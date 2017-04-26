L Brands: Invest For Its Big Dividend And Turnaround Potential

We see the China market as a significant growth opportunity. Later this year the company will take its iconic show to Shanghai.

Whilst FY 2017 will be a tough year, we think it is worth sticking with the company as it goes through a transition.

Earlier this month the shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) hit a multi-year low as broker downgrades and falling comparable store sales weighed heavily on investor sentiment. But with comparable store sales beginning to show signs of improvement and the retailer's shares providing a forward 4.7% dividend yield, is now the time to invest in the company behind the iconic Victoria's Secret brand?

Like almost all retailers out there, a fall in mall foot traffic has largely been behind the poor performance of L Brands' flagship Victoria's Secret brand in recent years. Comparable store sales (which can be found here and here) have been negative for six out of the last five months, falling as much as 13% in March. Which is a real shame considering its Bath & Body Works stores have smashed expectations and delivered positive comp growth for four out of the last six months.

As Victoria's Secret is the company's biggest segment by some distance, contributing 62% of total sales, its poor performance means L Brands' comps as a whole closely follow those of the luxury lingerie brand. In March L Brands' comparable sales fell 10%, one of the worst showings in the retail sector. But surprisingly this was better than the market had expected. The market had been expecting comparable store sales to fall 13% in March.

But it wasn't just falling traffic that impacted the company. Sales were negatively impacted in March due to Easter falling later this year and of course its exit from swim and apparel categories. All in all, these impacted sales by up to 10 percentage points according to management. But we feel the decision to exit the swim and apparel categories will prove to be the right one in time. In our opinion the categories were highly competitive, lacked the desirability of its lingerie. Ultimately we expect the refocus to result in a little short term pain, but long-term gain.

Especially with the hard work management is doing at streamlining the business. Throughout 2016 L Brands undertook strategic changes, as mentioned above, to Victoria's Secret in an effort to streamline the business and focus on core strategies to accelerate growth. While this has put pressure on its near-term performance, management believes it provides a platform for accelerated growth. As a result, they appear confident that the company can achieve the goal of growing annual income by 10% and operating income in the high teens annually moving forward, according to the latest earnings call.

One key way of delivering on this in our opinion is its international operations. L Brands has invested heavily in international growth, opening a 25,000 square feet flagship Victoria's Secret store in Shanghai, and another in Singapore. Considering the growing middle class in China and elsewhere in Asia, we see these markets as providers of sizeable growth for luxury businesses like L Brands in the future. It's no wonder then that the company plans to bring its iconic annual Victoria's Secret show to Shanghai by the end of the year. We expect this to generate high levels of promotion, further increasing the brand's image with Chinese consumers.

Another way we expect the company to deliver on its long-term goals is the refocus to its core business. While the company was exiting swimwear and apparel, it was bolstering its bra segment with sports bras and bralettes. We see this as a way for the brand to appeal to the millennial generation, especially those which are active.

But the key to survival in this changing retail environment is likely to be a strong e-commerce offering. In our opinion L Brands has achieved this and the proof is in its results. Its highly profitable online businesses generated around $2 billion in sales last year, up around $100 million on a year earlier and approximately 15.9% of total company sales.

As well as being a potential turnaround investment, we find L Brands attractive for its dividend. At present L Brands provides investors with a forward dividend yield of 4.7%, well ahead of the market average. Although to pay this level of dividend it is paying out all of its earnings and more, with cash reserves of $1.9 billion, we feel confident the company can continue to safely grow its dividend without negatively impacting the business whilst it goes through its transition.

While earnings are almost certainly going to fall this year as the company goes through its transition, we believe its shares are undervalued and represent great value for money today. For the year ahead we expect earnings to fall by around 11% to $3.33 per share, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate as we believe the market is overlooking its China business and the positive impact a weaker dollar will have on its foreign earnings.

We feel 17x earnings is a fair multiple for its shares to trade at, especially considering its strong brand, international growth opportunity, and generous dividend yield. Based on this and our earnings per share forecast, we have a 12-month price target of $56.61. This equates to a potential return in excess of 11.8%, or a whopping 16.5% when including its dividend.

With a potential return of this magnitude on an undemanding multiple, we think L Brands offers investors a compelling risk/reward today.

