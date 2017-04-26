An Overview Of Bankrupt Energy Companies - Latest Updates

Last year's sharp drop in energy prices put many highly leveraged energy companies into Ch.11 bankruptcy. Only in a few cases have equity holders received any recovery, even after energy prices recovered. Holders of debt have often not recovered as much as they assumed. Many investors feel that they were negatively impacted by our Bankruptcy Code and federal judge's interpretation and application of the code.

Below are some of the latest issues for specific energy bankruptcy cases that I have been following. It is not an attempt to give detailed financial analysis of specific recovery.

Energy Companies Expecting To Exit Bankruptcy In May

Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP) is expected to exit bankruptcy in May after Judge Marvin Isgur confirmed their plan (docket 344) on April 14. This case is somewhat unusual because equity holders are actually getting recovery under the reorganization plan. Equity is getting 2% of the new stock (1 new share for approximately 170 MEMP currently owned based on the 24 million new total shares) and 5-year warrants to purchase 8% of the stock. This is an example of "gifting" from a higher priority class, who are not getting full recovery, to a lower class.

The unsecured note holders are getting the other 98% of the new stock (subject to dilution for the management incentive plan). With notes trading in the mid-30s, investors are expecting the value of the new stock would give them less than full recovery.

Some holders of MEMP may be enticed into holding their units until the company exits Ch.11 because they are getting some stock and warrants, but they could end up effectively with a negative recovery. They will get cancellation of debt income-CODI income tax liability. The current MEMP is taxed as a partnership, so this income flows to unit holders even though they do not receive any cash income. It could be a huge income tax liability, which will most likely be greater than the value of the stock and warrants. (Sell MEMP units immediately to avoid CODI.)

There may not be a liquid market for the new MEMP shares after the emergence date. They are planning on eventually trading on the OTCQB and not on the Nasdaq.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is another case where those within the same bankruptcy class are not treated the same. This was a huge issue with Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU). (Note: Read the numerous Seeking Alpha articles by Mark Gottlieb on this issue). There is an Ad Hoc Equity Committee that has negotiated a better deal for their releases than other BCEI equity holders are getting. This is a prepackaged bankruptcy, so the disclosure statement was approved and the reorganization plan was confirmed (docket 506) on the same date, April 7. They should exit bankruptcy in May.

Under the reorganization plan itself, BCEI shareholders are getting nothing - no recovery. This applies to all shareholders, including Ad Hoc shareholders. Therefore, the plan conforms to the Bankruptcy Code requirement that the plan "provide the same treatment for each claim or interest of a particular class." The difference is the payment for releases is not a distribution under the plan. A group of hedge funds, including Fir Tree, formed an Ad Hoc Equity Committee. Since it is not an official equity committee appointed by the U.S. Trustee, they represent only their own interests in negotiating a different payment for releases.

Besides getting the same amount of payment under the Settlement Consideration (4.5% of the new diluted common stock and 3-year warrants) as other BCEI shareholders for their releases, this Ad Hoc group is getting an additional 1.75% of diluted shares, plus payment of their invoiced fees/expenses up to a cap of $3 million. In addition, they agreed to make a $7.5 million equity investment in BCEI on the effective date.

Energy Company With Plans Delayed

Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ) still does not even have a reorganization plan filed yet. Judge Stuart Bernstein agreed (docket 1189) to extend the exclusive period to file a plan until May 12 and plan acceptance until July 11 at a hearing on April 14.

The official equity committee, who did not oppose the actual extension, was trying to get a plan mediator appointed (docket 1149) as part of the extension. While Judge Bernstein did not require an appointment of a mediator as part of the extension, any future requests could include a mediator. This opinion is based on his statement last October 27 at an extension request hearing: "You know, when I was reading these papers I was thinking that maybe the best thing to do is appoint a plan examiner or a mediator who can just make people sit in a room if that's what the issue is in this case." The official equity committee also stated that they would rather resolve the issues in a "conference room, not in courtroom."

I have my doubts that a plan will be filed by May 12, and I expect a request for further extensions. The Debtors' recent reply (docket 1180) to equity committee did not include any specific progress - none. This could go on and on for some time.

Vanguard Natural Resources LLC (OTCPK:VNRSQ) bankruptcy case is going to drag on much longer than was expected. On April 25, management filed a motion (docket 647) to get an extension for the exclusive period to file a reorganization plan until August 15 and to solicit ballot approvals until October 16. A hearing is set for May 19 for this motion.

