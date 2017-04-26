Far Afield

Here are some exceedingly amusing visuals that show you how far gone we are.

There are a lot of things investors are short on (rationality being one), but "excuses to buy" doesn't seem to me to be one of them.

Well, it's Wednesday morning as I write this and I have no idea whether it will be published before Trump "unveils" his tax proposal, which has been hyped up more than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

What I did want to mention briefly is something I read in the predawn hours that's kind of indicative of where we're at in terms of sentiment. This is from former FX trader Mark Cudmore (full note here):

Investors are looking for a reason to buy U.S. equities again, which means they'll probably find one in Donald Trump's tax plan no matter what he says on Wednesday. Psychologically, it's difficult to admit to being underexposed to the global bullishness and to have to enter fresh market longs within 1% of the record high. Traders will cast around for something on which to pin their sudden change of heart, even if it's tenuous.

I'm not entirely sure I agree with that assessment. That is, yeah, falling yields and a surging yen were suggestive of a "Trump trade fade" going into last weekend, but I don't think anyone was finding it "difficult to enter fresh market longs within 1% of the record high." At least not in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). I mean come on Mark, people have been finding excuses to do that all year.

Sure, Trump's tax plan may be another one of those excuses, but if there's anything investors are not short on, it's "excuses to get long."

Indeed, the last two days have been laughably ridiculous. I mean sure, it's good for risk assets that Emmanuel Macron advanced to the runoff to face Marine Le Pen in France, but let's face it, he's still going to have a pretty rough go of it in terms of dealing with a possibly hung parliament.

Also, have a look at the blatant ignition mechanism deployment on Monday and Tuesday. To start the week it was the VIX crush in the driver's seat and then on Tuesday, the baton was passed to USDJPY:

But as usual, it's worth noting that this all rests on an increasingly shaky foundation.

"Sentiment" is just that - "sentiment." And it's not too difficult to demonstrate how it can quite easily run out ahead of anything that even approximates reality. Have a look at this heatmap out Wednesday morning from Goldman:

(Goldman)

I mean, just look at the green-shaded boxes. If you think, for instance, that small business optimism (a popular sentiment-based indicator) is a reliable way to measure the economy, well then the US is growing at something like 7%. Obviously that is so disconnected from the real world that it's almost not worth mentioning.

Similarly, look at this:

(Goldman)

So that's basically the market expectations version of the "hard" data versus "soft" data econ debate. The gap between where the "pros" and retail investors think the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is headed going forward and their assessment of how stocks are currently valued has almost never been higher. If you wanted to, you could just replace the title on that chart with this: "Cognitive Dissonance."

Ultimately, this has gotten so far afield that it eludes attempts to talk about it.

But even when "there are no words" (so to speak), Heisenberg still manages to find some.

