices, diluting the share count to 16.3 million shares.

With adjusted EBIT of $75 million, we can envision interest costs of $15 million in this lower leverage scenario for after-tax earnings of $39 million. That suggests that earnings per share might improve to just $2.40. By issuing these shares, the accretion would be somewhat more limited, as earnings would jump from $1.85 per share at this point towards $2.40 (instead of $2.50 per share), yet leverage would be much more modest.

I guess I can conclude that I still like KMG although management is acting fairly aggressive with regards of this deal. Being able to buy this company at market multiples while leverage continues to be elevated does not make me very excited. If shares unexpectedly dip after a great run over the past year, perhaps on the back of the follow-on equity offering, I might buy into a position. If I can buy shares in the low $40s (at a slight discount to the market), while leverage is addressed with a raise of capital, I am starting to accumulate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.