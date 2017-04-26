PRGX Global's (PRGX) CEO Ron Stewart on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Ron Stewart - President, Director & CEO

Peter Limeri - Treasurer & CFO

Analysts

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

Kevin Liu - B. Riley & Company

Peter Limeri

Let us note the outset that certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include statements relating to management's views of prospective future events and financial performance that are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these factors, please refer to PRGX Global, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its reports on forms 10-K and 10-Q.

This presentation also contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBIT, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, metrics that we use internally to measure our operating performance. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is available under the Investor Relations portion of our website at prgx.com.

I will now turn the call over to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Thanks, Pete, and welcome everyone to our First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we reported a very good start to our year as we continue to deliver year-over-year revenue growth. For the first quarter, revenue from continuing operations grew 9.3% on a constant dollar basis compared to the same period in 2016. This increase was led by our largest business, retail recovery audit, which had its fourth consecutive quarter of constant dollar year-over-year revenue growth. In addition, our adjacent services revenue increased by more than 200% on a year-over-year constant dollar basis.

In February, we closed the C&CA acquisition and began the important process of integrating the two organizations. We've been very pleased with the positive response from the C&CA client base. Also in February, we announced and began to roll out the PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools which is receiving significant interest from our clients. These tools are a logical extension of our core recovery audit services providing meaningful visibility into Source-To-Pay in efficiencies and opportunities for EBITDA and working capital improvement.

We closed our first PRGX OPTIX booking at March with the long term retail client and had several engagements under way either piloting the PRGX OPTIX suite or using the tools to deliver advisory engagements. We have a growing pipeline of PRGX OPTIX opportunities mostly with existing clients, but some with new clients interested in spend analytics insights.

I will now let Pete walk you through the details of our first quarter and then I will provide some further color on how our long term strategy and value proposition creating insight and increasing profits for our clients from their Source-To-Pay data is being rolled out to the global marketplace. Pete?

Peter Limeri

Thank you, Ron. I will begin by reviewing our financial results from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $33.6 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to the first quarter of 2016. On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated revenue for the first quarter 2017 increased $2.9 million or 9.3% compared to the same quarter in 2016. This amounts include revenue from the C&CA and Lavante acquired businesses, which were not in the prior year amounts. Excluding C&CA and Lavante, our revenue for continuing operations increased 3.3% by the constant dollar basis.

Some additional constant dollar revenue highlights include our global recovery audit business, had year-over-year growth of 6.2% including C&CA; and excluding C&CA, had year-over-year revenue growth of 1.4%. Breaking this down further, our global retail recovery audit business had year-over-year growth of 4.3%. This is the fourth consecutive quarter our global retail RA business has posted year-over-year growth. Our global commercial business including C&CA had year-over-year revenue growth of 17.1%. Our adjacent services business including the Lavante SIM had year-over-year revenue growth of 236% and excluding the Lavante SIM had year-over-year growth of 189.3%.

Total operating expenses from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 excluding depreciation, amortization, transformation and stock-based compensation expenses were $31.4 million or 93.6% of revenue compared to $29.2 million or 93.5% of revenue for the first quarter 2016. On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates, these operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased $2.8 million compared to Q1 2016, but as a percentage of revenue or essentially flat. The increase from expenses is primarily a result of approximately $2 million of C&CA and Lavante operating expenses which were not included in the prior year amounts and approximately $800,000 of bearable cost associated with the increased revenue and the continued investments in sales and operational personnel. This expense increase was partially offset by our continued operational process improvements and other cost reductions throughout the company.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $2.1 million or 6.4% of revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2 million or 6.5% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. The 2017 amount included a monthly loss associated with the Lavante SIM business of approximately $300,000 and $350,000 per month which is consistent with our previous guidance. Excluding the Lavante and the C&CA which are not part of our prior year financials, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter increased approximately 7% on a constant dollar basis when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Now, I will review our financial results from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2017 at a more detailed level. Revenue from each of our reporting segments was as follows: recovery audit services Americas revenue including the C&CA and the Lavante acquisitions was $24.4 million, compared to revenue of $21.6 million in Q1 2016, an increase of $2.8 million or 13.1%. Excluding the revenue from the acquisitions, our revenue grew 6.9% on a year-over-year constant dollar basis. This increase was led by the retail RA business, which had year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 11% on a constant dollar basis.

