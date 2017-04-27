Donnelley Financial Solutions: Poor Optics And Forced Selling Provide Attractive Opportunity With Near-Term Catalysts

Executive Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) ("Donnelley", "DFIN", "DFS", "the Company") is a provider of compliance services to the capital and investment markets. While cyclical, the business is of high quality, as evidenced by two-thirds of the business generating recurring revenues while one-third is transactional revenue. The Company generates extremely strong ROICs in the 20-40% range. Transactional revenue was down heavily in 2016 while the Company was also spun off from R.R. Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD), which has been selling a 19.25% stake in the open market.

These factors have pressured the stock to unjustifiably cheap levels, as evidenced by a 7.4x 2017 EBITDA multiple and a double-digit free cash flow yield. Meanwhile, the Company's lack of disclosure on segmental EBITDA margins disguises a rapidly growing high-margin software/SaaS business.

At an average of our base case, downside case, and sum-of-the-parts valuations, we come to equity upside of 36%. Given a free cash flow yield to equity of ~9.4% and an ~18.7% free cash flow growth rate over the next 4-5 years, investors should be able to realize ~28% IRRs.

Catalysts include recovering capital markets activity (evidenced in Q1 and Q2 results), increasing disclosure, removal of technical overhangs, continued margin expansion and free cash flow growth from the services business. At ~$21.00 per share, an investment in DFIN represents an opportunity to invest in a high-quality business at a substantial discount to intrinsic value due to transient and technical factors.

Why does the opportunity exist?

Spin-off dynamics put technical pressure on the stock via forced sellers from index and mutual funds, and dividend-oriented investors who saw the spin-off as a cut. Legacy RRD had offered a ~6% yield. Further, R.R. Donnelly received 19.25% of the shares, which it has been selling into the open market and will complete "within the 12-month period following the distribution" (implying October 2017).

The Company is due to receive $68mln in cash from RRD that has yet to hit the balance sheet.

2016 marked a heavy cyclical downturn in M&A activity and IPO volumes, which caused revenues and EBITDA to decline 6.3% and 31%, respectively, due to negative operating leverage.

Investors' perceptions of the true nature of Donnelley Financials' business is misled as the Company transitions from a legacy print business to a high-margin services business. Further, the Company's lack of disclosure regarding segmental margins has clouded their true source of EBITDA generation, which is tied to this rapidly growing services business.

Elevated levels of restructuring costs and capex caused a depressed free cash flow guide for 2017 relative to analyst expectations. However, by 2019, the Company should have "run-rate" free cash flow generation at ~50% of EBITDA. Upside could be driven by incremental debt paydown sooner than expectations.

Company Overview

In August 2015, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, the world's largest commercial business company, announced it would separate into three companies via spin-offs of Donnelley Financial Solutions and LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD). DFS began trading on October 3, 2016, with R.R. Donnelley retaining 19.25% equity in each. The legacy RR Donnelley business consists of packaging, logistics, and business process outsourcing and variable print. The company manages businesses' print and digital marketing. LSC Communications is a publishing, retail, and office products business. Knowing this is helpful in so far as it aids understanding of the mispricing, as DFS's businesses could easily be lumped into these prior low-margin, low-growth, capital-intensive businesses rather than being analyzed as a standalone entity.

Former CEO of RRD and current CEO of LSC said in an October 2016 interview that the Company needed to spin off the companies to create value. Further, he noted that Donnelley financial deserved to trade at "a high single digit multiple" which it wasn't receiving in the public markets, as any investments in or gains in that business were rated at the RRD level, which had a lower multiple.

Donnelley Financial provides data management and analytics solutions to the corporate filing and global financial community, intending to be a one-stop shop for content creation, collaboration, management, and distribution. The Company divides into four segments: Capital Markets, Investment Management, International, and Language Services.

Capital Markets (49% of 2015 Revenue)

The Capital Markets segment provides a suite of products and services that allow clients to comply with disclosure obligations. Revenue is both recurring (compliance) and non-recurring (transactional).

