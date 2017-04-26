Exactech's (EXAC) CEO David Petty on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Petty - CEO and Director

Jody Phillips - EVP of Finance and CFO

William Petty - Executive Chairman

Analysts

Jeff Johnson - Robert Baird

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Jennie Tsai - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Exactech First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to David Petty, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

David Petty

Thank you, Viki, and welcome everyone to the first quarter 2017 results conference call. As always, I will begin repeating the forward looking statements disclaimer, and then we'll dive into the substance of the call.

This release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events of the Company’s financial performance. These forward-looking statements are further qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

These factors include the effect of competitive pricing, the Company's dependence on the ability of third-party manufacturers to produce components on a basis which is cost effective to the Company, market acceptance of the Company's products and the effects of government regulation. Results actually achieved may differ materially from expected results included in these statements.

So as typical, I do have with me our Chief Financial Officer, Jody Phillips and also Executive Chairman, Bill Petty. I will make some prepared remarks and asked Jodi to do the same and when we conclude that, the three of us will be available to answer questions.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased 6% to $69.5 million from $65.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. Domestic revenue increased 7% to $47.7 million and international revenue increased 5% to $21.8 million for the first quarter.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.32 based on net income of $4.6 million compared to the first quarter of last year at $4.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.31. For the quarter segment performance was as follows, extremity revenues increased 21% to $30 million from $24.8 million.

Knee revenue increased 1% to 20 million from 19.8, hip revenue increased 6% to $21.1 million from $11.4 million and other revenues decreased 20% to $7.3 million from $9.2 million. And bear in mind, this segment includes the former Biologics and buying segment.

We are off to a strong start in 2017 and participate on building momentum from the three revision systems we launched last year and continued sales channel and supply improvement. Our extremities business continue to accelerate with growing numbers of surge in attending our medical education programs driving new users of the Equinoxe comprehensive platform shoulder system.

We are expanding our pilot launch of the new vantage total ankle system. We're planning to pilot launch Exactech GPS for the shoulder and also the Equinoxe preserve humeral stem during the next two quarters. These are three pipeline product that should help us continue the strong momentum in our extremities business.

Knee segment sales for the quarter were relatively flat that we are eager to conduct first surgeries with our new comprehensive Truliant total knee system during the second quarter and expect increasing availability of the system through the second half of 2017 to accelerate knee sales growth.

Hip sales growth was solid at 6% in both the continued adoption of the Alteon Monoblock revision hip system and initial surgeries in the second half of the year with the launch of the Alteon HA coated hip stem should improve hip sales growth.

We expect our continued focus on sales channel development to support growth acceleration in both hip and knee segment. The sales increase of 6% to $69.5 million was above our expectations as domestic revenue increased 7% to $47.7 million and excluding the impact of these divested U.S. finance that during the quarter, domestic sales increased 11%. International revenue increased 5% to 21.8 million.

We are feeling confident about our position and our future and I'd like to ask Jody to add more color regarding the financials.

Jody Phillips

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone and thank you all for joining us for the first quarter 2017 conference call.

As David mentioned, we enjoyed great quarter as a result were above our expectations both on the top and bottom line. In order to review our first quarter P&L performance, I will review each of the operating line items from a percent of sales and change versus prior-year perspective and provide some commentary about our expectations going forward.

The gross margin percentage increase to 70.3% was above our expectation primarily due to the strength in the U.S. extremities business. While we continue to experience modest pricing pressure, a combination of growth in our high-margin segment and outside the U.S. growth in higher margin markets was more than enough to offset this pricing pressure. On a go-forward basis, we continue to expect a 40 to 80 basis point expansion of gross margin percentage on a comparative quarter basis.

Now turning to the operating expenses, the total operating expenses grew 10% during the quarter and totaled 61.1% of sales due to higher variable compensation and product development costs that were slightly higher than our expectations.

As a percent of sales, we expect total operating expenses to be more in the range of 59% to 60% of sales for the balance of the year. Sales and marketing expenses increased to 36.1% of sales during the first quarter compared to 35.7% in the first quarter of 2016. This was primarily due to some of the variable selling cost that we referenced, as well as a number of expenses related to upcoming product launches. We expect full-year sales and marketing expenses to remain in the range of 35.5% to 36.5% of sales.

