The Medicines (MDCO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 26, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Krishna Gorti, M.D. - The Medicines Co.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

William Bernard O'Connor - The Medicines Co.

Stuart Anthony Kingsley - The Medicines Co.

Analysts

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Krishna Gorti, M.D. - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to The Medicines Company first quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Clive Meanwell; our Chief Financial Officer, Bill O'Connor; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Tony Kingsley; and our Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chris Cox.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements.

During today's call, we may also refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share in this morning's press release for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at the adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share. The press release can be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Clive. Clive?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, thank you, Krishna. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining our call. We're happy to report the completion of the successful first quarter.

The financial details are provided in this morning's press release and Bill O'Connor will summarize them in just a moment. More importantly perhaps, from a strategic point of view at least, we have received the final End-of-Phase II meeting minutes from the FDA, related to inclisiran which were summarized in this morning's other press release and we'll cover that later in the call as well. But first to you, Bill.

William Bernard O'Connor - The Medicines Co.

Thank you, Clive and good morning everyone. As Clive indicated details of our Q1 financial data are included in our press release which went out this morning. I'll focus on a few highlights.

Net revenue for the quarter totaled $24.2 million, which includes $10.4 million of royalty revenue from the authorized generic sales of Angiomax by Sandoz. Revenues are down 52% year-on-year driven mainly by the loss of exclusivity in 2015 for Angiomax and the addition of another generic competitor of Angiomax in Q4 2016.

Net sales from our other products Orbactiv, Minocin, and Ionsys, increased 62% from Q1 2016 to $7 million. R&D expenses increased versus Q1 2016 as a result of higher spend in support of inclisiran and SG&A expenses decreased 20% versus Q1 2016 and came in at $63.2 million. We ended the first quarter with $437 million in cash. We paid a $20 million milestone during the quarter and received $25 million from the exercise of stock options during the quarter.

And finally, we maintain our guidance for the projected year-end cash of $275 million to $300 million. At this time, we have no intention of raising equity capital for the remainder of the year.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Clive.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks very much, Bill. First on meropenem-vaborbactam, in February we announced the FDA acceptance of an NDA application for priority review for meropenem-vaborbactam for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and including acute pyelonephritis.

The FDA review of meropenem-vaborbactam is now underway, with the priority review designation and a PDUFA date in the third quarter. If approved at that time, meropenem-vaborbactam is anticipated to be launched in the U.S. market before the end of 2017, as what we believe to be a highly potent, differentiated, and highly effective treatment for serious gram-negative infections in the urinary tract, including those caused by carbapenemase (sic) [carbapenem] (4:56) -resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE.

This morning, we also announced in a press release our agreement with FDA on the Phase III clinical program for inclisiran, we recently received final End-of-Phase II meeting minutes from the Agency.

In brief summary, pivotal trials will enroll approximately 1,500 subjects randomized to inclisiran versus approximately 1,500 patients randomized to placebo, with a primary endpoint of LDL-C and an 18-month study period. The NDA submission is anticipated at or around the end of 2019. The Phase III clinical program for inclisiran is designed to support the submission of a New Drug Application supported by the FDA, and the Phase III program will comprise clinical trials in subjects with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, also called ASCVD. In other words, people with prior heart attacks, people with peripheral artery disease, and people with prior strokes, and familial hypercholesterolemia, or FH. And the program will collectively enroll those 3,000 subjects randomized between inclisiran or placebo in a 1 to 1 ratio.

Primary endpoint for all the pivotal clinical trials will be LDL-C change from baseline. Subjects will be studied for 18 months. And the dose of inclisiran will be 300 mg given subcutaneously on day-1, on day-90, and then every six months thereafter. Subjects will receive a total of four doses of inclisiran during the 18-month study period.

Although not part of the first NDA, we'll also perform a cardiovascular outcomes trial in about 14,000 subjects with ASCVD and/or risk equivalents, such as diabetes, to determine the effects of LDL-C lowering with inclisiran on cardiovascular outcomes in patients at high risk.

The design of the outcomes study or trial has also been agreed with the FDA, and the primary efficacy endpoint for that trial will be a composite of coronary heart disease death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and fatal or non-fatal ischemic stroke. These three endpoints have been demonstrated modifiable in previous, similar outcomes trials. The duration of the outcomes trial will be long enough to accumulate sufficient events to provide what we believe will be overwhelming statistical power to ascertain treatment group differences, and we'll maximize the clinical effect size associated with LDL-C lowering. Assuming success, the outcomes trial will be submitted to the FDA as a supplemental NDA, after the first NDA.

