GrubHub: Bullish Into The Print

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is set to release Q1 earnings on Thursday, 4/27, before the open, and we are fairly bullish into the print. Although the market is saturated with competition like Uber Eats and Postmates, we believe the online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace is growing quickly enough to largely offset competitive pressures. We like the stock here and believe the fundamentals support a higher share price.

GRUB data by YCharts

Our research suggests GrubHub had a strong quarter.

GrubHub search interest continues to climb higher and has been particularly strong to start the year. Year-to-date, search interest in GrubHub has climbed 25% year-over-year. That is markedly stronger than the 21% year-over-year growth GrubHub search interest experienced in the last three months of 2016.

Moreover, web traffic analytics site SimilarWeb shows that Grubhub.com traffic is trending up across the board. Grubhub.com is gaining web traffic share globally, domestically, and specifically among food and drink websites. Data from fellow web traffic analytics site Alexa corroborates positive SimilarWeb data. Specifically, Alexa shows a huge uptick in Grubhub.com traffic starting in March 2017.

Longer term, we like the GrubHub story despite increased competition from newer players like Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Amazon Restaurants. GrubHub has certainly benefited from a first-mover advantage, and that first-mover advantage will start to wear thin as newer players eat market share. But this is a rapidly growing pie. The global food delivery market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR over the next five years.

We don't see any risks to that secular market growth, either, as it ties in perfectly with other secular shifts. For example, if one thing is clear in the food industry, it is that delivery and at-home entertainment are two huge trends which go hand-in-hand. Investors need to look no further than the correlated outperformance of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) over the past year to see evidence of this. As consumers increasingly opt to stay in and binge watch television shows on SVOD platforms, food delivery is growing in popularity. Domino's, which is a delivery-centric food service, has been a natural winner.

NFLX data by YCharts

But not every big chain offers food delivery, and that is a huge long-term growth opportunity for GrubHub. As more and more food chains gravitate toward a delivery-centric consumer environment, more and more food chains will gravitate toward partnerships with GrubHub. This chain restaurant growth opportunity is a long-term revenue tailwind for GRUB.

We also are fans of the current valuation, considering the bullish long-term growth prospects. The stock is trading around 60x trailing GAAP earnings, and that is a relative valuation trough. The last time GRUB's trailing GAAP P/E multiple languished at and below these levels, the stock staged a sharp rally from below $20 per share to above $40 per share in about six months.

GRUB data by YCharts

The stock is now off those $40 highs, and we like the set up for a big move upward on positive earnings. The company has about $3.75 in net cash per share on the balance sheet (~11% of current market cap), and that cash balance is growing. GRUB also has strong operating cash flows with a relatively depressed capex line, so we like the company's free cash flow profile.

We are bullish into the earnings, and will be interested in buying the dip if the stock sells off.