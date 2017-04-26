Sports Direct Probably Won't Acquire Finish Line

Sports Direct has a strong market timing track record and it may be able to help with merchandising, supply-chain, and strategy.

Over the last few weeks, British sporting good retailer Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDISY) announced in a 13D filing that it had acquired a whopping 7.8% stake in Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) for a little less than $43 million. I will reveal some of the other strategic bets Sports Direct has made over the past few years, and although I think the Finish Line investment could be one of the more likely full acquisitions due to its size, partnerships with great brands, and presence in the United States, I do not see an acquisition in the cards. That said, at the very least, I think Sports Direct could provide some additional expertise in supply-chain management, merchandising, and strategy.

Let's take a look at Sports Direct and why Finish Line is more likely to be an activist target than a full acquisition.

Who is Sports Direct?

Prior to its 13D announcement, I had little knowledge of Sports Direct, other than hearing that the company was kicking the tires on a joint-bid with Modell's for Sports Authority.

At a glance, Sports Direct has roughly $3.7 billion in sales, $488 million in EBITDA (~13% EBITDA margin), and a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. The company operates in the traditional, direct-to-consumer chain stores and online sales model that sells great brands like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The company also owns a few gyms and dozens of individual brands that it sells through its stores, at wholesale, and through licensing. Some of Sports Directs legacy brands include LA Gear, British Knights, and Everlast.

Founded in 1982, the company has grown due to a mix of M&A and internal investments in new stores and a strong online presence. Sports Direct engages in at least some M&A virtually every year.

As mentioned previously, Sports Direct has shown desire to dip its foot into the US market. In 2016, the firm was undoubtedly involved in the bidding process for the bankrupt Sports Authority, and just last week, the company paid $101 million for Eastern Mountain Sports, LLC that owns Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports. The acquisition will give Sports Direct 50 stores in the United States and an ecommerce platform.

In addition to M&A, Sports Direct has taken fairly sizeable stakes in struggling retailers. In 2016, the company purchased 11.52% of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) and a 2.34% position in Dick's Sporting Goods (Pending:DSG), as Sports Direct looked to improve its partnerships in the United States. Sports Direct followed up its acquisition of 11% of French Connection, and in the years prior, Sports Direct has purchased positions in several British retailers to voice confidence.

Sports Directs investment in Dick's has turned out to be prudent, with shares up 46% excluding dividends since the acquisition.

Shares of Iconix Brands Group have also performed quite well, surging 36% since Sports Direct initiated its investment.

Sports Direct is too early to grade, but the company's recent track record of taking stakes in beaten down names has been quite lucrative.

Partner Maybe, Buyer Probably Not

Although Finish Line could be palatable for Sports Direct at its given valuation, I think the more likely outcome will be a partnership and perhaps some input to the senior management team. Sports Direct loves taking positions in what it believes to be undervalued companies, and I think Finish Line could use some input from another successful sporting goods retailer.

Sports Direct has not pursued $1 billion + acquisitions, and given the transformative state of the US sporting goods market, I do not believe an outright purchase of Finish Line is likely.

However, Sports Direct should be able to add shareholder value via stability and hopefully valuable input from its experienced senior management team. At the very least, perhaps Sports Direct will facilitate some information sharing about trend identification and fashion so Finish Line can proactively improve its product assortments.

On its own, Finish Line is not a buy-based simply on Sports Direct's investment. However, I believe the market overreacted to Finish Line's poor fourth quarter and mediocre guidance. At its current valuation, which implies only a slight premium to book value and an earnings multiple of just 5-6x FY18 EBITDA, I think Finish Line has the ability to trade back to $19-23. With its unlevered balance sheet, I also believe Finish Line could make an attractive LBO or acquisition target.