Recovery audit services Europe Asia-Pacific revenue was $7.8 million, compared to revenue of $9.2 million in the first quarter 2016, a decrease of $1.4 million or 15.3%. On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, Q1 2017 revenue for this segment decreased by approximately 10% compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to our Asia-Pacific region due to the timing of certain client pricing arrangements. Prior Q1, we have 19 out of 21 quarters [indiscernible] for this region and we expect to rebound in the second half of 2017. Our European retail business was basically flat to the prior year as a progress in transforming our operations.

Adjacent services revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $1.4 million compared to $417,000 for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately 225%. On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, our adjacent services revenue in the first quarter 2017 increased approximately 236% compared to Q1 2016. This increase includes revenue from the Lavante SIM business. As mentioned previously, excluding of the Lavante SIM revenue, our adjacent services revenue increased by over 189% compared to the same period of the prior year. In these emerging businesses, we continue to invest in our sales team and pipeline and developing our analytics platform offerings.

Across the revenue from continuing operations excluding transformation was $22.8 million or 68% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $21.5 million or 68.8% of revenue in the same period of the prior year, an improvement of approximately 1%. The improvements were primarily related to the flow through of the higher revenue and our continued operational process improvements partially offset by the cost associated with the new regional senior operation leaders and other recovery audit staff that were not in place from the prior year.

Total SG&A expenses from continuing operations excluding transformation, stock-based compensation expenses were $8.6 million or 25.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $7.7 million or 24.6% of revenue in the same period of the prior year. As discussed earlier, the increase in expenses is primarily a result of investment in sales personnel Lavante operating expenses that were not in the prior year amount. These increases were partially offset by other cost reductions in the other areas across the company.

Depreciation and amortization expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter 2017 were $1.9 million, which was approximately $300,000 higher when compared to the prior year. And our discontinued operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, we incurred a loss of $336,000 compared to a $487,000 loss for the same period in 2016. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, we had a net loss of $2.2 million or negative $0.10 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $552,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2016.

I will now highlight certain balance sheet and cash flow information. As of March 31, 2017, we have net non-restricted cash and cash equivalents of $11.5 million and had $13.6 million of borrowings against our revolving credit facility. $1.6 million of our March 31 cash was in U.S. bank accounts with remainder held outside the U.S. Capital expenditures on property and equipment for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $1.5 million, compared to $1 million in Q1 2016.

With the completion of the financial review, I'll now turn it back over to Ron.

Ron Stewart

Thanks, Pete. So three years ago when I first took over as CEO, we had one recurred [ph] service offering to provide to our clients. That offering was of course recovery audit and we were struggling to differentiate ourselves from the competition. Today, our recovery audit business is performing very well and we are continuing to see meaningful organic growth in the segment. In response to our client's request for us to do more with your data, we invested in contract compliance, spend analytics and supplier compliance and performance management service offerings all integrated with and driven from the core recovery audit data we know so well.

We significantly expanded our scope of services and associated client value proposition at a time when our clients were searching for new ways to bring profits from their businesses and comply with ever-changing regulatory requirements. Our objective is to help our clients drive increased profits from their Source-To-Pay function in the shortest possible time frame compared to alternative solutions.

Q1 was a solid start to our year with our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth as a company. We are most pleased with the performance of our global retail recovery audit business which had its fourth consecutive quarter on the year-over-year revenue growth and is continuing to gather momentum. With the addition of C&CA, we have significantly expanded our client base and level of skill resources in several key industries and service offerings.

Contract compliance is a key area of focus for our combined businesses as we leverage the significant experience and skill sets of C&CA across our client base in the U.S., UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With our combined commercial practices, we now have meaningful concentrations in several global industry segments including telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, CPG and resources which includes oil and gas, energy and mining.

