Tyson Foods - AdvancePierre Acquisition Makes Strategic Sense, But Hardly Moves The Needle

While current earnings multiples do not look high, investors should realize that current margins are not likely to be sustainable, even as the landscape has changed following the Hillshire deal.

I like the deal, but am fearful about the usage of a lot of debt as the company enjoys record margins at this moment.

The deal will add at least 1 turn to leverage ratios, but it only increases the revenue contribution from prepared foods by 3 percentage points.

Tyson Foods (TSN) announced a surprise deal with the purchase of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (APFH). The deal is aimed to focus more on prepared foods, but sales diversification remains limited in the near term, and Tyson remains largely a play on a commodity like meat business.

While the deal valuation can be justified by sizable synergies, management first has to deliver on those synergies as it leverages up the balance sheet to roughly 2.5 times EBITDA. While that multiple does not sound very high, remember that Tyson´s core business remains highly cyclical and that it currently finds itself already at a favorable point in the cycle.

I like the strategic rationale behind the move and current earnings power of Tyson, which trades at non-demanding multiples and generates a ton of cash. That said, I am fearful if current high margins revert to historical averages or even show a partial reversal. Such a move could result in elevated leverage and earnings multiples. Unless the company really gets more diversified or I am comfortable that margins across the business average at sustainable higher levels than in the past, I will have to remain cautious for now.

The Deal Terms

Tyson has reached an agreement to acquire AdvancePierre for $40.25 per share in cash, valuing the company including its debt at $4.1 billion. The deal premium is on the higher side, as Tyson paid a 41%+ premium based on the 60 day volume weighted average trading price through April 5, when rumors regarding a deal surfaced.

While most know Tyson as a meat producer, it has a prepared-foods (meat) business as well, under which AdvancePierre will be placed. Tyson´s CEO Tom Hayes praises the management team of AP on its quality and service convenience foods, such as its sandwiches, components and snacks. This fits within Tyson´s strategy of focusing on protein-based brands. The company aims to accelerate the growth of AP through its own large network and organizational power.

Tyson has presented ambitious synergy targets amounting to $200 million a year in relation to the deal. Realizing these costs synergies will take up to three years, on the back of improved manufacturing footprint, increased buying power, a reduction of redundant corporate tasks, and improved distribution network utilization.

AdvancePierre generated sales of $1.57 billion in 2016, split pretty evenly across sandwiches, sandwich components and entree/snacks. The company posted operating profits of $184 million and $300 million in adjusted EIBTDA. The latter number includes $31 million in stock-based compensation charges, for an ¨adjusted-adjusted¨ EBITDA number of $269 million. That suggests that Tyson paid a 15.2 times ¨adjusted-adjusted¨ EBITDA multiple, but cost synergies dramatically change that picture. If these are fully realized, multiples drop towards 8.7 times.

The Pro-Forma Impact, The Deal Offers Little Diversification

Tyson is very much a play on meat, as it is looking to move into prepared foods, which have lower cyclical sales and margins. The company posted sales of $36.9 billion in 2016, an 11% drop compared to 2015, on the back of lower prices and a big drop in volumes as well. While this looks bad, margins are very strong at this moment.

The company reports its results across 4 segments, of which three are entirely focuses on meat. The chicken segment posted sales of $10.9 billion and earnings of $1.3 billion. Beef is a $14.5 billion business segment which posted operating earnings of $347 million last year. Pork generated $4.9 billion in sales and contributed $528 million in earnings. The prepared-food segment of the company posted sales of $7.3 billion and earnings of $734 million.

The prepared-food segment made up 20% of sales back in 2016, and this percentage will increase to 23% on a pro-forma basis. So while the step reduces the reliance on the more volatile meat production, it marks just a small step. It should furthermore be said that many of AP´s products are meat-based as well. Meat remains the core of Tyson, which continues to adhere to a protein-based strategy.

Tyson ended the first quarter with an already sizable net debt load of $5.6 billion, and this will increase to $9.7 billion as a result of the deal. Tyson itself indicates that this translates into a leverage ratio of 2.7 times, which suggests that management works with a $3.6 billion EBITDA number. This seems very reasonable, as the company itself already posted EBITDA of $3.5 billion in 2016. The company is off to a great start in 2017, and the results of AdvancePierre have not even been taken into account.

Including the EBITDA contribution from AdvancePierre, incorporating a portion of the expected synergies, and taking into account the great start of the year, EBITDA runs closer to $4 billion a year by now. This reduces the leverage ratio towards 2.4 times. Another good sign is that a significant portion of existing debt has a very long term maturity.

So what can the earnings per share contribution look like? AdvancePierre is contributing $184 million in operating earnings on a stand-alone basis. Assuming a 4% cost of interest (which is what Tyson paid in 2016), financing costs on the $4.1 billion deal run at $164 million. Given the tick higher in rates and perhaps increased borrowing costs given the higher leverage ratio, I assume that additional operating earnings will be entirely offset by increased financing costs.

That suggest that earnings per share accretion is entirely dependent on realizing the synergies. If synergies of $200 million will be realised, after-tax earnings could jump by $140 million in a year or three. That is equivalent to $0.37 per share, which suggests 7-8% accretion from the current earnings power of around $5 per share.

Final Thoughts

I like the strategic nature of the deal which Tyson has pursued, although it only goes a small step in reducing reliance on its commodity like business. In actual dollar terms the company paid roughly a $800 million premium to acquire AdvancePierre in order to obtain $200 million in annual synergies. While the premium seems justifiable in relation to the expected synergies, realize that the deal is not accretive at all from based on current earnings power alone. All of the earnings per share accretion has to result from the realization of future synergies.

The other drawback is that the deal does relatively little to improve diversification. Leverage increases a full turn, as well, as a downturn in the core commodity business can be very painful. Shares of Tyson initially jumped $1 on the back of the deal (representing a $400 million increase in valuation), but ended slightly lower as investors appear skeptical about the increase in leverage and the aggressive synergy targets. Note that projected synergies amount to 12-13% of sales.

While the multiple on Tyson´s stock is very reasonable at 13 times earnings, based on a guidance of roughly $5 per share, I would not necessarily call the shares cheap. The reason the multiple is very low is that current operating margins of 10% far surpass the average of 3-4% over the past decade. In other words, pre-tax earnings would fall by two-thirds if they reverted to the 10 year average. The boom in margins has furthermore been the driving force behind the great run higher in the shares over the past decade.

One thing is certain and that is the fact that the industry has structurally changed following the $8.5 billion acquisition of Hillshire back in 2014. So while it can be argued that margins are very high at this point in time, a reversal of cyclical margins can have a huge impact. If margins would revert to 6-7% on a perhaps $40 billion sales base, EBIT could drop to $2.6 billion. After accounting for financing charges and taxes, earnings per share could quickly drop towards $3.50-$4.00 per share in such a scenario. Such a retreat would push up both earnings and leverage ratios by a substantial amount.

AdvancePierre is a nice bolt-on deal, but does not really move the needle given its relatively small size. I remain cautious for now but will follow the story with great interest as Tyson´s (past) management has gained a lot of credibility with the Hillshire purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.