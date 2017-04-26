Gilead: Not Even Harvoni And Sovaldi For Kids Can Help

I don’t think this is a buying opportunity for the stock on this news alone right now, but it is certainly a move in the right direction.

Sovaldi and Harvoni received approval for kids between the ages of 12 and 17 and I'll take a look at what it means for Gilead in this article.

The thing that frustrates me and most investors about owning shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is that the stock has absolutely zero traction with the rest of the market. On days the market is soaring, like Monday, the stock was in the red. Because the company is resting on its laurels and not making any sort of deals investors continue to punish it.

They don't even need to make an acquisition, just perhaps a partnership like the one Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) struck with Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) recently would do the trick. But instead, Gilead continues to focus on its pipeline and in this article I would like to examine what the most recent approval for Harvoni and Sovaldi for kids means for Gilead.

As investors all know, Harvoni and Sovaldi have been the linchpins to what has been keeping Gilead going through the boom years and as soon as those linchpins bust loose the bottom fell out in the company. There just isn't anyone else to cure with Hep C anymore, or is there? Until earlier this month children with Hep C didn't have Harvoni or Sovaldi available to them so with the recent FDA approval it gives Gilead a little shot in the arm for adding revenues.

The drugs were only approved in adults beforehand, but even with this approval for kids it isn't for kids of all ages. The approval is only for kids between the ages of 12 and 17. So before we get all giddy about this approval it is important to study the facts first. According to a recent estimate approximately 10% of the world's population HCV population is fifteen years of age or younger (or 11M adolescents are infected with HCV). Hundreds of millions of dollars are spent annually on a global scale to combat adolescents infected with the virus.

In the same vain as analyzing Hep C for adults it is just as important to analyze the market for adolescents by examining the competition and the substitutes. The main competitors obviously includes Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Zepatier, which, according to the FDA's website, is not yet established from a pharmacokinetics standpoint and the same can be said of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Viekira Pak. Gilead clearly has the first mover's advantage from the competition at this point for treating adolescents. But in my mind an investor should assume that this first mover advantage will not hold up for long as I believe the risk to be at least a medium one till one of these two competitors pursue that additional revenue channel as well.

If for whatever reason an individual doesn't have access to either one of the products offered by Gilead or their competitors, alternatives do exist but may not fully cure the patient from the virus. Such substitutes include other antiviral products or the other end of the spectrum includes something as invasive as a liver transplant. The alternatives to the real thing don't offer any real threat in my opinion to thwart Gilead from realizing the potential of grab of a significant portion of the revenues in the adolescence market for Hep C.

Despite the low threat from alternatives and the medium risk associated with the competitors I don't believe that this approval for adolescence does much to stem the losses in revenues that Gilead is experiencing. Although the entire adolescent Hep C market may be worth hundreds of millions of dollars (let's round up to $1B for simplicity), the company is losing billions on sales for Harvoni and Sovaldi from 2015 to 2016 as per the most recent 10-K filing seen below. Between 2015 and 2016 Sovaldi alone lost $1.2B in sales while Harvoni lost $4.8B, you tell me if that $1B in sales for adolescents makes up for the losses even if Gilead were to capture 100% of the entire market without any threat of competition. I don't think this is a buying opportunity for the stock on this news alone right now, but it is certainly a move in the right direction.

Source: Gilead 10-K

I actually initiated my position in Gilead in early September of 2015 and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. I will not be buying shares because I'm now above my 10% threshold. But I do believe that it offers value until around $84 which happens to be the midway point of the 52-week range and a 25.5% increase from the current price.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, Gilead is my largest position and has done poorly, as I'm down 16.5% on the name, while it occupies roughly 18.9% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculation stock though on the notion that it can string together a few pearls. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.4% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.9%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 6.9% while the market is up 6.7%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 20.5% 10.2% AbbVie Inc. 11.3% 4.1% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 10.1% 4.0% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 4.3% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 1.0% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.0% 7.3% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -1.5% 5.6% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -2.7% 9.1% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -4.5% 3.5% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -7.2% 9.9% Gilead Sciences Inc. -16.5% 18.9% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -68.7% 0.2% Cash $ 19.79%

