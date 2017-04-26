Contravir Disappoints Shareholders Yet Again

Contravir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) announced a public offering recently of common stock and warrants. The anticipated gross proceeds of this offering comes in at 12 million dollars (before deducting commissions and underwriter costs). 12,000,000 shares priced at $1.00 will be offered with an additional 6,000,000 shares being offered as warrants for $1.25 a share. These warrants can be exercised on the day they are issued for a period of 5 years. This offering is expected to close at around the 28th.

CTRV shares are down over 25 percent as of the April 25th trading at $0.82 a share. It touched it's all time low recently of 0.80. This comes after a oral presentation which revealed the results of their phase 2a trial. Although the extended dose data was not revealed, the data presented at the phase 2a is sufficient enough to support a potential phase 3 study of the drug. Two poster presentations were also presented about their cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 on how it works and it's potential to treat/cure HBV when combined with TXL.

CRV431 appears to prevent HBV replication by stopping HBx from binding with cyclophilin which is essential for HBV replication. It also reduces the levels of HBsAg, a viral protein which is responsible for the progression of HBV. In vitro data has shown that CRV431 can reduce levels of HBsAG and prevent the binding of HBx with cyclophilin.

In my earlier article I talked about the phase 2a data and how the trial results disappointed the market. While it is true that TXL did beat TDF in the reducing viral load in the phase 2, there have been no trials stacking TXL up against TAF (Vemlidy). Vemlidy has been proven to be more effective in combating HBV then Viread and is FDA approved currently. There is uncertainty about how well TXL can do versus Vemlidy. The full dosage cohorts against Viread were also not released during EASL so we do not know how patients responded to higher doses.

With this new offering, it seems that my fear of dilution in my first article was well justified. Shareholders who have bought in before the offering have been thrown under the bus and are the ones left holding the bag. However, I believe that long term this will only strengthen the company balance sheet. The offering gives them the cash they desperately needed to fund potential trials with TXL or CRV431 and also the cash to continue funding the FV-100 trial.

In my opinion, while it is true that the offering brought the stock price down dramatically, it helps make the company more appealing to invest in. They also presented good data at EASL, the negative reaction was because the good data was just not what people were looking for. It is also unlikely now that they will do another offering anytime soon because the loss to shareholders would be too great to be worth it; they also have the cash they need to fund operations.

At the end of the day though, while it is true that good data was presented at EASL, shareholders have lost over 25 percent of their original investment if they bought in right before EASL. It is hard to say that CTRV is moving in the right direction no matter how you view it, what seemed like a step forward was actually a major stumble.

I would average down personally if I had any shares. No bad news was announced at EASL and only positive data supporting TXL and CRV431 was presented. This dilution strengthens their balance sheet and allows current shareholders to average down and current investors to invest near the 52 week low. Hopefully CTRV will stop continually disappointing shareholders over and over again.