Many of you have asked about the continuing difficulties that traditional retail sector is facing and how it might impact our business. It is certainly a challenge, but not the negative impact some may perceive. In an error of declining sales for traditional retailers, many are redeploying internal staffs and using our tools and technologies to enhance or replace key supplier and Source-To-Pay functions. Also, we've invested in audit acceleration and innovative audit concepts that drive higher claim recoveries for our retail clients and further differentiate us from our competition. Our proposition to use our client Source-To-Pay data to recover spin leakage and identify opportunities for process efficiency as well as profit and working capital improvement is attractive and we feel we're uniquely positioned to our retail clients during this challenging time. In addition, we continue to serve our base of clients in the rapidly growing etail [ph] segment, as well as supporting our traditional retail clients as they grow their etailing [ph] businesses.

So looking beyond the core recovery audit business, Pete mentioned our adjacent services segment posted 200% plus year-over-year revenue growth in Q1. While the percentage is large, we are fully aware that we are working from a small base. However, we are encouraged as this is the second consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue increase and our sales pipeline is growing.

As you may recall, we acquired Lavante in the fourth quarter of 2016. With just over five months since the close of the transaction, we have made solid progress integrating the teams and the Lavante technology platform in the context of our broader offerings. The largest opportunity for revenue growth lies in our existing client base and we are beginning to see real traction. Our client teams have been trained on the technology in how to integrate Lavante with our Legacy RA services. Because of the complexity of the solutions we sell, there is often a longer lead time for these projects to close; accordingly, we expect to see bookings to increase as we get deeper into the year.

As I mentioned previously, we launched PRGX OPTIX in February of this year. It is a suite of data analytics tools that facilitate Source-To-Pay business decision-making by providing spend visibility and insight to help our clients increase gross margins, improve working capital and prevent leakage within their Source-To-Pay operations. These services will allow us to expand our SaaS-based revenues and profits in the adjacent services segment and provide a meaningful differentiation against our competition.

We now have a healthy and growing pipeline of OPTIX and Lavante opportunities as clients see better tools and services to provide insights to increase EBITDA and manage their critical supplier relationships. A meaningful differentiator of our analytics and SIM tools over other alternatives is speed of implementation and impact due to our access to and knowledge of our clients' spend data. We are typically able to bring real value to our clients in the matter of weeks and sometimes days versus other alternatives that require prolonged projects, expensive consultants, complex technology integration and data security approval. As we look ahead to the full year of 2017, our expectations remain the same. We expect revenue growth in the low to mid-teens [ph] and adjusted EBITDA to increase by 25% to 30% compared to 2016.

With my comments complete, I will turn it over to Nova for questions. Nova?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Alex Paris of Barrington Research. Your line is open, sir.

Chris Howe

Good morning. This is Chris Howe sitting in for Alex Paris.

Ron Stewart

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Howe

Good morning. I had a question first off in regard to the M&A pipeline. Recently you have been more aggressive compared to historically with the recent acquisitions of Lavante and C&CA. What does this look like going forward as far as the character of the pipeline adjacent or core businesses, whether it's here or abroad? And I guess coming to my question, what sort of companies would you be looking for as potential value-added opportunities?

Ron Stewart

Okay, Chris. We are being very consistent at our approach to M&A. As I've mentioned, previously, there's the really two reasons or two types of companies that are going to be interesting to us. First, our companies in our business that have key skills that could augment our resources and also have great clients that could be interesting to us. There also could be industry segments that we could achieve concentration in. And we feel like with our expanding platform of services that we can take in traditional recovery audits services for and put them into a larger platform for services and they become immediately accretive.

The second type would be companies that offer technology assets that could augment or supplement what we're doing in our technology offerings. Lavante is surely an example of that and actually a little bit of both since they did have and they do have recovery audit clients. But we look forward to technologies that would fit into our platform and provide greater value to clients.

Chris Howe

That's very helpful. And following up on that, in regard to C&CA, I guess just so I could have a better picture of it, what was the exact motivation behind the deal? Was it to double the commercial business, bring on the management team of C&CA. I guess why is PRGX stronger post the C&CA acquisition?

Ron Stewart

Well, C&CA was actually a great fit. First of all, they do have a great management team and a great number of resources that especially in the commercial recovery audit and contract compliance space. First of all, that gave us significant increase in skill base for contract compliance. We feel like they're very, very good in contract compliance and we can leverage that skill and expand across our broader client base which is what we're doing.