It seems that there are two issues slowing the process. First, some RBLs are not all agreeing to the original plan (docket 215) filed February 25. Second, Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) is litigating over the $78 million sale of the Glasscock assets. As management stated in their filing extension request, "In the event Vanguard does not realize the full proceeds of the Glasscock Asset sale due to the Encana litigation, Vanguard would likely have to reformulate its chapter 11 plan."

This case could become more complex than the original plan and they may exit Ch.11 until December or even later. Therefore, I am avoiding investing in VNR debt securities.

Newly Emerged Bankrupt Companies

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL), which traded under UPLMQ during bankruptcy, is a very unusual case. Shareholders actually received meaningful recovery, but a group of unsecured noteholders - HoldCo - received just under 50% recovery based on April 24 stock price of $10.79 and assuming a holder participated in the rights offer. Another group of unsecured noteholders - OpCo - received cash for full recovery.

Their plan was confirmed (docket 1324) by Judge Marvin Isgur on March 14 and they exited bankruptcy on April 12. The last trade for the "old" UPLMQ on April 11 was $7.23 ($13.86 on the new stock basis.) Shareholders received 0.521562 new UPL shares and 0.068258 rights per old UPLMQ share.

Many credit the CEO, Michael Warford, for getting shareholders recovery. Since he owned 3.98 million "old" shares, he had a strong incentive to side with fellow shareholders. By establishing a plan with extremely high enterprise values based on the average 12-month forward Henry Hub natural gas strip price, management/shareholders were able to convince other stakeholders that equity was entitled to recovery. Their EBITDA projections and multiples were overly aggressive, in my opinion.

Using $3.35-$3.65MMbtu, the plan value was estimated to be $6 billion. (Under $3.35, plan value would have been $5.5 billion and over $3.65, the plan value would have been $6.25 billion.) Using the latest UPL stock price, the plan value is under $4 billion. This $2 billion difference may have shocked a number of hedge funds associated with HoldCo noteholders.

Under the confirmed reorganization plan, HoldCo noteholders received 36.2% (70,579,367 shares) of the new stock and rights to purchase 17.1% of the new stock. Using stock price of $10.79, the total value of the shares received is $762 million, which compares to the noteholders' claim of $1.34 billion. This is only a 56.9% recovery prior to rights offer participation.

Those that participated in the rights offer and still hold the newly purchased shares actually lost money. The rights purchase price was set at a 20% discount to plan value, which on the surface seems like a good deal. The problem, however, was that the plan value was unrealistically high and therefore, not a good deal.

The rights price was $13.85. Based on current stock prices, HoldCo noteholders lost approximately $90 million on their rights or a loss of 7.5% of recovery. (Those hedge funds that participated in the rights backstop are also getting killed.) The net total recovery of their claim is only 49.4% (56.9%-7.5%). In theory, under the bankruptcy code, they should have received full recovery.

Besides the decline of natural gas prices over the last few weeks, Ultra's latest monthly operating report (docket 1434) reported weak results for natural gas. The daily revenue for natural gas in March was only $1.62 million, which was down from $2.15 million in February and $2.55 million in January. Because UPL exited bankruptcy still highly leveraged, these issues have had a very negative impact on UPL recent stock price.

Shareholders received much greater recovery than they should have. Clearly, the HoldCo noteholders negotiated a terrible deal. As I have stated in prior articles/comments, the valuations were too high and I shorted UPLMQ last summer. I continued to short additional shares, in moderation, as the price rose. I am now short the new UPL.

Peabody Energy Corp. recently exited bankruptcy. There have been almost 20 Seeking Alpha articles written on their emergence from bankruptcy, so I refer readers to those articles.

Conclusion

While all of these energy companies filed under Ch.11 of the Bankruptcy Code, it is interesting to note the wide variance in issues impacting a case. It is, therefore, important for investors to dissect each specific bankruptcy case to determine potential key issues and not just assume that what happened in one case will apply to other bankruptcies. It is critical for investors in bankruptcy securities to keep up to date on court filings.

Investors also have to be proactive in dealing with their brokers. They cannot wait for their broker to contact them for a rights participation, for example. They need tell the broker what action they want to take in a timely manner.