Thoughts On Glass-Steagall, Once Again

The removal of Glass-Steagall in 1999 was not the cause of the financial collapse that took place before the Great Recession, and the separation of institutions is not the solution.

The past is gone, and the administration, the government, and pundits need to let go and move on into the future.

The Trump administration is spending time looking back in history considering the resurrection of at least parts of the Glass-Steagall Act that separated investment banks from commercial banks.

On April 18, I posted the article, "The Future of Glass-Steagall and the Banking Industry."

The discussion surrounded the possibility that the Trump administration might reintroduce parts of the Glass-Steagall Act, or at least something people have referred to as Glass-Steagall lite. The basic idea is that commercial banking and investment banking needed to be separated once again into different organizations and not work together under one roof.

My conclusion to this idea: "Actually, I hope the Trump administration drops the idea of bringing back Glass-Steagall."

In response to this post, I got some of the most contrary comments I have ever received on a post in the eight years that I have put up articles on Seeking Alpha.

Now, I want to continue my argument following up on an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal titled "The Shattered Arguments for a New Glass-Steagall."

This article was written by William Isaac, a former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Richard Kovacevich, who, I shudder to mention at this time, a retired chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo & Co. Oh, well…

Isaac and Kovacevich conclude:

"...almost unbelievably, there are calls to restore Glass-Steagall, re-create stand-alone investment banks, and allow them to operate once again outside the regulated banking system. The administration and Congress should not even consider putting America's economy at risk that way again."

Their reasoning goes as follows:

"Traditional investment banks primarily underwrite debt and equity for corporations; provide advice on mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; and help clients hedge their risks. These activities involve almost no risk on the investment banks' own books. In contrast, commercial banks extend credit to people and businesses and retain a good deal of both the credit risk and the interest-rate risk. The repeal of Glass-Steagall allowed these banks to diversify their risks and revenues by providing fee-based investment services."

Isaac and Kovacevich contend that the financial collapse leading up to the Great Recession was not a result of the repeal of the Glass-Steagall act but was centered on some exceptional risk-taking centered in a small number of institutions doing questionable things.

"The major perpetrators of the 2008 financial crisis were 20 or so institutions that had originated, securitized, and distributed exotic sub-prime mortgages with toxic features. About 10 investment banks packaged mortgages made by savings-and-loan associations, such as Countrywide, Washington Mutual, and Indy Mac, and by state-chartered mortgage brokers - many of which committed outright fraud."

They note that these S&Ls "were the remnants of an industry" that had failed a decade or so earlier and arose out of its ashes to take advantage of the 1990s push by the government to extend mortgages to lower and lower income families. Hence, the creation of the sub-prime mortgage, Alt-A mortgages, and so on.

Furthermore:

"Banks are at risk of failure when they become too concentrated by geography, industry, or product line. Risks need to be diversified that no one mistake can bring down an entire institution."

At one time, banks were very concentrated on the basis of geography. I had a grandfather that was a proverbial "Missouri" banker. He strongly believed that banks should not have more than one branch, as was the case in Missouri. So, the state had hundreds of small banks, primarily focused on lending to farmers and subject to the weather and commodity prices.

Then, there was the savings and loan industry, a government effort to promote the American way and allow people to obtain money to own their own home. All these institutions could do was grant mortgage loans and collect savings deposits. The S&Ls had to be protected against paying too much on their savings deposits, and so the government had to control this factor by using Regulation Q to limit the interest rates these institutions paid.

Of course, the industry was subject to wide swings dependent upon the housing market and also dependent upon the direction of short-term interest rates. When the government created inflation in the 1960s that resulted in higher and higher interest rates, the industry basically collapsed.

Lack of diversification is not a good thing in financial institutions.

There is one other thing that has constantly plagued banking throughout history. Bankers have a tendency to push financial leverage to the edge. When one studies the history of commercial banking, one reads about the constant concern about how commercial bankers always end up pushing their capital ratios to the extreme as conditions required. Banks have always tended, unless regulated, to get by on smaller and smaller capital bases.

This financial leveraging was pushed to the extreme over the 50 years leading up to the financial collapse preceding the Great Recession. The credit inflation created by the government during this time to fight the Vietnam War, to create higher and higher levels of employment, and to support housing, coupled with the "Greenspan Put" in the 1990s and 2000s that put a floor under the stock market, resulted in an environment where financial institutions stretched and stretched and stretched. Capital ratios dropped and dropped and dropped during this time as the regulators, going with the flow, turned a blind eye to the condition of the banks.

This was also the case for the investment banks where capital ratios tended toward zero, and the Securities and Exchange Commission "failed to enforce adequate capital and liquidity requirements on investment banks, including Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, which had trillion-dollar balance sheets funded by volatile and expensive short-term wholesale funds." Note, the funding was in "wholesale funds" and not equity capital.

"As a consequence of the crisis, the offending investment banks and S&Ls were sold, liquidated or converted into regulated banking companies. The financial system has stabilized at historically high capital levels and the economy is growing again…." Economic growth will reach the eight-year mark at the end of this calendar quarter.

As I wrote before, "I hope the Trump administration drops the idea of bringing back Glass-Steagall." I am in favor of maintaining the higher capital levels.

There is one other factor that is impacting the banking industry that I believe also requires us to stay away from bringing back anything related to Glass-Steagall and that is the rapid encroachment of information technology or FinTech into finance. If anything given what is happening elsewhere in the world, the government and the regulators should be working together with the industry to oversee the evolution of FinTech in the United States.

The last thing we should be doing with respect to the banking industry right now is looking backwards to try and achieve a long-past world. That world is gone. Let's move on into the future.