We're grateful to the FDA for its expertise, advice and support. Cardiovascular disease is a serious threat to the health of Americans, and it's clear that the FDA is committed to facilitating the development and approval of effective and safe drugs to address this important public health problem. Based on data from our Phase II ORION-1 study and the previous Phase I study, both of course, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, we are very confident that inclisiran reduces LDL-C meaningfully. We're also very highly encouraged by the safety data from these prior studies.

Inclisiran's highly differentiated dosing schedule also, we believe, has the potential to transform the burden placed on millions of patients who so badly need to lower LDL (sic) [LDL-C] (8:48) levels. We anticipate completing the LDL-C lowering program quickly, and to submit an NDA for ASCVD and FH at or around the end of 2019. We believe our agreement with the FDA on the Phase III clinical development program for inclisiran is highly favorable and adds significantly to inclisiran's strategic value.

Although not required for the NDA, our aggressive planned cardiovascular outcomes trial in high-risk subjects with ASCVD and/or risk-equivalents, such as diabetes, is likely we believe to positive outcomes data, with primary outcome clinical effects greater than those reported for anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies, at least to-date. Such a result is likely drive a high level of competitiveness in the worldwide market – which we expect to become very large.

With that, let's open up for questions.

Operator

Certainly. Our first question will be coming from the line of Jessica Fye from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey there. Thanks for taking my questions. Now that we have clarity from the FDA on what the Phase III LDL program will look like and what the outcome study will look like, I was wondering if you could give us an estimate for what you think each of those will cost?

And then second, just a question I've been getting a lot from investors is, how do we think about this regulatory update in the context of the strategic discussions you've been engaged in? I guess, is this a positive for a potential partner in that – we've cleared up some confusion around the regulatory pathway or is it a negative in that they won't have had that input in the Phase III design if you are starting Phase III very quickly here? Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Jessica. First of all, in terms of cost, I think we've stated previously that certainly for the plain vanilla studies we're talking about here, which are not complicated, the ballpark is about $20,000 to $21,000 a patient, which makes the Phase III NDA clinical loads between $60 million and $70 million. As far as the largest scale trial, maybe at different more economical prices, but we'll work that out later in detail.

As far as the strategic implications of this FDA agreement is concerned, we think this substantially increases the strategic value of the asset. And I think whether you're an investor, current or planned (12:02) shareholder, a strategic partner, an investigator and whatnot, you would see it that way, it's very obvious and it's very positive.

And as for the confusion, I don't think we ever had any confusion about what was needed here, others may have done.

Jessica M. Fye - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Shibutani from Cowen. Your line is now open.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. On the Phase III as well as the outcomes trials for inclisiran, can you talk about some of the additional inclusion criteria profile for those patients, in particular what do you anticipate the mean LDL level to be in the pivotal trial? And on the outcomes, how long do you expect that to require from a timeline standpoint to be conducted for readout?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

We're going to be a little limited in what we say about these things, because we now enter an extremely competitive period in the company's plans. And we're going to not particularly be in a position to describe every little detail of everything we do, Chris. This is very important to us.

However, as a general matter, the LDL lowering trials are probably going to have an average LDL around 90, because the inclusion criteria would probably be – well, is, patients above 70, so the average will be around 90. We're still working on the outcomes trial details, but again there, we've said this before, we would anticipate a LDL entry point of above 100, and that would likely give an average of somewhere between 125 and 130, which is exactly what we did in Phase II, and very similar to the SPIRE-2 trial entry criteria.

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Great. Thanks very much. I have a question on inclisiran and Carbavance too. So, as far as inclisiran goes, in the execution of that Phase III, will you be using a particular cooperative group to execute the trial, like the groups you've used in the past? How are you thinking about undertaking this big effort in order to ensure success?

And then, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the data for Carbavance that you reported earlier this week at ECCMID, and how that stacks up in the emerging market – or evolving marketplace for gram negative bugs?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yeah. Thanks, Joe. First of all, we don't think a 3,000-patient clinical trial in cardiovascular medicine is a particularly big effort, we think it's an important effort, and one we can easily pull off. We're not going to be sharing details of collaborations at this stage, and we're just working to get it all done, and things are well underway already. So that's very important, I think we're aiming to move this very quickly and stay extremely competitive.

As for the Carbavance situation, Tony you may add (15:29) -

Stuart Anthony Kingsley - The Medicines Co.

