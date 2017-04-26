Vera Bradley: The Suprising Survivor Of The Amazon Apocalypse

Management has tried to reposition with little success, my trip to a few of the stores reveals the reason why.

A look at the balance sheet which is the best you will find in retail.

Introduction

Retail, with an emphasis on malls and apparel stores, is facing an existential crisis of late. Or at least something they have never faced before.

It is all but apparent that e-commerce has exposed the fact that despite Americans' insatiable appetite for consumption and shopping, we have finally built and opened too much retail space. In a world with no e-commerce this over expansion may have been sustainable but with it, there is no chance.

And so now enterprising investors are picking through the rubble of the retail stocks to try to find what might survive, thrive, adapt, and live on to 2018 and beyond.

Do we focus on retailers with the best balance sheets, the biggest online presence, number of stores outside the declining mall, the REITs knowing they can always re-lease the closed J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), or do we avoid the whole complex together?

Thesis

To my own surprise, one of my favorite ideas in the space is Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA).

Here is a retailer who has a large mall presence but has also some indirect exposure to other types of retail in addition to their webstore and stores in outlet malls which have an very different product mix and stronger traffic trends.

My own personal observations and research have led me to believe that balance sheets are rarely the focus of companies and sectors that are healthy and growing.

But in permanently impaired or declining sectors, which brick and mortar retail might just qualify as, the balance sheet moves up the chain of importance as the bankruptcies pile up and shorts take aim.

In that vein, I will explore Vera Bradley's balance sheet and how it isn't as great as it appears but still stellar relative to its peers.

The Problems

Chief among Vera Bradley's problems has been that virtually every important financial metric has been declining for 5 years on.

Overall revenue/sales have declined from 535 million in 2013 to $485 million in 2017. Net income has fallen from $1.70 to $0.54 over the same time period.

The most shocking number is the doubling of the store count, from 76 to 159 over the same period a year earlier, while "average net revenues per gross square foot" fell from 1083 to 642.

It is evident that these new stores were either far less productive and profitable than existing stores, or that they cannibalized existing store sales rather than generating new ones, or that they were opened at precisely the wrong time considering the sector and company specific headwinds - or, most likely, a combination of all three.

As you might well imagine, Vera Bradley's stock price has reflected a similar pattern of woe.

VRA data by YCharts

So clearly there is a problem. Next, we will explore what management has been doing and saying about how they are turning around the company and then explore why, despite the hideous numbers, I like Vera Bradley.

The Turnaround: Action Vs. Words

A Washington Post article from Sept. 2016 does a good job of profiling some of the actions executives are taking to turn the company and the some of the missteps they made in the past.

Vera Bradley seems to have lost its allure and attraction among its key demographic, 25-34 women, according to management.

Their new strategy revolves around a shift in marketing and product design to appeal to the "daymaker", which is some mashup of a young modern working women who is not interested in the flowery bags that have been Vera Bradley's go to for so long.

The company appears to be shifting away from this famous flowery pattern technique to items that look more like they are from Coach (NYSE:COH) or other higher end luxury brands. These items might have higher end fabrics like leather rather than the low quality cloth.

The problem for me is that, in a bit of research, my wife and I went to a Vera Bradley in a local Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) mall to check out the display, traffic, etc.

An interesting piece of info I picked up before going is that Vera Bradley says right in their 10k that 70% of the items in their outlet stores are made specifically for that store model. Their outlets stores are not really outlets at all but rather just different versions of their regular stores.

The first thing I noticed is that in the afternoon on spring Saturday the store had very strong traffic. The place was almost hard to move around in and was buzzing.

While my wife left to browse I looked around and observed. The biggest thing that stood out to me was that the non-flowery pattern, more mature leather items that I thought the company was focused on was given less than 5% of space in the store. More important also was the location, back in the far right corner, not even visible as you enter the store.

Instead, in the ever important front windows and everywhere else in the store was the same stuff they have had for years and years.

