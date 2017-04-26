The Next Move For Pengrowth Energy

If management wants to focus on the thermal assets and their potential expansion, then the conventional assets should be joint ventured.

Pengrowth Energy (PGH) has just announced that it is exiting Swan Hills by selling the remaining acreage for C$185 million. That means that production will decrease by roughly 5,000 BOED as a result of this sale. There are now enough sales that need to close to pay off the 2018 debt. There may even be money left over to tackle the small amount left in 2019.

(All figures in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Pengrowth Energy April, 2017, Investor Presentation

This was available before the latest announcement. Management never includes the debt on the bank line in their presentation. That is why the amount of debt never adds up to the total figure presented in the press releases. By the latest calculations of management, enough debt will be paid to reduce long term debt outstanding to about C$700 million. The announcement also reveals that more sales proceeds (if any) will be used to further reduce debt. Management now appears to be bringing key financial ratios back in line. So total long term debt will probably decline below C$500 million. If banking relations have been strained enough the long term debt may have to decrease below C$300 million.

Interestingly, there is still no announcement to modify the previous warnings about covenant violations. Some of those covenants are probably still not in danger. The main remaining covenant threat may be the possibility of future impairment charges. If that is true, then, despite the debt reduction progress, more material sales are on the way. Despite repeated attempts to modify loan conditions, there does not appear to be a way at the current time to modify the loans in a satisfactory fashion.

Source: Pengrowth Energy April 25, 2017 Press Release

Funds flow from operations appears to take a very minimal hit from this sale (good!). But investors will need to check to see if cost progress has been made in the first quarter announcement. Funds flow from operations needs to come from operations, not the hedging operation. Otherwise the next big move for management will be a combination of cost cutting and the development of low cost leases to lower the corporate average cost. This management has not been nearly aggressive enough about increasing cash flow. That stance needs to quickly change.

As shown above, operating costs are not decreasing as a result of this sale. So far, the sales have really not aided the drive to decrease operating costs. So if there is no help from the quarter, then management needs to really increase operating efficiency significantly.

Source: Pengrowth Energy April, 2017, Investor Presentation

Management has publicly focused on the thermal oil assets. The capital budget contains some very profitable proposals to expand production a little. The cash flow needs to climb considerably though as management is talking about a 30,000 BOD expansion of the thermal oil production. The cost of C$600 million would probably require cash flow of at least C$900 million.

However, production is running at very roughly half that rate, but cash flow is only projected to be C$170 million. Even with the latest proposed very profitable optimization programs, the cash flow will be woefully short of adequate. So adequate return of current assets needs to be the top priority before any expansion.

Concurrent with the latest sales should be some joint venture proposals to develop the light oil assets. This company has leases in some very low cost areas. Yet the conventional assets do not appear to produce an adequate rate of cash flow either. Therefore management needs an expert in those conventional leases to manage them and provide an adequate return. A suitable joint venture partner for those leases would do the job nicely.

Management has indicated a desire to concentrate on the thermal assets, so someone with expertise on the conventional leases should develop those properties. Cash flow could build with some very minimal investment. Management could have the best of both worlds. Cash flow from the conventional properties that remain and the ability to optimize the thermal assets in preparation for an expansion. Management may need to experiment with the current thermal assets before proposing a viable expansion plan to the market and to key lenders.

The last possibility for a major next move would be the acquisition of some upgrading refinery capacity. This integration would offset some of the selling price discount. It would also allow the company to make extra profit from the upgrading process if operations run efficiently. Diversification always carries some risk when management has no experience in the area. But there are plenty of operating models out there (like Suncor (SU), for example) for management to successfully copy.

This management needs to get going on the next potential steps while selling properties. Management has thoroughly proved that waiting for oil prices to recover was not the best strategy. So management needs to get working on the targeted remaining cash flow. The projection of C$160 in annual cash flow from operations is woefully inadequate for the remaining production of more than 40,000 BOED. The relationship between those two numbers needs to dramatically change for the better.

A few more property sales should eliminate the risk of any unfavorable debt outcomes. So while management concentrates on the property sales, the next step needs to be address. This management needs to show the forward thinking that will keep the stock from ever getting pounded as it has the last few years. Once the market realizes that this management is becoming a forward planning management (that "self-starter" attitude), then the market will positively revalue the stock.

In the meantime, long term debt has nearly been cut in half. The long term debt-to-cash flow from operations ratios is not satisfactory. But that ratio has improved tremendously since the start of the year. The lenders should continue to show some patience as management proceeds to sell non-core properties. So the threat of further equity crises has diminished considerably. The stock is now a lot less speculative than it was just a few months back. There is still plenty of time for investors to read the 10-K and 10-Q as they do their own investigation. But the future appreciation prospects of this stock are brightening considerably. Significant operating leverage is beginning to manifest itself without the downside risk. A speculative bounce-back to at least $5 per share cannot be ruled out. But the stock has a very wide range of potential achievements.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.