Compliance (48% of 2015 capital markets revenue)

Compliance revenue is tied to the filing of documents such as the 10-K, 10-Q, and other periodic filings necessary for public companies driven by regulatory agencies.

Transactional (52% of 2015 capital markets revenue)

Transactional revenue is tied ~50% to the IPO market, ~25% to M&A activity, and ~25% to debt offerings. In this segment, the Company is paid on the number of times the document is edited. A piece of business such as the Snap (NYSE:SNAP) IPO or the Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)/Monsanto (NYSE:MON) merger would be worth far more than a traditional IPO or M&A deal not by way of dollar size, but of the number of participants and complexity.

As volumes have fallen heavily in 2016, the Company's revenue and EBITDA generation has fallen substantially, which creates the opportunity.





(Data via DealLogic, author's annotation)

Investment Management (33% of 2015 Revenue)

Provides products and services to US-based mutual funds, hedge funds and alternatives, insurance companies, and overseas investment structures. DFS holds an average 12-year relationship with clients, with an average contract term of 3.2 years. The Company holds strong market share in SEC/EDGAR, being responsible for 37% of SEC filings vs. the next nearest, Merrill, at just 6%. Within the segment, the Company counts Fidelity (NYSE:FNF), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), State Street (NYSE:STT), and other mutual funds as customers. Predominantly all this revenue (96%) can be considered recurring while 4% is transactional.

International (14% of 2015 Revenue)

Provides transaction-based services to international clients attempting to execute transactions in the US. The largest clients are financial firms: BNP (OTC:BNPZY), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), BlackRock, etc. Revenues track with M&A and IPO volumes. Of the international business, 48% is in Europe, 33% in Asia, 17% in Canada, and 1% in LATAM.

Language Solutions (4% of 2015 Revenue)

Provides comprehensive localization including translation, technology, and support. Most often supports the legal, life sciences, institutional, and traditional financial clients. DFS has a network of over 5,000 accredited translators supporting 140 languages.

The Company counts 379 S&P 500 companies and 685 of the Fortune 1,000 companies as its customers, suggesting an incredibly strong market share in its niche. In 2015, the Company worked on 58% of all IPOs. The IPO market serves as an effective customer funnel through which DFS develops long-term relationships. Additionally, as RRD has been doing business since 1864, the Company has a bit of a competitive advantage as it is the "go to" provider. This is reinforced by the sales force, characterized by an old boy's network. Further, on the transaction side through Venue, DFS is the only provider to offer both transactional execution and ongoing processes.

Below, we offer a breakdown of DFS's business segments as well as its respective market shares within each segment. Given the information we have regarding its revenues pertaining to each segment shown in the right column, we determine that on a consolidated basis, DFS has an impressive 47% share in its markets.

(Via management commentary, author's estimates)

Products vs. Services - Revenue and EBITDA divergence

Outside of the management-provided segment breakdown, buried in note 19 to the financial statements, the Company breaks down net sales between products and services. That data is shown below:

(Via company disclosures)

Services refer primarily to the collection of software businesses, (Venue Dataroom, Venue Deal Marketing, Contract Analytics, FundSuite Arc, ActiveDisclosure, MultiCorpora, SOXHUB, etc.) while Products refer to the print business. Though the Company doesn't disclose this, our conversations with management and channel checks suggest that the EBITDA margins on the print business are no higher than 5%, due both to structural elements of the business and the Company's policy of "passing through" this business. If we begin with consolidated EBITDA and assume a 5% margin on the Products business, we back into Services EBITDA, shown below:

(Via company disclosures, author's estimates)

Thus, we estimate that the Company currently generates ~88% of EBITDA from Services, though Services contributed only 61% of revenues in 2016. Further, this figure is growing, as Services grows revenue organically at a high-single-digit to double-digit rate while at a margin 5 to 6x that of the Products. As the Company is only now beginning to be fully scrutinized due to its former consolidation into RRD and, as management doesn't disclose segmental EBITDA generation, investors have failed to recognize this dynamic.