General and administrative expenses increased 10% and represents 9.4% of sales during the first quarter and we expect G&A expenses to remain in the 8.5% to 9% of sales for the full-year.

R&D expenses increased 23% to 9% of sales which was higher than our expectations due to accelerated design and development activities related to a number of significant products under development across each of our large joint segment. For the balance of the year we expect R&D spending to be slightly lower on a quarterly basis and be in the range of 7.5% to 8.5% of sales.

At this point, I would like to discuss our first quarter operating profit and our targeted operating margin expansion. The first quarter operating profit on a GAAP basis increased 1% to 6.4 million although it decreased as a percent of sales to 9.2% from 9.7% in the first quarter of last year.

On a non-GAAP basis excluding the impact of the divested U.S. spine business, operating profit increased 5% for the quarter and remained roughly flat at 10% of sales. Despite the GAAP, operating margin decreased by 50 basis points during the first quarter. We continue to target full year operating margins to expand about 50 basis points as we expect perspective operating expenses to be consistent with the sales growth.

In our non-operating area, we experienced a 562,000 currency gain primarily due to the strengthening of the Australian dollar and hedging activities during the quarter. Our first quarter effective tax rate was approximately 32%, as compared to 33% in the first quarter of last year and on a going forward basis we expect the tax rate to continue to be in the 31% to 33% range.

In summary for the income statement, net income increased 4% to 4.6 million and excluding the impact of the divested U.S. spine business, the net income increased 9% for the quarter to 5.0 million. The diluted EPS of $0.32 on a GAAP basis and $0.34 on a non-GAAP basis was ahead of our expectations. Due to the extremity sales performance, the spine divestiture cost being lower than we projected and the currency gains.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash position decreased by 1.9 million during the quarter and we reduced our outstanding credit line to 16 million from 20 million at the beginning of the year.

Accounts receivable DSOs improved to 72 as compared to 74 in the first quarter of 2016. And total inventory decreased by 1.7 million during the quarter. Although we expect inventory in future quarters to modestly increase as we are in the process of significant set builds for new product launches including the Truliant knee system.

Based on the first quarter performance, we increased the lower end of our full-year revenue guidance to 266 million to 272 million and increased our full-year GAAP EPS guidance to $1.24 to $1.30 per share. Our second quarter revenue guidance of 66.5 million to 68.5 million represents roughly a 1% to 4% increase on a GAAP basis and approximately a 3% to 6% revenue increase on a non-GAAP basis excluding the impact of the divested U.S. spine business and is expected to result in 2Q diluted EPS ranging from $0.32 to $0.34 which roughly equates to a 6% to 13% increase in net income.

Those are all the prepared comments that I have at this time. And again thank you all for joining us this morning and we look forward to your questions.

David Petty

Thank you, Jody. So that concludes our prepared remarks and Jody and I and Executive Chairman, Bill is available to answer any questions you may have. So, Viki we are ready for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have first question from Jeff Johnson with Robert Baird.

Jeff Johnson

Good morning. I guess question on the extremities business first, that was obviously the biggest source of upside in the quarter and it was a - one of the better numbers we've obviously seen here now in at least a few years.

Maybe question on the sustainability of that kind of growth, I know comps stay in the mid-teens here at the rest of the year but also what was it in 1Q that really drove the upside. Was it the incremental contribution of some of the ankle procedures, was some of the shoulder procedures and some of the products you've launched there recently. Just help flash-out kind of what drove that acceleration this quarter?

David Petty

It's a combination of things. The ankle bear in mind in the first quarter, the ankle was - we only had a few sets and a handful of surgeons that were using very much in limited launch phase and it did contribute but it wasn't the sort of answer the answer and what really answer the question is couple of things.

Number one, we continue to develop and offer medical education programs around a very comprehensive and complete and effective total shoulder replacement system in the form of our Equinoxe platform system. And so those are the basic blocking and tackling and getting out and telling story on a comprehensive basis throughout the sales organization, that probably gives half of the answer and the other half of the answer is maybe we weren't expecting at the outset of our sales channel development effort which was really focused on hip and knee sales growth, may be getting more out of the new folks that we've brought onboard with the shoulder system then maybe we were anticipating.

