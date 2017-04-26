Vantiv To Acquire Paymetric For B2B Payment Workflow

The deal should provide Vantiv with a beachhead into the growing B2B supply chain payment processing space.

Paymetric is a promising B2B workflow provider that had a pre-existing relationship with Vantiv.

Quick Take

Payment processor Vantiv (VNTV) has agreed to acquire B2B payments workflow company Paymetric from owner Francisco Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Paymetric has developed a B2B payment processing and workflow solution for the enterprise.

Assuming Vantiv isn’t paying too much, the buy should have low integration risk and propel the company into the fast-growing enterprise payment space.

Target Company

Atlanta, Georgia-based Paymetric was founded in 1998 to automate payment workflows within and between enterprises and to tokenize payment data to increase payment security throughout the supply chain.

Management is headed by President and CEO Asif Ramji, who has been with the firm since June 2009 and was previously SVP & GM for RBS WorldPay’s Prepaid, Loyalty and ATM Services division.

Below is a brief demo video about Paymetric’s cloud-based offerings:

(Source: Paymetric)

Paymetric has developed a significant partnership structure that includes:

System Integrators

Independent Software Vendors

Qualified Security Assessors

Processors

Notably, Vantiv was a pre-existing Processor partner, so the two companies had already developed a technology relationship prior to the acquisition.

Investors in Paymetric supplied an unconfirmed amount of funding, with Austin Ventures being an early lead investor in the firm.

It is likely Paymetric raised in the neighborhood of $20 million in financing before being acquired by private equity firm Francisco Partners in August 2013 for an undisclosed amount.

Acquisition Terms

Neither Vantiv or Paymetric disclosed the acquisition amount or terms, and there have been no ‘whisper’ numbers appearing in various press reports.

As of December 31, 2016, Vantiv had $139 million in cash and equivalents.

Vantiv hasn’t been shy about paying the necessary price for acquisitions, as it paid private equity firm Silver Lake and other shareholders the sum of $1.65 billion for competitor Mercury Payment Systems in May 2014.

Vantiv has not filed an 8-K on the transaction, nor has it disclosed the amount, so that leaves me to wonder whether the transaction was material.

Without a disclosed metric to provide a way to value the deal, it’s impossible to know for sure what the consideration will amount to, but my best guess is that it will be for less than $100 million, since anything over that would have likely compelled Vantiv to disclose the amount as ‘material.’

Rationale and Commentary

Unlike the Mercury Payment deal, the rationale for acquiring Paymetric is not to take out a competitor, but to expand Vantiv’s offerings into the B2B payment workflow space.

Additionally, Paymetric is well-positioned in the growing B2B card-based transaction segment, which utilizes its tokenization technologies to improve data security and reduce PCI DSS audit costs.

As Vantiv CEO Charles Drucker stated in the acquisition announcement,

Acquiring Paymetric builds upon our strategy to expand into high-growth channels and verticals. Paymetric's deep system integration and workflow automation expertise will enhance our already-leading ecommerce technology capabilities. Paymetric's B2B focus will also enable us to enter this fast-growing vertical in a unique and differentiated way.

So, Vantiv is bringing Paymetric in-house in order to spearhead a further expansion into B2B payments.

The advantages to Vantiv include diversifying revenue streams and building on its existing platform and vendor ecosystem to pull more transaction activity through its growing network.

Paymetric also brings existing partnership relationships with SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce (CRM).

Also, as businesses of all types conduct more transaction activity in the cloud and integrate more deeply with their supply chain, the need for automated and efficient payment processes has grown accordingly.

It’s a smart deal by Vantiv, assuming it isn’t overpaying for Paymetric.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.