Joe, it's Tony. So we did present, again, the pivotal TANGO 1 data. We presented that in a number of settings. I think we feel, as you know, very good about that data. The reaction I think we've gotten from physicians and clinicians we talked with is, they like the meropenem heritage, meropenem, as you know, is a well-chronicled, often-used carbapenem backbone that they'd like to use, that the design of inclisiran in effect sort of restores the potency of that, and it's quite favorable. So we continue to feel very good about its potential to treat gram negative infections, and that physicians will welcome them.

Joseph P. Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Biren Amin from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you just discuss the timing of the start of the Phase III, and I think Clive, you mentioned that there's a preclinical talk side (16:30) that's ongoing. When do you anticipate completing that? And is that going to be a gating item for initiating patient enrollment? Thanks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thank you. We're going to start these trials in the second half of the year, which is very shortly. We already have identified a census. (16:48) We have already begun screening patients in order to make the estimates of enrollment rates. And as far as nonclinical events are concerned, we'll obviously keep those off the critical path in terms of time to market. What matters to us is, when the trials finish the enrollment, we fully expect that to happen in time for an NDA at the end of 2019. Other than that, I think we're extremely excited about the ability to do this program very quickly and add a huge amount of value to the asset.

Biren Amin - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore. Your line is now open.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Clive, maybe a few, number one, when can you file the NDA and which also ties into my follow-up which is, what type of duration of open label extension do you need to see? Because one of the things we were looking at for your Phase III was the 18- month durations, we're just trying to understand the duration of open label extension.

And then also, just to clarify, did you guys receive any input from any of the companies you're engaging with, in your ongoing strategic conversations? And when should we expect an update on that? Thank you.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks, Umer. Well, the NDA can be filed as soon as we finish the trial. We'll finish the trial and be ready NDA submission at the end of 2019. I think we've tried to state that, we're quite confident in that timeline. So that's exciting.

As for the duration of the open label extension, the duration of the trial is 18 months. If you follow the treatment – dosing schedule that we've mentioned day-1, day-90, and every six months, so after that, means day-1 they get one, (18:46) day-90 they get the second like that and next dose at 270 days and they get the next dose six months after that. Those are the four doses. So the last dose is given at 15 months, end of the clinical observation period is 18 months.

And the reason for extension periods is because patients who've enrolled in the trial early wouldn't necessarily come off until you call a trial to a halt which means the last patient has to get through their 18 months. So you can see why the critical path here is defined by the last patient not the first.

And the issue of open label extensions is completely moot in my opinion, it's merely there to support the patients who have been good enough or subjects have been good enough to go into the study and it's not a requirement. The requirement is for 3,000 patients to be treated and observed for 18 months.

Now, as for the point about have strategic partners that were being discussed, had any input in what we're doing. Again we're not comfortable to make specific comments about that given where the process is. I think it would be inappropriate, I would be just as a general matter, shocked, if experts in the investment community in strategic partnerships, groups, or others aren't extremely impressed with this outcome from the FDA. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ed Arce from H. C. Wainwright & Company. Your line is now open.

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Hi, Clive. Thanks for taking my questions. So I just wanted to get a little more clarity and if you could explain how you feel about the differences in the cardiovascular events that will be measured as the endpoint? And any other differences between that and Phase II? And then I have a follow-up.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yes. Thanks, Ed. We didn't measure cardiovascular outcomes per se in the Phase II trial. We measured LDL-C and PCSK9 levels. Obviously, the primary endpoint of the pivotal studies is LDL-C. So we would expect very similar results to those we saw in Phase II and the Phase III, meaning a sustained more than 50% reduction in LDL-C between doses.

In this Phase III, we will obviously also measure outcomes in safety clinical events, just as you would expect. In the cardiovascular outcomes trial that we will do, which I think is a very important competitive investment rather than a pure regulatory investment, we will use three elements at a triple primary endpoint, one is, coronary heart disease death, the second is non-fatal myocardial infarction and the third is fatal or non-fatal ischemic stroke. Now, those who've done these trials before and those who observed even the most recent data from the FOURIER trial, for example, will not have failed to see that those are the most modifiable and, frankly, most assay-sensitive endpoints in this field. And while every other clinical happening for the patients has to be reported for safety, those three elements represent the best measure of effectiveness of LDL lowering over a period of time.