So we had those two things together that's probably the biggest explanation. Thinking about going forward and of course wanting obviously to manage expectations, the ankle should as we go through the year should make an increasing contribution to growth in our extremity segment and what our team is relying on for sustainability for the kind of growth rate that we want, is the ExacTech GPS application for the shoulder as our team suspects that to really create opportunities for us and we do have in the pipeline and I think that pending just giving the systems up and running and on the shelf, we have a short - for the Equinoxe system that we think will open doors that are presently not open to us.

So if we execute on the pipeline and at the growth of the ankle on top of the strength of the sales organization, those are the reasons why we could feel confident about extremities for the balance of the year.

Jeff Johnson

All right that's helpful, thank you. And then on the knee business how quickly can Truliant, I forget how you are saying that but.

David Petty

You had it right.

Jeff Johnson

I should have stopped with it.

David Petty

Go with your gut.

Jeff Johnson

Yes, how quickly can that ramp or I guess the better question may be you did 1% constant currency growth this quarter in the knee business, is that just slowly steadily improved throughout the year should we see a switch turn on here where the growth rate picks up pretty quickly here in the near-term?

David Petty

So I would say the former meaning like slow and steady because like anything when you roll these systems out it takes a little bit of time to get them deployed in the field and get the new customers up and running. So our expectation our intention is, to do initial surgeries with the Truliant system in the second quarter that is pending some FDA clearance things that we don't anticipate to be a problem but of course that’s beyond our control.

So assuming we do first surgeries in the second quarter I would start thinking about seeing the impact of that in a modest way in the third quarter and more meaningful way in the fourth quarter. And in the meantime we are counting on our sales channel development effort and continued adoption of the revision knee system that we launched last year the kind of prop up growth to bridge that gap between here and there.

Jeff Johnson

Okay. That could be here and then Jody I guess final question just for you all the OpEx figures three line items were all kind of above kind of full year expectations or at least at the high end I know you went through some explanations but was there anything or two that stood out as kind of one-time in nature that fell either S&M, G&A or R&D this quarter or just why were they all three running kind of harder to start the year?

Jody Phillips

Fair question as you know number one, there's some very significant things that happened in the first quarter most specifically the AOS meeting where we had a lot of design and development activities with active projects so that impacted well in marketing and R&D. But those are not one-time in nature those are annual but that is a reason why as a percent of sales those costs will be higher in the first quarter. On the one-time basis the one thing that you did have that was an element in R&D spending is the expenses associated with the divestiture of the spine business and those will be no more going forward.

Jeff Johnson

Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

We’ll go next to Jim Sidoti with Sidoti & Company.

Jim Sidoti

So just to follow-up, I have to go back to I think 2012 so you guys report a quarter like this with double-digit growth in the U.S. Do you think that some uncertainty around ObamaCare and reimbursement might be driving patients to get procedures done now or they still have insurance?

David Petty

It’s hard for me to comment on that I would say probably not I think that our results have more to do with us and the reality our strategy in taking to our strategy and executing around developing product, improve patient outcomes and working hard on getting a sales channel in place that can deliver those solutions to surgeons.

And being consistent about those things are what is driving our success and we believe that if we continue to do that we can build on the momentum that we have initiated and really our intention and our hope is to get the hip and the knee business growing a little bit more effectively as we get later in the year. And when we put all that together we feel good about our potential.

Jim Sidoti

Right. And if you look at on the balance sheet the facilities expansion comes up to about 5 million can you just let us know – where you're expanding and is that for increased capacity?

David Petty

So there a lot of things that go into that number included in there also is some internal manufacturing equipment it’s coming online and that was the bulk of the increase this quarter. We are going to be embarking on an expansion of our manufacturing operations and so there will be some pretty significant increases in those numbers over the next 18 months.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. And it sound like CapEx is going to pick up a little bit in the back of the year as you get more instruments sets made and out in the field. Do you still think you'll be free cash flow neutral for this year or do the results in this quarter make you think you'll actually generate some free cash flow in 2017?

David Petty

I think we are going to be close to the free cash flow neutral. We are heavily investing in a number of our different product lines and the rollout of instrumentation both in U.S. and a number of markets outside the U.S. So, there are a lot of growth opportunities there and a lot of new products coming online. And we think it's an opportune time for us to invest.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. And so, do you think that the investments will continue through '18 and do you think in '18 you'll start to generate some free cash again?

