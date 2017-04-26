GNC: Short Interest And Channel Check Update

The more interesting short interest number will be the April 30, 2017, figures, as this time period contains the April 18th earnings data.

Last night, per the WSJ, we learned that GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) short interest actually declined by 193K shares for two-week period ending April 13, 2017. Short interest, two trading days before GNC's Q1 2017 results (April 18th), stood at 29.03 million shares. Enclosed below, I updated my short interest chart. I also updated my weighted average price charts and estimate that 17.9 million shares were shorted over the past 10 weeks. Again, this isn't exact science, but cumulatively, per my back of the envelope calcs, these 17.9 million shares were put on at approximately $8.23 per share. It will be fascinating to learn short interest for the period ending April 30, 2017, as this will capture April 18th trading fireworks and subsequent post-earnings trading volatility.

In other, anecdotal news, as a GNC Pro subscriber, I received my first ProBox in mail. I must say, I was fairly impressed. These boxes are customized based on your buying history and indicated interests from the mygncrewards.com website. My box contained a number of products and small samples that were relevant to my interests. This is somewhat similar to Birchbox. As a GNC Pro subscriber, you get three ProBox per year, along with free shipping and a quarter triple points day. At the margin, this is a great way for customers to try and learn about new products that could contribute to future sales for GNC.

In terms of channel checks, this past weekend, I did visit my favorite store in the area and spoke with the in-store employees, as I often do. The conversation was consistent; they are seeing a steady increase in traffic and activity (nothing like an Apple Store (NASDAQ:AAPL), but steady eddy is fine with me).

Moreover, during this visit, there were two very important things that I learned from observation and picked up from my casual questions.

Point One:

The $9.99 grab and go at the checkout register is already in place. In fact, I bought my first 28 pack of Mega Men's vitamin, as a result. While I was researching GNC's products on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), I had read a lot of reviews, and they were very favorable.

That said, in case GNC's management is reading my write-ups, I have an action item. You need to have more reviews of your products on GNC.com!

Source: Amazon.com

By the way, I have an idea what Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is talking about (in its April 13th, 2017 report - reiterated its $5 price target) that GNC.com's prices are 41% more than Amazon.com. As I said above, this is directed to GNC's management. Why are there 500 or 600 reviews on Amazon.com for GNC's popular products and 2-6 on GNC.com? This is low-hanging fruit. Please get on this pronto! And by the way, GNC.com and Amazon prices look consistent to me.

Here is a picture of my GNC vitamins to verify my story.

The other important piece of information that I learned from my visit was gleaned from the conversation. They said that Jym proteins are flying off the shelf. Jym products are developed by Jim Stoppani Ph.D. This store employee said GNC started selling the "Jym protein" line around the time of the "New GNC" re-launch and this product line is going swimmingly well. Evidentially, and I am more of a casual runner and definitely not a weightlifter, these products have two forms of protein; one that is fast-released and absorbed right away; and a second protein that is absorbed over an eight-hour time period. Perhaps, the spreadsheet jockeys on the sell side could take some initiative and break from their elaborate excel models and actually visit some stores.

Per nutraingredients-usa.com, Mr. Stoppani and Bodybuilding.com are suing each other. Mr. Stoppani's two-year exclusive with bodybuilding.com ended on May 17, 2016. Bodybuilding.com is suing Mr. Stoppani suggesting it owns the exclusive rights to his products. He is countersuing it saying that he wants an injunction filed that would prevent bodybuilding.com from selling his Jym product line.

Source: Nutraingredients-usa.com

As per the suggestion, my friend, the ex-Paulson & Co. guy, I checked out Glassdoor to see how bodybuilding.com was rated. It only got 2.8 stars, and remember that it just had layoffs in December 2016 and these are corporate employees.

Also, check out this post by a purported employee.

Takeaway

Although GNC's stock has pulled back sharply from its last Wednesday high of $9.57 and now rests at $8.07, I think this is simply the shorts going into an irrational "kamikaze" state. We will find out, definitely, in mid-May, after the April 30, 2017, short interest data is released. As I said before, I am an investor that eats my own cookin'. Of course, I haven't sold any shares.

Also, I want to formally congratulate my co-worker and friend, Barbara. She tells me, I believe in your research, so I bet accordingly. She said she could tell how excited and confident I was about GNC's Q1 2017 results, so she decided to take a "flyer" and bought 45 April 2017 $7.50 GNC calls at an average cost of $0.53 (risking $2,410 if I was wrong). On April 18, 2017, she sold 25 calls at $1.50 and 20 calls, the next day, at $2, giving her a tidy profit of roughly $4,783.84 (she is very precise).

Other readers reached out to me and shared their similar success stories buying the GNC April $7.50s, and many made 3-5X on their money. Fortune favors the brave, and I love it when my readers make money from my ideas! Please drop me a line and tell me now if you rolled the dice with me and made a few bucks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.