We note that of the three research pieces on Seeking Alpha, only one took the time to dive into the business, and even then, the author didn't provide much detail surrounding the Company's margin differential between Products and Services, which is key to our thesis. The author stated:

EBITDA margins have held steady at around 20% as the electronic business takes the place of the paper business, implying margins for the electronic part of the business are at least as good as the paper part of the business.

The margins here are not only "just as good", but also they're 5-6x better. We have found other investors fail to grasp this concept as well.

This is a typical example that demonstrates investors' fundamental misunderstanding of how Donnelley generates EBITDA and free cash flow.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions have been a small part of the strategy used to complement existing verticals. Where possible, the Company seeks to first partner with the software provider and embed an option to purchase the company, should the business prove to be a worthwhile investment.

2012: EDGAR Online - Acquired from Bain & Draper Fisher Jurvetson for $71mln vs. revenue of $31.5mln or 2.2x EV/Rev. This was purchased as a result of the SEC's mandatory XBRL tagging on EDGAR documents, as the Company sought to compete with Workiva (NYSE:WK). It has since become the Active Disclosure product.

February 2014: MultiCorpora - Acquired from FTQ for $6.1mln. The Company is an international provider of translation technology solutions, and was folded into the Language Solutions segment.

October 2015: Mediant Communications - Mediant focuses on electronic and print proxy distribution and processing, a clear complement to DFS's existing business. The company generated revenue of $59mln and had 177 employees.

February 2016: Peloton Document Solutions - Acquired for an undisclosed amount. Peloton is an online service used primarily by M&A bankers and lawyers to pitch deals, as well as a sort of hybrid CRM platform with data that provides insights into how to better pitch those deals.

March 2017: SOXHUB private placement - SOXHUB is a cloud-based compliance business that helps corporate clients such as Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS), and Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) deal with Sarbanes-Oxley. It provides real-time data to audit teams and CFOs. The Company's intention is to bring these two products together. To that end, we note that the Company recently posted a job for a "Product Owner - DFS Platform Consolidation." This is someone with both business and tech experience who would address "the enormous challenges associated with the transformation of multiple legacy systems into a complementary suite of products and services, delivered through a common enterprise platform." The Company notes that it has a 10-day implementation process on SOXHUB and ActiveDisclosure relative to competitors who take three to six months, again demonstrating its competitive advantage.

Management and Governance

CEO Daniel Leib was the former CFO of R.R. Donnelley and came in as CEO with the spin. He was CFO at RRD since 2001, and previously served as senior VP of M&A since 2009. Leib has been with the Company since 2004.

CFO David Gardella was the former president of EDGAR Online since 2012, when the company was acquired by RRD. Prior, Gardella was head of IR and M&A since 2011 and has been with the Company since 2008.

COO Thomas Juhase was the former president of Financial, Global Outsourcing since 2007, and took on the role of president of Document Solutions in 2010. Juhase has been with RRD since 1991, and seems by far the most experienced in the C-suite executive.

Chairman Richard Crandall has been MP at Aspen Venture since 2001. Crandall is also the Software and Services Advisor to the US Chamber of Commerce, which puts him in an ideal position to aid DFS in areas of legal reform and the evolving needs of the Company's client base. Other board members seem relatively standard, with varying experience across technology, private equity, government and regulatory, and finance roles.

We find it interesting that CEO of RRD Tom Quinlan didn't stay with RRD or go with the higher-quality spin in DFIN, but became CEO of LSC Communications. We believe that this may be a signal that the Company could be shopped around.

Capital Structure

At the time of the spin, the LSC Communications and Donnelley Financial were set side by side in debt negotiations, and considering the transactions market plummeting at the time, DFS was left with an 8.25% debt rate on $300mln of senior notes due and a $300mln Term Loan. This leaves the company with ~$40mln of interest expense that has yet to show in the consolidated financials, but will eat into free cash flow. Further, the bonds have five-year non-calls. Currently, the Company intends to first pay down the Term Loan, and then upon achieving its desired leverage range, it could tender for the remaining bonds. Management is targeting 2.25 to 2.75x gross leverage from the current 3.7x (3.3x net).