David Petty

I think probably in the second half of '18, we will get to a more positive cash flow profile, because the Truliant roll-out is going to be robust certainly through the first three quarters of 2018 as well.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. And other than Truliant, can you give us an update on what else new do you expect to release over the next three or four quarters?

David Petty

Sure. Yes, so starting - staying on the Truliant team is with the ExacTech GPS we had a primary knee application available for a number of years now and we are adding actually three GPS applications, one for the knee is a more simplified version of a primary knee application for surgeons who would prefer you to use the technology in a more limited way than the comprehensive data that's available with the current application.

We are also launching the revision application for total knee replacement. And then sliding into the shoulder, we are launching the ExacTech GPS shoulder technology. We hope doing first surgeries in this quarter, and staying with the shoulder obviously we will continue to ramp with the extremities business unit and continue to ramp up of our humeral reconstruction prosthesis I mentioned in response to previous question.

The Equinoxe preserve humeral stem which is a shorter version of the humeral component for a total system. And then again we will ramp up the launch of the vantage total ankle. And on the hip front, we will continue to ramp up the use of our Monoblock Revision Hip Stem and then we're hoping in the second half of the year to launch the Alteon HA coated femoral hip stem as well.

And there will be a modular version of that revision hip stem as well that's probably more late this year or early next year before we are doing surgeries with that system.

Jim Sidoti

Hi, my last comment is David for the last four or five years you've been telling me that shoulders can keep going at this rate, I’m glad your salesmen aren't listening.

David Petty

I am happy to have been wrong. I challenge them based on your comment to make me wrong again.

Jim Sidoti

Thanks Dave.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will go next to Jennie Tsai with Gabelli & Company.

Jennie Tsai

Good morning. Yes, I definitely have to eco Jim's comment. Congrats on another strong performance in your shoulder segment. And just overall, a very solid sales performance, looks like your sales force is stable and executing well. Just want to get your thoughts on your sales channel development efforts for 2017, where do you want to accomplish there?

David Petty

Well, I mean, more of the same really I think we have been very pleased with the work that our sales leadership has done with respect to developing the channels particularly in the U.S. market. And so, if we hit down the numbers, I think the numbers are I will say first, I think the numbers of people - the number of people with less important than the quality.

And so, we really - our effort is very much a qualitative one, around identifying experienced sales professionals that can deliver result. And that's where I think we've been successful. We are about 300 people, sales people selling our products in the U.S. and our intention is to grow that number by 10%, but they are adding 30 people to make a difference is quite another. And so that's where the real work is. That’s how we think about it. And I just want to commend our leadership, sales leadership for doing a good job on both front.

Jennie Tsai

Absolutely. Jody, just wanted to get pricing for the various segments. This quarter, anything different than the usual?

Jody Phillips

It’s been relatively consistent, Jennie. I mean, we continue to experience 2% to 3% tight decreases. It’s pretty consistent across all of the major segment currently. So don’t know how much of that is company specific. We continue to be very active in terms of trying to participate on national contracts and things like that. But our experience is that 2% to 3%.

Jennie Tsai

Great. Also your facilities expansion. Just kind of - is the end goal to increase your internal manufacturing? And if that - what you think that will be or is there - or just additional capacities you’re going to be growing high single-digits and perhaps north of that going forward?

David Petty

It’s definitely a combination of a number of factors. There will be a substantial enhancement of our manufacturing capability. But there's also an expansion of our development and sales and marketing facilities as well and we intend to ramp up our training and education capabilities. So it’s really a combination of all of those.

It’s more general growth than anything I think for a couple of years and location, we’ve been picking off little spots around our neighborhood and those spots are kind of gone now. And so it is to embark on our - a longer term plan.

Jennie Tsai

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have no one else queuing for questions. So I’ll turn the call back over to David Petty for any additional or closing remarks.

David Petty

Thank you, Viki. And thank you everyone for your interest in Exactech and we look forward to being with you again end of the second quarter. This concludes our call and all of our comments. Have a good day.

Operator

That does concludes today's conference. We thank you for your participation.

