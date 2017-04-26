Freeport-McMoRan: Indonesian Issues Continue To Weigh On Profitability

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the company.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has started the progress on its fundamentals as I have been stressing in my previous articles. The earnings announcement shows that most of my assumptions and expectations about the company were on target. Bullish trend in copper and gold prices has helped the company post impressive results. Although the Indonesian issues have weighed on the overall profitability, the results are still impressive. My initial thesis did not account for the Indonesian issues when I first started writing about it in September last year. However, the main reason for my bullish stance was an expected turnaround in copper prices, which happened in the following six months. I am still bullish on the company as well as the mining sector and believe that the stock will double in the next 18-24 months.

I will not go into the details of the earnings announcement as it can be read here. However, I will try to explain some of the key metrics which will be instrumental in determining the future potential. First of all, the production has taken a hit due to the shutdown at Grasberg. Had it not been for this closure, we would have gotten a larger profit figure. The key behind the profit was a better than expected average realized price. For the first quarter of 2017, I was expecting the per pound average realized price for copper to be below $2.5. The company's overall target for 2017 was also in the same range. However, as the commodity prices were spurred by the election of president Trump, Freeport-McMoRan was able to realize a price ($2.67/pound) considerably better than the last year ($2.18/pound). It is even better than the estimates for the current year.

Having a higher average realized price than its own estimates makes life easier for Freeport-McMoRan going forward. Even if they get a lower price in the next quarter, their full year target average price will have some cushion. We have yet to see the true impact of bullish gold market as it has only started its trend in the last few weeks. This will result in considerably higher average realized price for gold in the second quarter. Since the copper prices are also still around $2.55/pound, second quarter prices are also going to be healthy. Copper prices are likely going to start another bullish trend due to the supply side issues in Indonesia and Chile. Gold average realized price was $1,229 for the quarter, just $2 better than the first quarter of the last year. However, currently these prices are around $1,270 per ounce as the political issues and a weakening dollar has pushed the prices higher.

President Trump's corporate tax reforms (possibility of bringing down the corporate tax rate to 15%), if implemented, will make US stocks more attractive. As a result, we might see gold prices take a hit. Furthermore, a win for more progressive candidate in France and the resolution of the North Korean issue might also bring down the political tensions. These factors will not be in favor of gold as its charm of being a safe haven will diminish. Copper, however, will likely benefit from these reforms as more economic activity will happen and soaring corporate profits will result in more investments. These factors are important to consider as FCX's estimates are based on full year average realized prices for these commodities. The company has a target to generate $4 billion in operating cash flows for the year. It will be possible if the average price for copper remains around $2.50/pound and gold prices remain over $1,250/ounce. While I am quite optimistic about the copper prices, gold might not hold over $1,250/ounce. As an asset class, it becomes less attractive as the political and economic conditions start to get better, and this takes a toll on its price.

Freeport-McMoRan needs to meet its targets in order to enhance its credit profile and bring down its debt. I am not too worried about the market conditions as I do not believe that gold prices will slide down too much. My worries for the company come from the delayed resolution of its issues in Indonesia. It is probably the only headwind for Freeport-McMoRan and in its absence, we will see the stock price rise sharply. FCX has already lost around $850 million in revenues due to the supply issues (based on the expected volumes before the Indonesian troubles). This revenue could have resulted in adding handsomely to the cash flows as well as net profit. Keep in mind that FCX's cash costs are still only 52% of the average realized price and for the full year, these costs are expected to come down to around 43%. So, these missed revenues could have added around $400-450 million to the cash flows.

Freeport-McMoRan needs that cash to delever its balance sheet and bring down its leverage ratio. First quarter EBITDA was $969 million, which is lower than the fourth quarter of the last year and falls short of my expectations as well. The impact of revenue loss from the Indonesian operations can be seen clearly as the EBITDA figure would have easily crossed $1.2 billion mark had it not been for these supply problems.

Shareholders need to keep an eye on the outcome of these negotiations. Personally, I am optimistic as prolonging this issue will not be good for both parties. Indonesian government also loses a lot if they take any drastic measures. The island of Papua depends heavily on the business and employment generated by Grasberg mine (please read my last article in order to see in-depth analysis of the situation). While it all seems posturing on the government's side and we might see a slightly modified contract of work, investors still need to give weight to these issues. Grasberg mine is extremely important for Freeport-McMoRan and first quarter results show how deep an impact it can have on its operations. If this issue is resolved, I am expecting a quick surge in the stock price. At current price levels, Freeport-McMoRan is undervalued and the market is putting quite a strong discount on price due to the Indonesian woes.