My wife noticed this too as she found little she liked and remarked that the flowery, low priced bags used to be great for her in college and high school but are no longer appropriate for an attorney or other professional. A limited and biased sample, to be sure, but interesting nonetheless.

This of course is just one store in central Ohio, and the company's strategy could be much different other locations like their trendy flagship store or non outlet stores.

(Vera Bradley's New York flagship: source)

Among the other drivers of the turnaround are e-commerce and secondary distribution, both of which the company hopes to grow and expand to counteract declining mall traffic.

In the last results release the company mentioned a re-launch of their verabradley.com site was upcoming as they continued work to improve the site.

The company also added distribution in more Macy's (NYSE:M), Bon-ton (NASDAQ:BONT) (parent of Elder Beerman, Carsons, etc.) and other department stores.

The interesting thing about Vera Bradley's sales is that the indirect channel was the one that has suffered the most in the 5 year period referenced above. Sales their fell from $248 million to 130. Sales in the direct channel, which includes their website and stores, actually increased modestly over the past 5 years.

Rather than adding more declining and struggling mall department stores to their ranks, I think the company needs a new strategy for the indirect channel or to deemphasize it to a higher degree.

The company has previously been criticized for brand dilution as their products were being sold in more and more places, like said department stores, which hurt pricing and allure of the brand.

Other options would be to explore more non-department store retailers including expanding partnerships with e-commerce retails to further grow that channel.

And lastly, on the marketing front the company continues to experiment. Their latest effort was a "good to be a girl" campaign mentioned in the march release.

This campaign ultimately was a disaster as it was fell into a swarm of criticism for sexism among other things. Just another misstep to add to the list. To be fair, after backpedaling and changing their ads the campaign may have salvaged some of the cost but was still a bust overall.

Finally, the Good!

You might think it is sad that the number one positive of a accessories/handbag retailer is its balance sheet rather than its red hot brand or product, but that is the sad truth.

It can't get much better in retail than a 4.08 current ratio, only 27.2 million in long term liabilities none of which is long term bank debt/bonds, and a strong retained earnings stockpile after years and years of profitable operation.

Pull up the balance sheet below and contrast it to Sears or any department store and you will be likely be impressed.

I have seen criticism on other Vera Bradley articles that if you include the operating lease obligations then the balance sheet does look a lot worse than it does initially.

To this I have to say, those criticisms are accurate, but still Vera Bradley is in an excellent position to weather a few more years of declining operations should they come.

Of note along with that is that Vera Bradley also has a $125 million line of credit available that it has not drawn on if it were to need liquidity. Future store closures, lease negotiations, and other items also could affect their lease and purchase obligations.

So the big question still is, when, if, and how do the sales and earnings begin to improve.

It is difficult to say without a crystal ball. What I do think is that even the worst of companies can turnaround or bounce at the very least. Management is giving lip service to the right things they need to be doing like e-commerce, expanding into licensing, and retargeting their core demographics with new and different product. The fruits of that lipservice are yet to show themselves.

Valuation wise the company does not look cheap as earnings have fallen alongside everything else as you saw above. At $.54 in earnings and a $9 share price the company trades at 18x. It is difficult to say what it "should" trade at without knowing the direction of the business.

The crux of my thesis is that there are glimmers of strength in Vera's horrible numbers. The key being that direct sales have increased and the problem is mostly in the indirect channel with a secondary concern being less productive stores on a sqft. basis.

But if you think enough stores have been closed to right size retail for the new landscape or that retail has bottomed for another reason, Vera Bradley is one of the safer bets out there because of their balance sheet but is still likely to jump up in price if the blind squirrel ever finds a nut or two. Other retailers may go bankrupt before they copy Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and find a strategy to survive.

Conclusion

Declining business taken into account, Vera Bradley looks like a top contender to survive the brick and mortar repositioning and wave of store closures.

The direct sales channel remains strong and a renewed e-commerce focus could continue to boost that segment.

The balance sheet is top of the sector even when factoring in lease and other obligations, and management is saying all the right things and might eventually stumble upon something that works and shows up in the financials of a 10-Q rather than the comments section.