(Via management disclosures)

Comparable Firms and Competition

The company compares itself to:

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM)

Broadridge (NYSE:BR)

Computershare (OTCPK:CMSQY)

DST Systems (NYSE:DST)

Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Informa (OTC:IFPJF)

Intralinks (NYSE:IL)

Lionbridge (NASDAQ:LIOX)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

On an EV/EBITDA basis, these companies trade at 11-18x. We believe that investors can also compare the Company to the CRE brokers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) and the ratings agencies Moody's (NYSE:MCO) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). On an EV/EBITDA basis, these companies trade at 10-15x while possessing several similar characteristics relevant to their valuations:

Capital-light business models

Majority of revenues are recurring

Levered to capital markets activity

Strong share in respective niches

Further, these companies are all arguably near more peak EBITDA levels than is DFIN, which has come down substantially with capital markets activity in 2016.

From a competitive standpoint, we have previously shown market share data that demonstrates Donnelley as the leader across verticals, but there are a variety of competitors on each side of the business.

With respect to the Capital Markets business, channel checks indicate that Merrill's technology is relatively outdated, having remained on the same platform for the past eight years. On the other hand, Intralinks as a SaaS business is more technology-focused, and caters to high-end clients, whereas Donnelley has always been a services-oriented business.

With respect to SEC compliance, the Company offers the ActiveDisclosure product, a SaaS product comparable to Workiva. Workiva was first to market and provided a better product. However, though share losses were heavy over the past several years, the Company is taking some of that share back as it works the improved software into the existing customer base through bundling and cross-selling. Secondarily, Workiva generated $35.5mln in related revenues in 2016, so even if we assume that DFS has the same share, this business would remain just under 3.6% of consolidated revenues at risk. The Company also expects that it can expand the underlying technology here to new revenue opportunities in different industries.

Porter's Five Forces

Force Intensity Commentary Threat of New Entrants Low High expertise needed with respect to evaluating and properly addressing customers' needs. Switching costs exist with respect as clients are being trained on new software. Large customers with long contracts; 3.2-year average contract length and the average customer relationship over 12 years long. Threat of Substitute Products Low/Medium Donnelley is leading the industry charge in terms of displacing its print business with software. Long time to work projects at three months on average; not something that can be entirely automated away. Bargaining Power of Suppliers Low People-based business in the case of software development and in printing. Raw materials in the case of the print business are highly interchangeable. Bargaining Power of Customers Low Low percent of overall cost base relative to lawyers, bankers, etc. Necessary to operations given regulations. Donnelley is by far the strongest player in terms of product and service offering. Rivalry Low Donnelley holds extremely strong market shares across the board but select verticals are competitive.

Valuation

Base Case

Our base case forecasts 1.0% growth in revenues in 2017, on the low end of management's guide. We forecast just 3% growth in 2018 through 2020 on the back of a recovery in capital markets activity and overall GDP-like growth. This doesn't account for any share gains, which could originate most prominently in the Mutual Funds and SEC Filings businesses. 22% of mutual funds are self-filers while the SEC Filings industry remains fragmented, with the next largest player (Merrill) at just 6% share vs. DFS's 37%.

Gross margins ought to expand on the back of positive operating leverage as well as the increasing margins and contribution from the Services business. This in turn drives EBITDA margin expansion from 16.5% to 22% by 2020. We forecast EBITDA of $164mln and $184mln in 2017 and 2018, respectively, relative to Street estimates of $170mln and $180mln and management's guide of $165-175mln (adjusted) for 2017. Capex should remain elevated in 2017 and 2018 before tapering to normalized levels.

We apply a 3.0% perpetuity growth rate / 9.0x EBITDA multiple / 15.0x earnings multiple to arrive at our terminal value. Our average of each method brings us to an intrinsic value of $35.46 per share for a 70% upside.

(Via Company financials, author's estimates)

Note in our valuation, we include the effect of the $68mln receivable due from RRD:

Reflects cash to be transferred to RRD in order to arrive at the agreed upon cash needed for working capital purposes pursuant to the Separation and Distribution Agreement. The Separation and Distribution Agreement also includes a provision for RRD to make a future cash payment to Donnelley Financial no later than six months following the Separation. Based on current assumptions, a receivable of $68.0 million has been included in the pro forma adjustments related to this amount.