They offer the greatest promise for showing a difference between treatments which lower LDL such as inclisiran and treatments such as placebo, which clearly don't. So that's what the study is about is once you get the LDL down, which frankly I believe it's highly likely we will, can that be translated into clinical outcomes? The risk of that not happening if you pick the right endpoints, based upon the massive amount of precedent data, including the most recent trials published with these three endpoints, is quite small.

And so the risk of missing the clinical signal of importance when the trial is sized the way it is and when the trial is followed up the way it will be, with that duration, creates a – what I think is scientifically correct to say overwhelming statistical power to demonstrate a difference if it exists.

So that, I think, is how we see it. And we are very fortunate to have had the input of FDA on these matters, to have had the input of many experts, both from in and outside the industry, and also of course to have an advisory group of KOLs and clinical trialists who have helped us a great deal too. So we've said historically that we're fortunate to be learning from others. And I think you're seeing that in action here.

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Okay great. And the other question is on the CBOT. Do you expect to start that as well in the second half of this year?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Yes. Ed, for clarity, I was just talking about the CBOT because in the initial NDA, we do not require cardiovascular outcomes to be different. We only require LDL lowering to be demonstrated for drug approval, to be very clear about that. The CV outcomes trial will include the triple endpoint that I just mentioned, but that is not required. I'll say it again, not required for the initial NDA.

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Yeah. Got it.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

All right.

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co. LLC

Thanks again.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joel Beatty from Citi. Your line is now open.

Unknown Speaker

Good morning. This is Sean (25:00) calling for Joel. Thank you for taking my questions. You mentioned on your call earlier that – you mentioned earlier in the call that you expect the data to be better than FOURIER and SPIRE. Is that based on the RNAi mechanism, or are you expecting the trial to run a little bit longer, to try to demonstrate a bigger benefit?

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, I think that the effect size is, as you know, related to the amount of LDL lowering you demonstrate, and both FOURIER and SPIRE, for the endpoints that were modifiable, once more affirm that, as did 27 prior trials, that the relative risk reduction for cardiovascular outcomes which are modifiable, such as the ones we will use in the outcomes trial, is correlated with absolute LDL reduction.

What does that mean? It means, if you start patients with an LDL of, let's say, for argument's sake, 130 mg and you lower their LDL by 50%, that is absolutely 65 milligrams per deciliter. By the way, we demonstrated I think 64 mg to 66 mg in our Phase II trial.

There are equations, which I think are well known, which allow you to make estimates of the likely effects clinically. Those estimates held up very well for modifiable endpoints studied in FOURIER and, to the extent it was interpretable, for modifiable endpoints measured in SPIRE-2, which of course was unfortunately truncated because of attenuation of drug effect. If you go back beyond FOURIER and SPIRE, the relationship has not only been rock-solid, but again was affirmed by those two more recent studies.

So, using that basis, if you drop LDL 65 milligrams per deciliter, you can multiply that by basically 0.6% and that'll give you the relative risk reduction that has been reported in all prior outcomes trials which have looked at modifiable events. So, the math there, pretty straightforward. Clearly, when you power these trials, both for alpha and beta, you don't power them for perfection, you power them somewhat conservatively. You also power them on number of events you might find, and the likely difference between placebo and active treatment.

So by picking modifiable events, by powering the trial strongly, with many more patients than technically you would argue for, to avoid uncertainty, and by following patients for long enough to see the effect of marinating the patients in lower LDL, we think you'd give yourself – and I think the experts we've spoken to both internally, externally and within the industry agree that that's the right way to place a bet on this. And we're extremely confident that that's the right way to do this.

So again, I want to go back and say the first trial will be LDL lowering. We already know we lower LDL. We now have to demonstrate it in 1,500 patients against 1,500 controls. That's the way the drug will initially be filed and we believe initially approved. The outcomes trial that comes next will focus on modifiable endpoints in a high risk population followed for an adequate period of time.

I'm belaboring this because I want people to be comfortable with the key principles of what this research is doing.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you for that thorough answer.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Thanks Sean (28:58).

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Clive Meanwell, CEO for closing remarks.

Clive A. Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D - The Medicines Co.

Well, thanks very much everybody. We are so excited about this outcome from the FDA. I think it gives us a clear path forward with a potentially massive asset, lots of interest from lots of parties both investment and strategic. And we'll look forward to keeping you updated. As mentioned, we are going to be extremely competitive with this and some of the details of our work are competitively highly sensitive. I apologize if that seems less than transparent, but our goal here is to win and to win in a very aggressive and positive fashion. Thanks so much.

