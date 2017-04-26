Why Analyzing Amazon Based On Short-Term Results Doesn't Work Or Matter

The idea in the name of the article could be applied to any company, but in regard to the market, a lot of investors determine moves based upon short-term fluctuations in the performance of the company, rather than their long-term prospects.

So when I saw one analyst pointing out some short-term concerns about the performance of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and then downgrading the company, it provided a good opportunity to look at the best way to view Amazon when making a decision on whether or not to take or add to a position.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler downgraded Amazon, saying, "At current levels, we believe Amazon will need to begin to show greater operating leverage for shares to move meaningfully higher and reach our bull case."

When talking about "operating leverage" it was a reference to profit margins.

Concerns over Amazon's margins are nothing new. It has been talked about by a lot of those following the company. The conclusion by many was Amazon was valued far too high; and yet the company continues to defy margin and earnings gravity. I'll explain why it has done so, and will continue to do so in the future.

First, let's look at a key similarity between Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) when it started to scale years ago, and Amazon with its ongoing growth strategy.

Amazon and Wal-Mart

Years ago some of the same concerns Amazon now faces Wal-Mart also faced in regard to margins, as analysts aired doubts about the ability of Wal-Mart to compete with margins that slim.

What was really going on was yes, Wal-Mart's margins were near what their competitors were, but they made it up by turning over its inventory far more than its competition. So if a competitor had a net margin of 4 percent and Wal-Mart had a net margin of 1.4 percent, if Wal-Mart turned its inventory over three or more times against one for its competitor, they would generate more revenue and earnings.

The earnings report would reflect dubious margins, but that didn't tell the whole story of the giant retailer. The same goes for Amazon, in a different way.

Kessler said this about Amazon:

"Amazon continues to invest aggressively across a number of key areas, including fulfillment centers, digital content costs (e.g., recent NFL deal), Prime services, Alexa/Echo, and India. While we expect 2H operating margin improvement, this is largely anticipated by consensus estimates and we believe shares reflect the improved back half outlook."

While he correctly identifies the reason behind Amazon's low margins, he goes on to say the market has already priced that in for the year. Maybe.

But what matters on the margin side of e-commerce is the online retailer can generate a lot of sales with low margins and still make money. It's harder to see this because Wal-Mart, with its physical stores in the past, could easily count inventory turnover on a store-to-store basis. For obvious reasons Amazon isn't able to do the same.

Why all the sudden worry?

What this is primarily predicated upon is the increased competition against its AWS cloud segment resulted in the company cutting prices in order to continue to compete strong against its competition.

Since AWS is what has been a key revenue growth catalyst for the company, and even a better earnings generator, it has brought about the concern on whether or not it will have to continue to cut prices or lose market share and momentum.

In the last quarter AWS revenue came in at $3.5 billion, a gain of 47 percent. That was down from the prior two quarters, which grew at a pace of 58 percent and 55 percent the two quarters before that.

That and the practice of Amazon continuing to spend significant amounts on other areas of the company is what some like Kessler believe has brought the company to the place of being fully valued where it's at.

The mistaken thesis as I see it

Why I think these concerns are misplaced is investors are rewarding the company and bidding it up based upon their perceived outlook for future earnings of the company, not on what hasn't been proven to be a trend in any way, meaning competitors continuing to force Amazon into a more defensive, low-price strategy.

More important to me is Amazon has a track record of either disrupting giant sectors, specifically with its e-commerce business, and being able to take on a totally different sector and take the market lead by a wide margin.

It's also starting on a third sector, leading the voice-controlled digital personal assistant market with its Alexa and Echo. Intertwined with the Internet of Things, the revenue and earnings potential is extraordinary for the market leaders in the future.

So the idea of Amazon continuing to spend on new initiatives which could put downward pressure on margins in the short term is irrelevant to me. It's the way the company does business, and it has worked very well for a couple of decades, and should continue to do so for years to come.

Conclusion

Whether or not the market has already priced in the 2017 performance of Amazon or not doesn't matter to me, and I don't think it will matter much no matter what the earnings report reveals in the near future.

I see investors pricing Amazon in years, not months, which is why so many analysts I've watched over the years try to figure out why Amazon continued to do so well for investors and didn't come crashing to the ground.

The truth is Amazon did, even for a tech company, do things differently. Usually a tech company, in the initial stages, doesn't concern itself with earnings, but goes hard after growth in order to scale the company. After that they usually are able to boost margins and continue to grow revenue and earnings because of their market share.

In the case of Amazon, it has continued to invest in ways differently than usual, even for a tech company, and that has generated revenue, but not much in the way of earnings with regard to its e-commerce business. That, to me, is what is being communicated here. If the company's earnings have been recently increased by its cloud business, it may put downward pressure on the performance of the company for the remainder of 2017, and possibly longer, if Amazon has to continue to lower costs.

What's being missed to me is a lot of shareholders and investors are already looking at the potential of Alexa and Echo, and that could end up being a much larger business than the giant sectors e-commerce and the could represent.

That said, how I see it is investors consider Amazon as a company that can find new, large growth sectors accurately, and this gives them confidence in the long-term prospects of Amazon even if it has an occasional disappointing quarter.

Not only that, they find them and have been able to rapidly take the market lead in them - a market lead that is substantial in all cases so far. I'm referring here to e-commerce, the cloud, and voice-activated personal assistants.

For that reason I see focusing on margins as meaningless, as long as they don't go negative, which isn't going to sustainably happen, if it ever does in the future.