(Via Form S-1; also see pg 13 of RRD Form 8-K dated 9/26/2016)

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

Our Sum-of-the-Parts valuation utilizes our previously assumed EBITDA generation from the Services and Products businesses.

Our 2017 EBITDA estimate for Products implies -7% growth in the investment markets and capital markets segments, and -30% growth in the language solutions business. We apply a 5% EBITDA margin to come to $18mln of EBITDA. As the Products business is capital intensive and largely in secular decline at a rate of 5-6% per year, we are comfortable putting a 4.0x EBITDA multiple on the business for an EV of $71mln.

Our 2017 EBITDA estimate for Services implies a very modest recovery in revenues of 5%. We apply what we believe to be a conservative 25% margin (relative to 32% in 2014, 32% in 2015 and 24% in 2016) to come to $157mln in EBITDA. The Software business is collectively high quality, a secular grower in a structurally attractive industry that will be around for decades to come. Peers trade at 10-18x EBITDA multiples, and competitor Intralinks Holdings was bought by Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 13.5x NTM EBITDA. Thus, we feel comfortable putting a 10x multiple on the business, for an EV of $1,571mln.

Summing these EVs and netting out debt and the pension brings us to an $1,103 equity value, implying an intrinsic value of $33.83 per share for a 62% upside.

(Author's estimates)

Downside

The downside case portends a continued cyclical downturn in which the business generates $818mln in total revenue, modeling a 30% downturn in transactional revenue and a 10% decline in recurring revenue from 2016, which was already substantially down from 2015.

(Via management disclosures, author's estimates)

In this case, the business could sustain Adj. EBITDA of $117mln, implying an Adj. EBITDA margin of 14.3% relative to 21.0% in 2015 and 16.5% in 2016. This intuitively aligns as the majority of variable costs are tied to the low-margin print business. Further, these costs are primarily variable, even more so as management has increasingly been outsourcing, which now represents ~50% of output.

This $117mln in EBITDA implies a current price of just 9.9x trough EBITDA vs. peers at double-digit multiples, arguably on what represents more "peak" earnings.

Nevertheless, if we apply a consolidated 9.0x multiple to this trough EBITDA figure, we come to equity downside of 24%.

Catalysts

Catalyst Description Improved disclosures The key piece of data currently preventing multiple re-rating is the segmental EBITDA disclosure. Better investor communication could bring investors to realize the value of the Services assets. Cyclical rebound; Q1 2017 results At a baseline, investors are paying a normalized free cash flow yield of ~12.7% on 2016 results. 2017 should see a rebound in the cyclical portion of the business tied to M&A and IPO volumes. Technical pressures subside Parent RRD's 19.25% stake should be fully disposed as of October 2017. Dividend oriented investors, and some index funds, and larger-cap mutual funds were all forced sellers upon DFIN's spin (October 2016). Margin expansion exceeds expectations Due to the cyclical downturn and lack of disclosure, investors are anchored to a low set of expectations regarding 2017 and 2018 margins, given the growth that can be expected from the higher-margin Services business and the effect of operating leverage. Potential M&A candidate Note that for tax reasons because of the tax-free spin, investors would be looking at waiting until at least October 2018 before a deal could be consummated. Potential suitors include Broadridge, Synchronoss, or any number of larger tech companies such as IBM (NYSE:IBM) or SAP (NYSE:SAP). Intralinks was purchased at 13.5x EBITDA, which would suggest a price of $52 per share, or ~150% upside.

Conclusion

Donnelley Financial is a high-quality business being unrecognized by the market because of two layers of obscurity: in being recently spun from R.R. Donnelley and in management's lack of disclosures. Rather than being valued on just a 7x multiple of depressed EBITDA, the Company ought to be valued on a low-to-mid teens multiple of forward EBITDA, implying upside of 50-80% vs. downside of less than 20%. In this market, this represents an especially attractive risk/reward profile.