Also, they have strength in the UK. They have a number of resources there and we surely can leverage their resources both in recovery audit in the AP area, as well as contract compliance. So we're growing in Europe. They have a very strong skill base there. So coming together, we have a stronger base to grow from. And in the final is their client base. They have a really, really impressive set of clients that we're leveraging and we're really getting some excellent concentration as I mentioned before in the number of industries. There are a number of reasons that one plus one is greater than two.

Chris Howe

Thank you for that. I have one last question. In regard to the services footprint with clients that you have mentioned previously on the last call and it remains a focus moving forward, what are your expectations as it relates to Source-To-Pay advisory PRGX OPTIX and Lavante offerings for growth over the next few years? I guess being a little bit more specific, how do you expect the services footprint to expand with clients in terms of perhaps average client revenue potential?

Ron Stewart

No question that we are expecting client revenues to increase as we revive the expanded services as we're building on our recovery audit history. Actually what we're seeing is that the revenues in our existing clients in recovery audit, especially in retail are increasing in both cases. That's great news, that was the great news we shared with you at the end of '16, so we're really seeing some nice growth in that segment and now obviously adding the additional services that we can expand the revenues - first starts with the value that clients received from our services which we'll translate and higher revenues coming to us.

Another key point here is just market share. If we're coming to our client with a better value proposition that highly integrated set of services that they can achieve value for it at a very short period of time, that's going to position us very well for more market share in the core recovery audit space. We expect direct revenues from those services, we expect them to grow meaningfully, but we also expect to continue to grow our core recovery audit business and what we're doing to clients and our market share. There are really three areas that we see revenue growth around.

Chris Howe

Okay. Thank you for taking all of my questions.

Ron Stewart

All right, Chris.

Peter Limeri

Thanks, Chris.

Ron Stewart

Talk soon.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Liu of B. Riley & Company. Your line is open.

Kevin Liu

Hi, good morning.

Ron Stewart

Good morning, Kevin.

Kevin Liu

First, I just wanted to set on the adjacent services line. I think you've spoken in prior quarters about a large engagement that have been put on hold, how I'm as a client was going through the M&A process. Can you comment on whether or not that's sort of contributing in Q1, or if that's still a source of potential incremental revenues going forward through the year?

Peter Limeri

Kevin, that was not a contributor in Q1. That is still out there waiting for final regulatory approval. So that would be something that would occur -- hopefully starts at Q2 and into Q3 and Q4 of this year.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And within the comments on the EAP region. You guys made reference to some APAC [ph] pricing considerations. Could you just talk a little bit more about what happened there and why you're confident you'd return the growth from the back half of the year?

Peter Limeri

Yes. In some of the contracts we have, there was just some timing around of how the claims are adjudicated and then paid. And so based on that, we know that the way to contract is structured, that that revenue will come back in the second half of this year. For an unusual deal, that ends this year as well.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And just lastly, the Americas' piece of the recovery audits services business continues to perform well. Can you discuss claims production within the quarter and then if you're seeing any slow changes in terms of collection cycles either in the Americas or other price of the recovery audit business?

Ron Stewart

The claims production is solid and strong, so we're actually increasing our work in progress, our inventory of claims, so we feel good about the production. And in terms of the conversion in our retail business, I think with acceleration and doing more to get the claims out there sooner, our claims conversion tends to go up. That's positive. There are always challenges, so there are all these issues around timing of certain claims that might take longer. But in contract compliance, that's a longer lead time conversion and many times a tougher conversion cycle. We are seeing improvements there, but I think we'll continue to focus in on that area.

And in commercial, there are pretty quick conversion there and we do have a good solid backlog of claims. The big challenge with commercial is on-boarding new clients. The time it takes to get through data, to get them up and operational, many times that's outside of our control and can take a little bit longer to get ramped up on new clients.

Kevin Liu

All right. That's all I had. Congrats on a good quarter.

Peter Limeri

Thanks, Kevin.

Ron Stewart

Bye, Kevin.

Operator

And sir, I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time.

Ron Stewart

Okay. All right. Thank you, Nova. We'll continue to do our job here and stay close to the market. Thank you all for attending this morning and we look forward to talking to you to talk about our Q2 results later on this year.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the call. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

