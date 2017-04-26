Seadrill: Fresh News On Its Restructuring

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has just provided fresh news on its restructuring process. The news is related to the majority-owned subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) (Seadrill stake -- 70.4%) and Archer (Seadrill stake -- 39.9%). Let's go through them one by one.

Seadrill announced that it had amended the revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling to mature on June 30, 2017, and increased it to $50 million. The facility's original size was $25 million and the maturity date was April 30, 2017.

As I have already described many times in my Seadrill-related articles, North Atlantic Drilling is not a viable operation on its own and needs support from the parent company. The recent long-term contracts for West Elara and West Linus actually made the short-term situation even worse for the company due to the decrease in dayrates. Nevertheless, North Atlantic Drilling shares enjoyed a wild ride after the news on the contracts was published:

The stock is now firmly in hands of short-term speculators, some of whom don't even know in what business North Atlantic Drilling is in. In this light, I will not rule out another spike in the company's shares due to the news. Seadrill's move to provide a lifeline to the troubled subsidiary could be interpreted as "fresh financing" for North Atlantic Drilling by those who are not familiar with the situation. The fundamental assessment of North Atlantic Drilling has not changed -- the company will be reabsorbed by Seadrill and current shareholders will be lucky to get anything out of the restructuring.

Let's proceed to the second piece of news. Seadrill announced that was able to agree with Archer and its lenders to extinguish approximately $253 million in financial guarantees provided by Seadrill in exchange for a cash payment of approximately $25 million. Seadrill added that it remained in constructive discussions with Archer and its lenders to extinguish the remaining $25 million of financial guarantees in exchange for a cash payment representing 10% of their face value. Also, Seadrill agreed to convert $146 million in subordinated loans provided to Archer into a $45 million subordinated convertible loan. The new loan bears an interest of 5.5%, matures in December 2021 and has a conversion right into Archer's equity in 2021 with a strike at $2.083 per share.

Source: archerwell.com

In the last trading session, Archer shares closed at the price of 13.60 Norwegian crowns. This is $1.59 at the current exchange rate.

Here's what happened: Seadrill was able to get rid of its financial guarantees to Archer with a cash payment of 10% of their face value, but at the same time had to give up on $101 million of the loan. The deal is good for Seadrill. It looks like the company will try to deal with its subsidiaries and related companies first to simplify restructuring, and will turn to its own creditors later to arrange a final deal.

For those of you who have not seen it yet, I strongly encourage to study the case of Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG), which has recently stated that it could issue up to one trillion shares. This is a radical example, but similar dilution should be considered as an alternative to a complete wipeout of shareholders if Seadrill and its creditors are able to reach an amicable agreement.

Bottom Line

Seadrill continues its preparation for restructuring, which already takes much longer than everyone expected. Although the process is slow, the company has no chance to kick the can down the road and wait for better market environment to try and save current shareholders' stakes. Seadrill shares trade below $1, but I'd argue that the market is optimistic at this point regarding the potential recovery for shareholders as the company retains $360 million in market capitalization. I do not believe that creditors will leave that much value on the table. I think that the above-mentioned Ocean Rig scenario might be a good example of what will ultimately happen with Seadrill.

