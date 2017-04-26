Celgene Is A Must-Own Stock

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is an American pharmaceutical stock which, in my opinion, has the most potential to grow out of any other large pharmaceutical company in the industry. Their blockbuster drug, Revlimid, has seen consistent double digit revenue growth every year. CELG also has a large and strong pipeline with many different drugs which could become blockbuster drugs. The main 4 main drugs which are driving revenue for Celgene are Revlimid, Pomalyst, Otezla and Abraxane. Three of them have over a billion dollars in sales annually with Abraxane expected to exceed a billion dollars in 2017. These 4 revenue drivers are also all patent protected to at least 2022 (most of them are protected for longer than 2022). Revlimid will have patent protection until 2027 in the US.

Revlimid is a drug which is meant to help promote immune responses in order to slow and fight tumor growth. Revlimid is mainly used to treat multiple myleloma and is also used to treat anemia from myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also used as a last resort against mantle cell lymphoma. Revlimid generated around $6.9 billion dollars in total drug sales for the fiscal year of 2016. CELG made around 11.2 billion dollars in total drug sales for the year of 2016. CELG estimates that this drug will continue to have increasing sales for 2017 and that it will generate around $8.0-$8.3 billion dollars in sales for 2018. Recently, Revlimid was also approved for maintenance treatment in transplant eligible multiple mylenoma patients. I expect that this will provide a healthy boost in drug sales and demand. There is no sign of slowing demand yet for Revlimid and with it being patent protected until 2027, it will continue to be a cash machine for CELG.

Diagram Source

This is not the only billion dollar drug CELG has in its pipeline too. Otezla, another blockbuster drug, has seen its revenue exceed over a billion dollars in 2016. CELG expects to see this drug generate anywhere from 1.5-1.7 billion dollars in 2017. Pomalyst generated 1.3 billion dollars in revenue for 2016 and is expected to generate around 1.6 billion dollars in revenue for 2017. Abraxane is another drug which has seen increased domestic and overseas demand, 2016 full year sales was 973 million dollars. Abraxane is expected to exceed a billion dollars in sales in 2017 and become the 4th drug to do so for CELG. (Drugs Sales Source)

Diagram Source

These drugs are also all patent protected well into the 2020s in both the United States and Europe. Their main cash cow Revlimid will have its patent expire a decade from now in 2027 in the United States and in Europe it will expire 7 years from now in 2024. Their 2nd most profitable drug will not expire until 7 years from now; in Europe, the patent will not expire in over a decade. There is still plenty of time to milk these cash cows for revenue.

Not only are their current drugs bringing in a lot of cash, but their large pipeline has tremendous potential. They have around 19 phase 3 data readouts coming within the next two years. CELG has built an impressive pipeline with over 100 clinical trials running currently studying over 25 drugs. Their well diversified portfolio of drugs minimizes risk and creates a lot of opportunities and different paths that the company can take. The most notable drug in their pipeline is a drug called Ozanimod.

Ozanimod is a drug designed to treat multiple sclerosis, the market potential for multiple sclerosis is huge with it expected to reach $20 billion by 2024. The drug was developed by Receptos Inc and the ownership rights shifted to CELG when they bought out Receptos for a hefty 7.2 billion dollars in 2015. CELG expects to bring in anywhere from $4 billion to $6 billion in annual sales from Ozanimod if approved. I think it is likely that the drug will be approved and will be commercialized considering the fact that they recently reported positive phase 3 trial results.

Conclusion

CELG has many patent protected cash cow drugs which other pharmaceutical companies desire greatly. These drugs continue to generate more and more revenue every year bringing in billions of dollars for CELG. CELG also has a large and strong pipeline with offers the company extensive diversification and more opportunities. Their multiple sclerosis drug, Ozanimod, can bring in billions of dollars annually once finally approved. It is looking likely that it will be approved with such strong phase 3 data supporting it. They will be reporting first quarter earnings for 2017 before market open on the 27th. Guidance numbers for their 4 main drugs will be critical to how the price moves after the report. I am very bullish on the future of CELG and its pipeline. I personally believe that they will have a good first quarter and good guidance numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.